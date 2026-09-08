Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), a global leader in smart home control and sensing solutions, proudly announces the launch of the TIDE Touch and TIDE Bridge products for Eneco, an international energy company operating in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany, as part of a smart thermostat solution for the utilities market.

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Universal Electronics and Eneco have partnered to launch the TIDE Touch, a next-generation smart thermostat. The device features built-in temperature, humidity, and proximity sensors that optimize energy use and home comfort.

TIDE Touch and TIDE Bridge are part of UEI's award-winning TIDE Family of thermostat designs, known for intuitive interfaces, robust connectivity, and energy-saving intelligence. Optimized in collaboration with Eneco, the solution was refined through a year of user trials and consumer feedback across the Netherlands, including pilot installations in households that helped refine product features, installation experience and the onboarding journey through the Eneco-branded Installation Assistant powered by UEI's Nevo Assistant.

TIDE Touch TIDE Bridge: Key Features and Benefits

Comprehensive Sensing: Built-in temperature, humidity, and proximity sensors optimize energy use and comfort.

Built-in temperature, humidity, and proximity sensors optimize energy use and comfort. Flexible Installation and Guided Onboarding: Wall-mounted or stand-alone, with a DIY-friendly setup using the Eneco app and the built-in UEI Installation Assistant.

Wall-mounted or stand-alone, with a DIY-friendly setup using the Eneco app and the built-in UEI Installation Assistant. Advanced Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Zigbee integration enable seamless connection with smart home devices for a wide range of new use cases, from precise heating control, multi-point sensing and automated energy-saving actions.

Wi-Fi and Zigbee integration enable seamless connection with smart home devices for a wide range of new use cases, from precise heating control, multi-point sensing and automated energy-saving actions. OpenTherm On/Off Compatibility: Works with a wide range of boilers and heat pumps, including advanced control protocols.

Works with a wide range of boilers and heat pumps, including advanced control protocols. Cloud Platform and API Integration: Secure connection to Eneco's platform, with APIs that allow utilities to integrate onboarding and mobile control directly into their own apps, supported by the TIDE Developer Portal and local integration support.

Secure connection to Eneco's platform, with APIs that allow utilities to integrate onboarding and mobile control directly into their own apps, supported by the TIDE Developer Portal and local integration support. Privacy by Design: GDPR-compliant, ensuring user data is protected by default.

"We are thrilled to introduce our TIDE thermostat solution with Eneco, building on our award-winning TIDE Family and the voices of real users," said Randy van Wort, Sales Manager for Smart Home at Universal Electronics BV. "This collaboration enables us to deliver a user-centric thermostat solution that is easy for customers to install and for utilities to integrate, operate, and support."

Eneco's Business Owner, Energy Insights Advice Services, Maties van Voorthuizen added, "With TIDE Touch, TIDE Bridge, and the supporting platform from UEI, we can offer our customers a future-ready solution that supports sustainable living and makes energy management effortless. The extensive user trials and guided installation approach ensure the solution is practical and reliable for everyday use, enabling smarter, more efficient energy management for our customers."

The UEI TIDE Smart Thermostat solution is expected to be deployed in the Netherlands throughout Eneco's customer footprint starting in Q3 2026.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal wireless control solutions for the home. The company brings to life millions of innovative control products each year that focus on a user-centric approach to building control products and applications that simplify user interaction with highly complex technologies in the home, removing interoperability challenges as a roadblock for user adoption, with a privacy-first and secure-by-design approach to today's smart devices. www.uei.com

About Eneco: Eneco is an international energy company committed to accelerating the energy transition. Our One Planet Plan forms the basis for our ambition to become climate-neutral, in terms of both our own and our customers' energy consumption. To this end, we focus on three actions: decarbonise our customers, generate more sustainable energy and balance and optimise the energy system We invest in sustainable means of production, energy storage possibilities and smart energy solutions for consumers and businesses. Together we work on everyone's sustainable energy. www.eneco.com

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Universal Electronics Inc.

Hrag G. Ohannessian, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, +1-626-840-0280 hohannessian@uei.com