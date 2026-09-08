Strategic acquisition creates a combined proposition with offices spanning the UK, Italy, Europe and across the globe, positioning the Tillo Group as a global leader in rewards and incentives infrastructure.

Tillo, the global rewards, incentives and gift card platform, today announced the acquisition of and a strategic partnership with Amilon, the long-standing market leader in digital incentives, gift cards, and employee benefits in Italy. Founded in 2007, Amilon pioneered Italy's digital gift card market and has since built a proprietary digital value ecosystem connecting millions of consumers, thousands of businesses and hundreds of leading brands.

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Amilon is now a Tillo company following the completion of the acquisition.

The acquisition by Tillo marks a major milestone in its international growth strategy, creating a stronger combined platform for rewards, incentives and gift cards. Together, Tillo and Amilon form an undisputed transatlantic leader in the category, with expanded scale, supplier reach and market access for customers and partners across Europe, North America and APAC. Collectively, Tillo and Amilon expect to process over £3 billion worth of gift cards in 2026 and grow 30% year-over-year.

The partnership accelerates Tillo's long-term vision to become the trusted technology infrastructure behind rewards, incentives, and gift cards globally transforming them into the currency of connection. The businesses share a vision for the future of digital value, supporting a seamless, integrated and global ecosystem of rewards, benefits and engagement. With Amilon's deep expertise in employee benefits and welfare frameworks across European markets, the combined business is uniquely placed to serve both multinational buyers seeking a single strategic partner across the UK, Italy and continental Europe, as well as brands looking to unlock new distribution opportunities across some of the world's most valuable consumer markets.

"This is an incredibly exciting landmark moment for Tillo and for our industry. From our very first conversations with the Amilon team, it was clear we shared the same belief in where rewards, incentives and engagement are heading, and the role they play in creating genuine connections between brands, businesses, and consumers.

Amilon has built an outstanding business over two decades, trusted by leading Italian and international enterprises and known for exceptional standards of service and expertise. Joining forces gives us the opportunity to combine our strengths and build an international digital value platform with the depth and reach to shape the future of this industry. Equally important, we've found a team whose culture and values strongly align with our own, and I'm proud to welcome them as partners into the Tillo Group." - Alex Preece, CEO Co-Founder, Tillo

Both businesses have been built on strong foundations efficiently run with organic and profitable growth and deeply trusted by their customers. Crucially both Amilon co-founders and CEOs, Andrea Verri and Fabio Regazzoni, will reinvest in the combined business and continue to lead Amilon as a Tillo Group company.

"Over the past two decades, Amilon has evolved from a gift card business into a leading digital value platform, helping companies engage, reward and connect with people through an increasingly diverse ecosystem of solutions. This is the next stage in that journey and reflects a shared ambition to help shape the future of digital value, where rewards, incentives, benefits and engagement work seamlessly across markets and channels.

By combining Tillo's global technology and reach with Amilon's leadership in Southern Europe and expertise in digital value solutions, incentives and engagement, we are creating a platform with the scale and capabilities to better serve multinational clients, brands and partners. Together, as Tillo Group, we will deliver broader solutions, more advanced technology and new opportunities for growth, while continuing to build on the trusted relationships that have been central to our success." - Andrea Verri and Fabio Regazzoni, CEOs Co-Founders, Amilon

Since 2025, Tillo has been a partner with growth investor Tenzing as part of a fully secondary transaction that provided liquidity for early investors while enabling the company's existing leadership team to continue driving its long-term strategy. Beyond its investment, Tenzing has supported Tillo's next phase of growth by bringing deep expertise in scaling technology business, expanding internationally and pursuing strategic acquisitions.

"Since backing Tillo, we've been continually impressed by the strength of the leadership team and the pace at which they've scaled the business internationally. The acquisition of Amilon is a natural next step in that growth story, bringing together two founder-led, profitable businesses with a shared culture and a complementary footprint across the UK, Europe and beyond. We're proud to continue supporting Alex and the Tillo team, and delighted that Andrea and Fabio are reinvesting alongside us as we build the leading platform for rewards, incentives and gift cards globally." - Gareth Healy Maria Tozzi Spadoni, Portfolio Leads, Tenzing

Tillo was advised by Clearwater Financial Services, EMC Corporate Finance and by Simmons Simmons as legal counsel. Amilon was advised by Intermonte as financial advisor and by Gianni Origoni as legal counsel.

About Tillo

Tillo makes gift cards, rewards, and incentives simple, efficient and profitable. Tillo is challenging the market with a best-in-class, plug-and-go API that offers businesses seamless connections to 4,000+ global brands that their customers and employees love. Tillo is the first global gift card network purpose-built to make it easy for brands and buyers to unlock engagement and growth through sustained partnerships, helping people's money go further, inspiring lasting loyalty and building meaningful relationships. Tillo operates in 40 markets and 25 currencies, processing billions of dollars' worth of gift cards through its award-winning platform. Tillo is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Australia and South Africa.

About Amilon

Amilon is Italy's pioneer in digital gift cards and the country's long-standing market leader in digital rewards, incentives and employee benefits. Headquartered in Italy, with offices in Poland and Spain, Amilon operates as an enabler of digital value across three strategic business areas: Digital Reward Solutions, Retail Tech, and Media Advertising. Through proprietary technology and a portfolio spanning gift card reselling, processing infrastructure and media monetisation, Amilon helps companies, retailers and brands turn digital rewards into meaningful opportunities for incentivisation, engagement and growth.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Tillo: Emily Mann, tillo@calibercorporate.com, +1 888 550 6385 ext 29

Amilon: Giovanni Ferrario, giovanni.ferrario@amilon.com, +39 333 223 2302