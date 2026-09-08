Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: The Eye Drink will be placed in Keg N Bottle stores, Expanding Retail Presence Across San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (OTCID:GGII) today announced that its incubated client, 20Slash20, Inc., has received a purchase order from Keg N Bottle, one of Southern California's leading independent beverage and liquor retailers, for placement of The Eye Drink in Keg N Bottle locations throughout San Diego County.

The purchase order marks an important milestone for The Eye Drink as the brand continues to expand its retail footprint and introduce consumers to its innovative functional beverage designed to support eye health and wellness for today's digital lifestyle.

The Eye Drink was created specifically for people who spend extended hours each day in front of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other digital screens. As awareness surrounding eye wellness continues to grow, the product offers consumers a convenient way to incorporate eye health support into their daily routines.

"We are excited to bring The Eye Drink to the shelves of Keg N Bottle and make our product available to a broader audience throughout San Diego," said Dr. Roger Wu, Founder and CEO of 20Slash20, Inc. "Consumers are increasingly looking for functional beverages that deliver meaningful health benefits. Our mission is to build awareness around eye health and provide people with a convenient, great-tasting beverage that supports their wellness goals. This purchase order represents another important step in our growth strategy."

Keg N Bottle has built a strong reputation as a premier retailer offering an extensive selection of beverages and specialty products across multiple locations in Southern California. The addition of The Eye Drink reflects the retailer's commitment to bringing innovative and emerging brands to its customers.

"We are very pleased that Keg N Bottle has recognized the potential of The Eye Drink and chosen to carry the product in its stores," said Sandro Piancone, Chief Executive Officer of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "Securing shelf space with respected retailers is a critical milestone for any emerging consumer brand. This purchase order validates both the product concept and the growing demand for functional beverages focused on everyday wellness. We believe this partnership can serve as a catalyst for further retail expansion throughout California and beyond."

Keg N Bottle leadership also expressed enthusiasm for the addition of The Eye Drink to its product assortment.

"We are always looking for unique, innovative products that offer something truly different to our customers," said Tony Konga, Chief Executive Officer of Keg N Bottle. "The Eye Drink addresses a wellness category that resonates with modern consumers who spend significant time using digital devices. We believe the product fills a unique niche in the functional beverage market, and we are excited to introduce it across our San Diego locations."

About 20Slash20, Inc.

20Slash20, Inc. is dedicated to advancing eye health awareness through innovative products, education, and preventive wellness initiatives. Led by Dr. Roger Wu, the company develops consumer-focused solutions designed to help individuals incorporate eye health support into their daily routines. The company's flagship product, The Eye Drink, was created to support consumers living increasingly digital lifestyles. www.theeyedrink.com

About Keg N Bottle

Keg N Bottle is one of Southern California's leading beverage and liquor retailers, serving consumers through multiple locations and offering a broad selection of beverages, specialty products, and emerging brands. To find a location near you, visit: www.kegnbottle.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer good's brand including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty products development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator.

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SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-eye-drink-will-be-placed-in-keg-n-bottle-stores-expanding-re-1217655