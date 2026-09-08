CPG Life Fund I Launches $20 Million Operator-Led CPG Fund

The operator-led CPG fund pairs investor capital with in-house formulation, manufacturing, Direct Store Delivery distribution, and TikTok Shop live selling across a target portfolio of 10 to 12 beverage, nutritional supplement, and beauty brands.

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / CPG Life Fund I, LP today launched a $20 million operator-led CPG fund investing in early-stage beverage, nutritional supplement, and beauty brands, and opened the fund to accredited investors under SEC Rule 506(c). The Delaware limited partnership is managed by Fund Manager Alejandro Jiménez alongside general partners Jorge Olson and Sandro Piancone, who together own and operate the formulation, manufacturing, distribution, and social commerce infrastructure the fund deploys into every brand it backs.

Key Highlights

CPG Life Fund I, LP launched on September 1, 2026 as a $20 million Delaware limited partnership investing in consumer packaged goods brands across beverages, nutritional supplements, and beauty.

The fund writes initial checks of $1 million to $3.5 million for equity stakes of 20 percent to 35 percent, targeting a portfolio of 10 to 12 brands over a three year investment period.

CPG Life Fund I's operating platform includes in-house formulation, co-manufacturing and bottling, Direct Store Delivery distribution, warehouse programs for national retail accounts including Walmart, Target, and Costco, and TikTok Shop live selling.

The fund has allocated $5 million to brands already incubated by its general partners, $5 million to new deals sourced after close, and $10 million in reserve for follow-on investment in its strongest performers.

The initial incubated pipeline includes five brands: Calmara, The Eye Drink, The NutriSip, Fourza Bar, and Lucky To Be Beauty.

CPG Life Fund I invests primarily in United States brands and uses an established Mexican distribution network to open Latin America as a secondary market.

The fund is open only to accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D.

"Most consumer funds write a check and then wait to see what the founder can build with it," said Alejandro Jiménez, Fund Manager of CPG Life Fund I. "We write the check and then run formulation, manufacturing, distribution, and social commerce for the brand ourselves. The capital and the operating platform arrive together, which is the only version of this business we know how to do."

Details

CPG Life Fund I invests at the stage most institutional capital avoids, backing pre-revenue and early revenue brands with under $2 million in sales where the product and the founder are proven but the operating infrastructure is not yet built. Rather than fund a brand to go buy that infrastructure on the open market, the fund supplies it directly through eight operating pillars: formulation and research, co-manufacturing and bottling, supply chain and volume purchasing, Direct Store Delivery distribution, warehouse retail programs, TikTok Shop and live selling, creative and AI powered marketing, and Latin America export.

The fund's deal filter screens for category fit within beverages, beauty, and supplements, founder capital and time already committed before the fund invests, compatibility with the CPG Life operating platform, an authentic cultural position, and a credible path to gross margins of 55 percent to 75 percent at scale. Brands that require specialized outside manufacturing or that show no path to profitability are screened out.

"Institutional investors in this category have watched good brands stall at the exact point where they need manufacturing capacity and retail distribution and cannot buy either one quickly enough," said Sandro Piancone, General Partner of CPG Life Fund I. "We already own that infrastructure. That is the piece of the risk we can actually control, and it is the reason we built the platform before we raised the fund."

CPG Life Fund I also screens founders through a proprietary AI agent developed by the general partners, which evaluates product, market, sales readiness, supply chain, cost of goods, and competitive position, and produces a founder scorecard before the first partner call. Founders who are not yet ready for investment continue in structured training with the platform's CPG operators rather than being turned away.

The fund runs a three year investment period from final close with a target hold of three to five years per brand and a primary exit path of strategic acquisition by beverage, beauty, and supplement acquirers. General partner Jorge Olson brings decades of beverage and distribution relationships across the United States, Mexico, and Latin America to both the sourcing and the exit side of the portfolio.

Accredited investors can request the limited partner materials at www.cpglifefund.com. Brand founders seeking investment can apply through the same site.

Frequently Asked Questions About CPG Life Fund I

Q: What is CPG Life Fund I?

A: CPG Life Fund I, LP is a $20 million Delaware limited partnership and operator-led CPG fund that invests in early-stage beverage, nutritional supplement, and beauty brands. The fund launched on September 1, 2026 and combines investment capital with an operating platform covering formulation, manufacturing, supply chain, distribution, marketing, and TikTok Shop live selling.

Q: What makes CPG Life Fund I different from other CPG private equity funds?

A: CPG Life Fund I owns and operates the infrastructure its portfolio brands need instead of asking founders to assemble it themselves. The operating platform includes in-house formulation, co-manufacturing and bottling, Direct Store Delivery distribution, warehouse programs for national retail accounts including Walmart, Target, and Costco, and TikTok Shop live selling, and those services are delivered on an equity for services basis rather than as cash fees charged back to the brand.

Q: What kind of brands does this operator-led CPG fund invest in?

A: CPG Life Fund I invests in pre-revenue and early revenue consumer packaged goods brands with under $2 million in sales across three categories: beverages, nutritional supplements, and beauty and personal care. The fund looks for founders who have already committed personal capital and time, a direct-to-consumer following, and a credible path to gross margins of 55 percent to 75 percent at scale.

Q: How much does CPG Life Fund I invest in each brand?

A: CPG Life Fund I writes initial checks of $1 million to $3.5 million per brand in exchange for equity stakes of 20 percent to 35 percent, with a board seat or observer seat on every investment. The fund targets a portfolio of 10 to 12 brands and holds $10 million in reserve for follow-on investment in its strongest performers.

Q: Who can invest in CPG Life Fund I?

A: CPG Life Fund I is offered solely to accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Rule 506(c). Prospective limited partners can request offering materials at www.cpglifefund.com. All investment terms, risks, and disclosures are set out in the fund's Private Placement Memorandum.

About CPG Life Fund I

CPG Life Fund I is a Delaware limited partnership and operator-led private equity fund investing in emerging and growth-stage consumer packaged goods brands, including beverages, nutritional supplements, and beauty products. The fund combines capital with an integrated operational platform covering formulation, manufacturing, supply chain management, distribution, AI-powered marketing, TikTok live selling, and retail sales. CPG Life Fund I invests in pre-revenue and early-revenue brands with committed founders, a solid online following, and direct-to-consumer traction, with a plan to scale and exit within five years. The fund is currently open for investment to accredited investors. For more information, visit www.cpglifefund.com.

Accredited Investor Disclaimer

CPG Life Fund I, LP is offered solely to accredited investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to Rule 506(c). This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any offer is made only through the fund's Private Placement Memorandum and related offering documents. Investing in private funds and in early-stage consumer brands involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. No return is promised or guaranteed. Past performance of the general partners or of comparable funds is not indicative of future results.

Media Contact

CPG Life Fund I, LP

Media@CPGLifeFund.com

Website: www.cpglifefund.com

Phone: 619-815-7116

Investor inquiries: Alejandro Jiménez, Fund Manager, Alex@CPGLifeFund.com

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SOURCE: CPG Life Fund

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/cpg-life-fund-i-launches-20-million-operator-led-cpg-fund-1217603