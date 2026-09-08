Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. Announces First Half 2026 Financial Results

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. ("Hang Feng Technology Innovation" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed company headquartered in Hong Kong, announced its financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (the "Reporting Period") as previously furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 6-K on September 4, 2026. The Company continues to execute its long-term strategic transformation while maintaining a highly capitalized and resilient balance sheet.

Key Financial & Operational Highlights

Capital Resources & Balance Sheet : As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $8,215,946, including $6,606,369 in cash. Total shareholders' equity remained at $8,015,004 .

: As of June 30, 2026, total assets were including in cash. Total shareholders' equity remained at . Financial Performance : Total revenue for the Reporting Period was $362,511 (compared to $1,327,707 in the first half of 2025). The Company reported a net loss of $553,033 and a comprehensive loss of $593,754 (compared to net income of $363,524 and comprehensive income of $330,221 in the first half 2025). The net loss was primarily attributable to a sharp decline in revenue from the management consulting business. The decrease in corporate management consulting services revenue was primarily due to the Company's shift in its strategic focus, which resulted in a reduction in business development and marketing activities for its existing operations and a reallocation of resources toward the development of its RWA initiatives. In response to these adjustments, the Company has been actively exploring new market opportunities to realign its operations with the evolving environment.

: Total revenue for the Reporting Period was $362,511 (compared to $1,327,707 in the first half of 2025). The Company reported a net loss of (compared to net income of $363,524 and comprehensive income of $330,221 in the first half 2025). The net loss was primarily attributable to a sharp decline in revenue from the management consulting business. The decrease in corporate management consulting services revenue was primarily due to the Company's shift in its strategic focus, which resulted in a reduction in business development and marketing activities for its existing operations and a reallocation of resources toward the development of its RWA initiatives. In response to these adjustments, the Company has been actively exploring new market opportunities to realign its operations with the evolving environment. Interest Income Cushion: The Company recorded $329,755 in loan interest revenue during the Reporting Period, delivering a source of cash flow as core operations undergo realignment.

Strategic Corporate Development & Operational Updates

Incorporation of Singapore Subsidiary: In May 2026, the Company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, HF Helios AI PTE Limited, in Singapore. The subsidiary was established to prepare for prospective cross-border and tech-driven business initiatives, and has not yet commenced operations. Capital Structure Reorganization: Following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 12, 2026, the Company completed a share capital re-designation. The statutory capital structure was reorganized into 9,000,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 1,000,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares. As of June 30, 2026, 3,871,000 Class A Ordinary Shares and 4,000,000 Class B Ordinary Shares were issued and outstanding. Regulatory Licenses: Through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Hang Feng International Asset Management Limited ("HF IAM"), the Company held Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) regulated licenses issued by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") as of June 30, 2026. Subsequent to the Reporting Period, on July 7, 2026, HF IAM was granted a Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) license. The Company continues to advance its license portfolio to support diversified financial offerings.

Executive Commentary

XU Zhiheng, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Feng Technology Innovation, stated:

"The first half of 2026 was a period of proactive strategic reassessment for Hang Feng Technology Innovation. As highlighted in our financial report, our financial results reflect the shift in our strategic focus, leading to a planned reduction in business development and marketing activities for our traditional consulting sector as we reallocate resources toward our long-term RWA initiatives. Backed by a sound balance sheet with over $8 million in total assets and available liquid reserves, we believe we are well-positioned to navigate near-term uncertainties while remaining focused on long-term value creation for our shareholders."

About Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd. is a Hong Kong-based company providing comprehensive corporate management consulting solutions alongside specialized asset management services tailored to diverse client needs. Since 2023, Hang Feng has been offering consulting services through Starchain Investment Trading Limited ("Starchain"), one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, to a growing network of clients. Starchain delivers tailored management consulting, including strategic growth insights, performance management reporting, key performance indicator (KPI) advisory, and support in regulatory compliance, risk management, and corporate governance practices. In 2024, Hang Feng launched asset management services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, introducing structured solutions designed to manage and grow both corporate and individual capital portfolios. For more information, please visit Hang Feng's IR website: https://ir.hfintech.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will prove correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Investors are encouraged to review other factors that may affect the Company's future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Media & Investor Relations Contact

Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Website: ir.hfintech.io

SOURCE Hang Feng Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.