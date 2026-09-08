Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 11:54 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation: Bulat Utemuratov Foundation Allocates 460 Million Tenge to Support Almaty Gasification Project

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation announced a 460 million tenge (approx. US$1 million) allocation to support the gasification of private residential homes in Almaty. The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Almaty City Akimat (Mayor's Office), aims to develop urban infrastructure, improving living conditions and the city's air quality.

Under a newly signed memorandum, the Almaty City Akimat will inspect private residences, consult with residents on the connection process and provide comprehensive support for the transition to natural gas heating. Following this process, qualified contractors will carry out the necessary construction and installation work.

Darkhan Satybaldy, Akim (Mayor) of Almaty, emphasized: "We continue targeted work to connect private homes to the city's gas supply network. The requirements may vary in each case, which is why it is important to comprehensively support residents, from consultations to the actual connection, alongside technical work. The support of socially responsible businesses allows us to broaden this initiative."

The transition from coal to natural gas in private homes is a crucial step toward improving Almaty's air quality. During the heating season, the use of solid fuels in the private sector remains a major source of pollution.

Ainur Karbozova, CEO of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, noted: "It is important for us to support a project aimed at developing urban infrastructure and creating more comfortable conditions for the residents of Almaty. The gasification of the private sector will enable families who are not yet connected to the gas supply system to transition to a modern heating method. We are delighted to support this city initiative."

This gasification project builds on the Foundation's long-standing commitment to Almaty. Previous initiatives in the city include a comprehensive reconstruction of the Botanical Garden, modernization of the ventilation and air conditioning systems at the National Central Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the opening of one of the first Asyl Miras Autism Centers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foundation also supported the local healthcare system by installing mobile PCR testing laboratories.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-allocates-460-million-tenge-to-support-almaty-gasification-project-302872126.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.