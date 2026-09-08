Canadian Energy Metals Corp.: Canadian Energy Metals Achieves Proof-of-Concept for Smelter Grade Alumina from a Non-Bauxite Resource & Commences its Prefeasibility Study

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Energy Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "CEM") announces further positive results from its ongoing efforts to recover strategic and critical metals from the black shales discovered at its Thor Project, located in northeast Saskatchewan, adjacent to the town of Tisdale.

CEM has achieved proof-of-concept for a process to produce Smelter Grade Alumina ("SGA"), the principal feedstock used in aluminum metal production. Testing of the process that converts boehmite produced from precursors associated with High Purity Alumina ("HPA") and Chemical Grade Alumina ("CGA") has consistently yielded samples that achieve the same purity and specifications as SGA produced through the Bayer Process of refining bauxite, the current industry standard.

In addition, the Company confirms the formal commencement of its Prefeasibility Study ("PFS"). A PFS provides a defensible engineering and economic assessment that defines CEM's mining, refining, and smelting pathways; upgrades resource confidence; establishes preliminary capital and operating costs; evaluates logistics, infrastructure and market options; and determines whether the project is technically, economically, and commercially viable enough to advance to a full Feasibility Study ("FS").

"The processes we've developed over the last two years with our leading engineering partners are rapidly advancing North America's first fully integrated aluminum project," said Christopher Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CEM. "We are proud of this achievement and are accelerating the Prefeasibility Study."

In January 2026, CEM announced a proof-of-concept for the recovery of HPA and CGA from Thor Project black shales. The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") was filed on SEDAR+ in May 2026 and evaluated the potential economics of producing high-purity and potentially high-value alumina products from the discovered shales.

This SGA proof-of-concept milestone expands the potential product pathway for the Thor Project and supports CEM's broader objective of advancing a domestic source of alumina products and strategic critical metals.

Potential supply chain disruption is an elevated risk for the global economy. The ability of CEM to establish a secure North American supply from resource extraction through processing and delivery to customers is a key differentiator and fundamental to its strategic and value proposition.

CEM is continuing technical work in support of the PFS and further process optimization through advanced piloting efforts and is extending exploration activities for additional critical metals potential across its mineral rights.

About Canadian Energy Metals Corp.

CEM is a private company with an unencumbered 100% interest in the Thor Project in Saskatchewan. The Company's primary focus is the development of its alumina resource and associated strategic and critical metals from the Thor Project black shales. The Company's focus is demonstrating technical and economic pathways for the potential development of an integrated North American alumina and aluminum supply chain.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Billingsley, P.Eng, P.Geo, CPA (Ret.), Chief Operating Officer of the Company, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Mr. Billingsley is not independent of the Company.

Cautionary Statements

The PEA referenced in this news release is preliminary in nature and is based solely on Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources. The PEA does not include any Inferred Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The economic analysis presented in the PEA is intended to provide only an early-stage conceptual review of the project's potential. There is no certainty that the PEA results or economics will be realized, and actual results may vary materially. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves through further advanced engineering studies.

The SGA proof-of-concept results described in this news release are based on metallurgical test work. Metallurgical test results are not necessarily indicative of results that may be achieved at pilot or commercial scale, and there is no assurance that the process described will prove to be technically or economically viable at commercial scale. Comparisons of the Company's product samples to smelter grade alumina produced through the Bayer Process are based on preliminary analytical results and do not constitute product qualification or certification by any purchaser or standards body.

Readers are encouraged to review the full text of the technical report in respect of the PEA, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the potential recovery of SGA, HPA and CGA from Thor Project black shales; the potential technical and economic viability of the Thor Project; completion and results of a Prefeasibility Study; process optimization; and the potential development of an integrated alumina and aluminum production opportunity in North America. Forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the comparability of the Company's product samples to commercially produced smelter grade alumina and the potential to replicate bench scale test results at pilot or commercial scale. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, risks inherent in metallurgical test work, mineral resource estimation, capital and operating cost estimation, commodity prices and product markets, financing, permitting and regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

For further information see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eukX3OOQttE.

www.CanadianEnergyMetals.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Christopher Hopkins, President & CEO, Media@canadianenergymetals.com, Website: www.CanadianEnergyMetals.com; For investor and other inquiries, please contact: Investor Relations, info@canadianenergymetals.com, Website: www.CanadianEnergyMetals.com

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