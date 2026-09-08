Soho Square Capital, an investment firm focused on financing established and growing UK and European SMEs, is pleased to announce a growth investment in Strathberry, the Scottish luxury leather goods brand. This marks Soho Square's first investment from Soho Square Partnership Capital Fund II.

Established in 2013 in Edinburgh by husband-and-wife founders Guy and Leeanne Hundleby, Strathberry has grown into one of the most recognised names in accessible luxury, known for its commitment to craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Every Strathberry bag is handcrafted in Ubrique, Spain, the same artisan heartland used by Europe's leading luxury houses. The brand ships to more than 100 countries.

Strathberry has built its reputation through a digitally led, direct-to-consumer model, complemented by a small estate of stores and a curated wholesale presence in leading luxury retailers. The Company has established a loyal, international customer base and has been among the fastest-growing brands in its segment in recent years. Over the past three years, the business has delivered a CAGR of 43%, underscoring the brand's continued momentum and international appeal.

Working with Soho Square to draw on its capital, expertise and support, Strathberry will look to accelerate the next phase of its global expansion, with a particular focus on North America, a roll-out of new stores, and continued investment in the brand. North America represents Strathberry's largest market globally, highlighting the significant opportunity for continued growth and development in the region. Beyond the core markets of the UK and North America, the brand continues to see strong demand from APAC and GCC markets and across newer regions, including Australia and Germany.

Soho Square's flexible approach to structuring investments, taking minority stakes alongside its capital, enables founders Guy and Leeanne Hundleby to retain control of the business they have built while accessing the funding and growth partnership experience to support their ambitions. The founders continue to lead the Company, supported by Managing Director Martin Byrne. David Steel from Soho Square will join the board of Strathberry. The investment is Strathberry's second round of financing and sees Soho Square succeed BGF as the business's institutional partner.

Guy Leeanne Hundleby, Co-Founders of Strathberry, said:

"This investment marks an incredibly exciting chapter for Strathberry. Since founding the business, our ambition has always been to build a global brand with a distinct point of view, while staying rooted in our commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, creativity and thoughtful design. This partnership gives us the opportunity to accelerate that vision and invest in the next phase of our growth. We look forward to working closely with David and the whole team at Soho Square Capital."

David Steel, Director at Soho Square Capital, commented:

"Strathberry is an exceptional brand with a rare combination of craftsmanship, a distinctive design signature and a genuinely international, loyal customer base. The label's 'high-end quality at accessible prices' ethos is resonating with shoppers disillusioned with top luxury houses. Guy, Leeanne and the team have created something special, and there is significant scope to grow the business further, particularly internationally. We are delighted to be backing the team and look forward to supporting their plans."

Soho Square's deal team was led by David Steel with support from Joe Tebbutt and Alex Kustovskyi. Soho Square received buyside corporate finance advice from Ash Burman at Stifel, tax structuring advice from Sofie Morgan at Grant Thornton and legal advice from James Cross at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader.

Arrowpoint Advisory (part of Rothschild Co) served as financial advisor to the shareholders of Strathberry in relation to the investment. Burness Paull acted as legal advisor supported by Strategy& and KPMG.

About Soho Square Capital

Soho Square Capital is a UK-based partnership capital firm backing founder-owned middle market businesses across the UK and Northern Europe through significant moments of transformation. Rather than imposing a standard financing product, Soho Square structures each investment around the specific transition the business is undertaking, typically through senior or preferred capital with minority equity stakes. Headquartered in London, the team has invested together for over 15 years through multiple economic cycles, with the flexibility to commit up to £40 million in any given transaction across the capital structure. Owners retain control, access the institutional capital needed to scale, and gain the support and expertise of a private equity partner, without giving up the business they've built.

www.soho-sq.com

About Strathberry

Strathberry is a luxury leather brand founded in Edinburgh, Scotland. Built on a belief in thoughtful design, enduring quality and a more human approach to luxury, each piece is designed in Scotland and handcrafted by skilled artisans in renowned leather workshops in Spain, where time-honoured techniques and precise construction bring the collections to life. At its core, Strathberry's products are created to be used and lived with, combining clarity of design with warmth, tactility and longevity. With a growing international presence, the brand continues to evolve while remaining grounded in craftsmanship, premium materials and timeless appeal.

www.strathberry.com

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Contacts:

If you would like to discuss future investment opportunities, please contact:

James Smallridge

+44 (0)79714 75582

jms@soho-sq.com

Media:

Kepler Communications

Charlotte Balbirnie

+44 (0)7989 528421

CBalbirnie@keplercomms.com

Caroline Villiers

+44 (0)7808 585184

CVilliers@keplercomms.com