Liberia has renewed and revised its suspension of import tariffs on off-grid solar renewable energy products. The suspension was first put in place in August 2025 before a revised Executive Order, issued on August 31 this year, extended the measure. According to a statement published by Liberia's Executive Mansion, the tariff suspension covers eligible off-grid solar lighting and electrification systems, standalone solar PV components, energy-efficient appliances, batteries, panels, control units and other products and components essential to rural electrification. The measure is intended to ...

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