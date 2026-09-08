Raynet positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) vendors.

Raynet, with its comprehensive platform, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named Raynet as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2026.

Sofia Ali, Associate Director & Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, "Raynet's differentiation in the Unified Endpoint Management market lies in its ability to connect endpoint operations with deeper technology asset intelligence. Rather than treating device management, software lifecycle information, patching, and vulnerability visibility as isolated functions, Raynet One brings these areas together to provide IT and security teams with greater context for managing endpoint risk and operational complexity. This intelligence-led approach is increasingly relevant as enterprises look beyond basic endpoint administration toward automated, risk-aware, and lifecycle-driven endpoint management.

QKS Group defines Unified Endpoint Management solutions are centralized platforms that enable organizations to manage, secure, monitor, and govern diverse endpoint environments across their complete lifecycle from a unified console. These solutions bring together device management, application control, endpoint security, compliance enforcement, patch governance, remote support, and endpoint intelligence across laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets, rugged devices, shared devices, kiosks, and other enterprise endpoints.

Raynet approaches Unified Endpoint Management through a data- and intelligence-led model that combines endpoint administration with deep visibility into the software, hardware, configurations, vulnerabilities, and lifecycle status of enterprise technology assets. Through Raynet One Unified Endpoint Management, the company enables organizations to centrally manage and protect distributed endpoints while automating software distribution, third-party and security patching, inventory management, and other endpoint lifecycle processes.

A key aspect of Raynet's differentiation is the connection between endpoint management and its broader True IT Asset Visibility strategy. Raynet One aggregates, normalizes, and enriches technology asset information to create a more reliable operational foundation for IT management and cybersecurity initiatives. Its integration with the Raynet One Technology Catalog further adds software lifecycle, vulnerability, release, end-of-life, and end-of-support intelligence, enabling organizations to move beyond basic endpoint administration toward more contextual and risk-aware endpoint governance.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2026 providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Unified Endpoint Management. For us, the future of UEM is Autonomous Endpoint Management: moving beyond reactive administration toward environments that can understand what is happening across every endpoint, identify what needs attention, and take the right action automatically. By combining trusted asset data, technology intelligence, AI, and automation in Raynet One, we are creating the foundation for Endpoint Management that is not only more efficient, but increasingly intelligent, risk-aware, and autonomous," says Ragip Aydin, Founder and CEO of Raynet.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Raynet visit Here.

SPARK Matrix Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2026

About Raynet:

As a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and complementary managed services, Raynet enables successful end-to-end management of IT projects and IT operations. In line with its mission statement, "Discover to Manage," Raynet's vision is that all companies worldwide achieve transparency and security as well as optimization of their IT investments by using Raynet's technologies.

Further information: www.raynet-inc.com

Media Contact:

Raynet GmbH

Isabella Borth

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer • General Manager

E-Mail: presse@raynet.de

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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