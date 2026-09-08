UET Products Inc: Universal Edge Technologies Establishes Senior Advisory Committee, Names Mark Powell and Mark P. Mills as Founding Members

Universal Edge Technologies (UET), a developer of ruggedized, liquid cooled AI infrastructure engineered for the edge, today announced the formation of its Senior Advisory Committee and the appointment of Mark "Turk" Powell and Mark P. Mills as founding members.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / The Senior Advisory Committee brings together experienced leaders who counsel UET's Board of Directors and executive team on the decisions that shape the company's future. Serving in an independent advisory role, its members lend strategic perspective on capital formation, partnerships, government and defense engagement, talent and recruiting, new market development, production maturity, and international expansion. As UET scales from breakthrough technology to production at volume, the committee's guidance will help the company move with focus, engage the right partners, and build for the long term.

"Mark Powell brings exactly the kind of operational judgment and market perspective that matters at this stage of our growth. He has founded, built, and successfully exited multiple defense related companies, and his counsel will help us scale with discipline as we bring edge AI infrastructure to production. Mark Mills brings four decades at the intersection of energy, compute, and policy-exactly where our market sits. Together, they give us a committee with the depth to guide real decisions, not just lend their names."

- Trace Woodbury, President and CEO of UET

Mark "Turk" Powell

Mr. Powell is a chief executive, principal, and board director with more than 30 years of experience founding, building, operating, and exiting mission focused enterprises across the service, technology, and construction and engineering sectors. The companies he led achieved a combined compound annual growth rate of more than 40 percent over his 27 year tenure as chief executive, and each realized a successful exit at above market multiples. His expertise spans strategic planning, complex operations management, IT systems, market adaptation, and value creation across both the public and private sectors.

Mr. Powell is a founding member of Marlinspike, an investment firm that backs companies with pioneering technologies serving national security and commercial markets across aerospace, artificial intelligence, autonomy and robotics, and cybersecurity, and of Resolute.

A graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Mr. Powell earned an MBA from the University of Maryland, where he was selected as the William F. Holin Scholar. He served as a Marine Corps officer and is a Service-Disabled Veteran, and he has been inducted into the Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Business Hall of Fame.

"UET is solving a real and urgent problem: bringing datacenter class compute to the environments that need it most. I look forward to helping the team turn a breakthrough technology into a category leader."

- Mark "Turk" Powell

Mark P. Mills

Mr. Mills is a physicist, author, and strategic advisor with more than 40 years of experience spanning energy and digital infrastructure. He serves as Executive Director of the National Center for Energy Analytics and as a Faculty Fellow at Northwestern University's McCormick School of Engineering and Applied Science. He is the author of The Cloud Revolution, which reached number one on Amazon's technology list, and co-author of The Bottomless Well, which Bill Gates called "the only book I've ever seen that really explains energy." Mr. Mills formerly served as Chairman and CTO of ICx Technologies (NYSE) and served in the White House Science Office under President Reagan. He holds a degree in physics from Queen's University in Ontario, Canada.

"The convergence of AI workloads and physical infrastructure is the next great build-out, and it will not happen exclusively inside traditional data centers. UET's approach-dense, cooled, field-deployable compute-is on the leading edge of reaching the places that actually need it."

- Mark P. Mills

The Senior Advisory Committee page, including full member biographies, is available at uet.ai/advisory-committee.

About Universal Edge Technologies

Universal Edge Technologies designs and manufactures ruggedized, immersion-cooled edge compute platforms that bring H200-class GPU capacity to environments where a traditional data center is not an option. Its VectorEdge product family-the portable, two-person-carry VectorEdge Carbon and the forklift-movable VectorEdge Large-is built for defense, government, and industrial operations that require dense AI compute close to where data is generated. UET is an NVIDIA Inception member and an Intel Partner Alliance member. The company's technology underpins a $99.7 million USSOCOM production contract awarded in 2026. UET is headquartered in Miami with offices in the Washington, D.C. metro area and London.

Media Contact

Universal Edge Technologies

media@uet.ai

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SOURCE: UET Products Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/universal-edge-technologies-establishes-senior-advisory-committee-1217572