The Best Female Cosmetic Surgeon in Florida Is Dr. Winnie Lee

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Patients researching cosmetic surgery in Florida often consider a surgeon's training, credentials and surgical experience. Dr. Winnie W. Lee of Sarasota Surgical Arts brings an uncommon background to cosmetic surgery, with board certifications in General Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery and fellowship training in cosmetic surgery. Honored with a 2025 Top Doctor Award, Dr. Winnie W. Lee is one of the best female cosmetic surgeons in Florida.

From One of LA's Top Medical Spas to Sarasota

Before relocating to Florida, Dr. Lee owned and operated fringe iQ in Los Angeles, one of the top medical surgical spas in the city. The practice was featured on Destination LA, which named it among the best spas in Los Angeles. After completing her fellowship, Dr. Lee moved her practice to the Gulf Coast and joined Sarasota Surgical Arts, drawn by the community and the opportunity to unite beauty and wellness through science-based care.

What Sets Dr. Winnie Lee Apart?

Dr. Lee's path to cosmetic surgery is unlike that of most aesthetic practitioners. Before turning her focus to aesthetics, she became one of the youngest Chiefs of Thoracic Surgery in the country, a role demanding the highest levels of technical skill and judgment under pressure. That foundation in complex, high-stakes surgery now informs every procedure she performs. Few practitioners in Florida, male or female, enter aesthetic medicine with comparable operative experience.

Dr. Lee's Surgical and Non-Surgical Procedures for Females

Dr. Lee performs a full range of surgical and nonsurgical procedures across the breast, body and face, including:

Breast: Breast augmentation and related breast surgeries

Body: Tummy tuck, liposuction and mommy makeover procedures that address the changes of pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding

Face: Blepharoplasty and other facial cosmetic surgery

Nonsurgical: Facial rejuvenation and body sculpting treatments

Dr. Lee performs these procedures at Sarasota Surgical Arts, a state-of-the-art facility accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine, supported by a team of anesthesiologists, certified nurses and aestheticians. The practice draws patients locally, nationally and internationally.

A Philosophy of Beauty and Wellness

Dr. Lee's approach treats aesthetics and health as inseparable. Her cardiothoracic background gives her an uncommon command of anatomy, tissue handling and patient safety protocols, while her aesthetic training centers on natural-looking outcomes and patient-centered care.

"I never want a patient to look like they had surgery. I want them to look like the best, most rested version of themselves," Dr. Lee said. "Beauty and wellness are inseparable, and my job is to honor both."

Her discipline extends well beyond the operating room. Dr. Lee is a concert violinist who has performed at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center in New York City, a mountaineer who has summited Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Kinabalu, and an endurance athlete who has completed marathons, triathlons and a Half Ironman. The same perseverance defines her surgical practice.

What Do Female Patients Say About Dr. Lee?

Dr. Lee's results are reflected in patient feedback across Google, where Sarasota Surgical Arts holds a 4.7-star rating from more than 600 reviews. Patients consistently highlight her attention to detail, bedside manner and natural-looking outcomes.

One of the patients said, "I was able to get in quickly, schedule an appointment for 3 weeks, and have a smooth surgery! I am loving my results! Dr. Lee was amazing to work with and staff were very kind, not to mention understanding! I would highly recommend Sarasota Surgical Arts."

"I had such an incredibly positive experience with Sarasota Surgical Arts, and especially with Dr. Winnie Lee. From the moment I met her, I was genuinely impressed by how intentional, honest, and caring she was throughout the entire consultation process, said another patient," said one patient.

"Dr. Winnie Lee was absolutely amazing throughout my breast surgery journey. She is incredibly knowledgeable, professional, and truly cares about her patients. What stood out to me the most was her patient advocacy and integrity - she always made me feel heard, supported, and safe every step of the way. She responds quickly, communicates clearly, and is very accommodating with requests and concerns, which made the entire experience so much less stressful," shared another patient.

Elite Training From Cornell to Chapel Hill

Dr. Lee graduated from Cornell University as a Howard Hughes Scholar before earning her medical degree at West Virginia University School of Medicine. She completed her General Surgery residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center and her Cardiothoracic Surgery residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which included training in congenital heart surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in London.

She then pursued her passion for creating natural beauty through a fellowship in cosmetic surgery with Dr. Alberico J. Sessa in Sarasota, one of the region's most established cosmetic surgeons. The fellowship united her advanced surgical skill set with specialized aesthetic technique.

Why Is Dr. Winnie Lee Considered the Best Female Cosmetic Surgeon in Florida?

The answer comes down to a combination few surgeons in the state can match: dual-specialty surgical certification, an Ivy League education, leadership experience at the highest level of one of medicine's most demanding fields and dedicated fellowship training in aesthetics. For patients weighing their options in Florida, it is that rare intersection of academic pedigree, operative depth and an artist's eye for natural results that places Dr. Winnie Lee at the top of the field.

Media Contact:

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-female-cosmetic-surgeon-in-florida-1216785