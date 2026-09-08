SAMDUO Sees Europe's Next Electrification Shift Moving into the Home

World EV Day offers a timely lens on a wider transition reshaping how European households produce, store and manage electricity.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As World EV Day on September 9 focuses attention on one of Europe's most visible electrification shifts, SAMDUO is highlighting a parallel transformation taking place inside the home.

Electric mobility and residential energy storage are distinct categories, but both reflect a broader transition in which electricity is playing a larger role in everyday life. Across Europe, households are adding rooftop solar, heat pumps and other electrical systems while navigating changing tariffs, energy costs and grid conditions.

From energy consumption to active management

Europe's first phase of household electrification largely focused on individual devices: solar panels generated electricity, batteries stored it and smart appliances used it more efficiently. The next phase will increasingly be about how these technologies work together.

As households produce more electricity and face dynamic energy conditions, timing becomes increasingly important. Consumers need to decide when energy should be used, stored or managed in response to electricity prices and expected solar generation.

This is turning the home from a passive point of consumption into a more active part of the energy system. It also changes what households expect from energy technology: products must fit domestic space, integrate with existing systems and simplify energy decisions.

Designed for European homes

The direction is shared across Europe, but household realities differ. The Netherlands, Germany and France have different electricity markets, housing types and consumer needs. Solutions must therefore combine reliable hardware with flexibility, intelligent control and the ability to adapt to local energy conditions.

"The next generation of home energy products will be judged not only by how much energy they store, but by how naturally they fit into the home and how intelligently they respond to local energy conditions," said Kallen Lee, General Manager at SAMDUO.

SAMDUO is advancing its Home Energy Intelligence strategy in Europe, bringing together household-oriented storage design, intelligent energy management and an open energy ecosystem.

The Nex E-Series, featuring the Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H, puts this strategy into practice through a household-oriented design, expandable storage and intelligent control that responds to electricity prices, solar forecasts, consumption patterns and battery status.

SAMDUO is expanding the Nex E6000 Series across its priority European markets, including the Netherlands, Germany and France, while building its presence in the United Kingdom.

For SAMDUO, World EV Day is a reminder that Europe's energy transition is wider than any single technology. The most visible changes may be happening on the road, but another important part of electrification is already moving through the front door.

About SAMDUO

SAMDUO is a home energy brand developing intelligent energy solutions for European households. With more than two decades of experience in precision manufacturing, power and energy storage, SAMDUO combines engineering, product design and intelligent energy management to help households manage energy more proactively.

Home Energy Intelligence for every home. Own Your Power.

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