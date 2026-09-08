Great Power has successfully completed a full-scale fire test with its Max-20HC-5000 DC liquid-cooling container energy storage solution, which features 314 Ah LFP battery cells and has a rated energy capacity of 5 MWh. The test focused on the system-level fire safety performance of Great Power's system and was conducted with reference to ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A:2026. It was designed to assess the potential impact of a full-scale fire on adjacent energy storage containers and surrounding structures, as well as factors such as system layout, separation distances, and fire protection design. The test ...

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