Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 08.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P5GK | ISIN: CA56783M1068 | Ticker-Symbol: E2E1
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 12:29
5,150 Euro
+3,00 % +0,150
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MARIMACA COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MARIMACA COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9605,30013:34
5,0505,15012:40
ACCESS Newswire
08.09.2026 12:02 Uhr
350 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Marimaca Copper Corp.: Pampa Medina Continues to Deliver Extraordinary Cu-Ag Grade-Widths - Drilling Intersects 216m of 1.0% Cu and 7.2g/t Ag Including 62m of 2.2% Cu and 21.5g/t Ag from SPRD-15

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to report further assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Pampa Medina deposit, located approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") in Chile's Antofagasta Region (Figure 1). Drilling within the central high-grade sulphide zone continues to deliver consistent, high-grade results within the defined 3km x 1.5km area of interest ("AOI"). The mineralization across the target lithological horizons continues to show continuity both horizontally and vertically. Drilling on 150m centers returned 216m of 0.96% Cu and 7.2g/t Ag from 466m, including 62m of 2.20% Cu and 21.5g/t Ag from 602m downhole from SPRD-15. Step-out drill holes outside of the central corridor extended the mineralized sediment horizon 300m to the south and west, with strong results from SPRD-12, SPD-13 and SPRD-17. Additional scouting RC holes were completed to the north and northwest of the defined AOI to determine the depth of the start of the target sediments (see Figure 3).

  • Drilling on 150m spacing continues to validate the continuity of the thick, ultra high-grade, stacked-mantos across the core of Pampa Medina

  • SPRD-15 intersected thick, continuous, high-grade mineralization at the target manto horizon:

    • 216m of 0.96% Cu and 7.2g/t Ag from 466m (sulphide), including

      • 82m of 1.72% Cu and 16.3g/t Ag from 600m, including

        • 62m of 2.20% Cu and 21.5g/t Ag from 602m, including

        • 14m of 3.05% Cu and 26.7g/t Ag from 606m, and

        • 12m of 3.25% Cu and 36.7g/t Ag from 632m

      • 6m of 2.00% Cu and 12.0g/t Ag from 506m

    • The manto demonstrates remarkable continuity of high-grade mineralization vertically across the horizon (see Figure 4) - a defining feature of the Pampa Medina deposit

  • SPD-13 - drilled near the current south-east limit of the historical oxide and new sulphide zones - provided meaningful extensions to both zones (see Figure 3 and 8)

    • Intersected multiple stacked high-grade mantos at depth across a broad interval of 222m of 0.50% Cu from 194m, including

      • 18m of 1.01% Cu from 246m (oxide)

      • 28m of 1.07% Cu from 322m (mixed), including

        • 12m of 1.90% Cu from 338m

      • 48m of 1.05% Cu from 368m (sulphide), including

        • 12m of 1.99% Cu from 404m

  • SPRD-12 significantly extended the stacked, high grade, sulphide manto (Figure 3 and 7)

    • Intersection 300m to the west of previous drilling, with broad zones of high-grade mineralization, including:

      • 56m of 0.95% Cu and 4.2g/t Ag from 748m (sulphide), including

        • 22m of 1.80% Cu and 9.7g/t Ag from 750m, including

        • 8m of 2.42% Cu and 9.0g/t Ag from 750m

        • 8m of 1.20% Cu and 2.8g/t Ag from 796m

  • SPRD-17 - drilled 150m east of previously released SMRD-16 (Figure 6) - intersected multiple stacked mantos across 104m of 0.65% Cu from 522m, including

    • 30m of 0.96% Cu from 522m (sulphide), including

      • 20m of 1.28% Cu and 2.3g/t Ag from 524m

    • 40m of 0.89% Cu from 586m (sulphide), including

      • 14m of 1.36% Cu and 4.0g/t Ag from 586m

  • SPRD-10 drilled on the southern fence, west of SPD-13, intersected

    • 28m of 0.88% Cu and 5.4g/t Ag from 594m (sulphide), including

      • 16m of 1.37% Cu and 8.5g/t Ag (sulphide) from 594m

    • 14m of 0.96% Cu and 7.3g/t Ag from 704m (sulphide)

  • SPRD-11 - drilled 200m west of SPRD-10 - intersected 10m of 1.02% Cu and 5.0g/t Ag from 552m and was impacted by late dykes

  • SPRD-14 and SPRD-16A were drilled within the high-grade central zone on 150m centers and intersected post-mineral faulting at depth

    • SPRD-14 intersected near-surface oxide mineralization: 30m of 0.61% Cu and 4.2g/t Ag from 238m

    • SPRD-16A also intersected near surface-oxide mineralization: 36m of 0.77% Cu from 184m, including 12m of 1.58% Cu and 3.2g/t Ag from 204m

  • SMRD-35 intersected near-surface oxide and mixed mineralization southwest of the historical oxide footprint

    • 26m of 0.45% Cu and 2.9g/t Ag from 88m (oxide)

    • 32m of 0.74% Cu and 4.6g/t Ag from 302m (oxide)

    • Deeper drilling impacted by a zone of post-mineralization WNW faults and dykes

  • SMRD-04 and SMRD-05, the diamond-tailed extensions of the historical SMR-04 and SMR-05 RC holes, intersected moderate mineralization at depth into the basement units

  • Scout RC holes were collared to the north and northwest of the currently defined AOI to test the depth and extent of the sedimentary horizons

    • SWR-10, SWR-11, SWR-13 and SMR-36 did not intersect the target sedimentary horizon at downhole depths ranging from 540m to 700m and will be extended through diamond drilling

    • SWR-13 ended in mineralization at the limits of RC capability - intersected 8m at 1.47% Cu and 7.5 g/t Ag from 580m in volcanics, interpreted to be above the contact of the upper sedimentary sequence which was not intersected

    • SWR-12A intersected the sedimentary horizon at greater depth, including 8m grading 1.17% Cu and 11.8 g/t Ag from 578m, before drilling was halted due to the technical limitations of RC drilling at depth

    • Diamond drilling to extend these holes is now underway

Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:

"The results from SPRD-15 are an excellent example of one of the defining features of Pampa Medina: extremely thick, continuously mineralized, high-grade manto horizons within the sedimentary sequence. The consistency of the high-grade mineralization across the target horizon is remarkable and drilling continues to demonstrate the strong lateral and vertical continuity of the stacked-manto system within the central zone.

Equally encouraging are the results from SPRD-12, SPD-13 and SPRD-17, which extend the mineralized sedimentary horizons beyond the central corridor and confirm the presence of stacked mantos across a broader footprint. Our drilling to the north and northwest is also providing important information on the geometry of the sedimentary basin, where the target sedimentary horizons appear to deepen beyond the practical limits of RC drilling. Diamond tails are now underway to test these areas. Pampa Medina remains open in several directions and is materially under-tested, and these results continue to strengthen our view that we are defining a large, high-grade copper-silver system."

Overview of Pampa Medina

Pampa Medina is a manto-style copper deposit dominantly hosted in Jurassic-Triassic sedimentary units (sandstones, conglomerates, tuffs and black shales) overlain by andesitic volcanics and underlain by an Upper Paleozoic complex of metamorphosed sediments, volcanics and intrusions. Key lithological units are intruded by a dyke swarm and affected by post-mineral normal faulting. Copper was originally identified in near-surface oxide mineralization dominated by atacamite, chrysocolla and chalcocite, and has now been identified in high-grade zones of bornite, chalcopyrite, covellite and chalcocite which extend at depth beyond the oxide-primary transition. Elevated silver grades are present in both oxide and sulphide copper-mineralized zones and are generally correlated with copper grade.

Following Marimaca's consolidation of the project area and surrounding land packages in 2024, the Company reinterpreted all available geological information and developed an updated geological model for Pampa Medina, which identified the lower sedimentary units of interbedded sandstones, shales, tuffs and conglomerates as the priority target horizons for future drilling. Marimaca's 2026 drilling campaign is focused on three priority goals: definition of the high-grade central AOI, delineating the identified oxide extensions, and further step-out drilling to test potential extensions of the broader system identified in geophysical work completed to date.

Figure 1: Regional Map - Marimaca, Pampa Medina and Regional Infrastructure

Figure 2: Pampa Medina within Broader 100%-owned Sierra de Medina Property Block

Figure 3: Current Drilling Results and Drilling to Date within Pampa Medina Area of Interest (AOI)

Figure 4: Downhole Lithology and Mineralized Intersection - SPRD-15 from 602m Downhole

Figure 5: Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,950 N

Figure 6: Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,800 N

Figure 7: Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,650 N

Figure 8: Cross Section Looking North - Pampa Medina 7,440,350 N

Hole

Total Depth (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Intersection (m)

% CuT

g/t Ag

SPRD-15

918

348

352

4

0.57

Below Detection

466

682

216

0.96

7.2

Including

466

568

102

0.63

2.1

Including

466

490

24

0.76

3.8

And

504

544

40

0.96

2.9

Including

504

524

20

1.25

5.3

Including

506

512

6

2.00

12.0

And

534

544

10

1.09

0.8

And

600

682

82

1.72

16.3

Including

602

664

62

2.20

21.5

Including

606

656

50

2.42

24.0

Including

606

620

14

3.05

26.7

And

632

644

12

3.25

36.7

SPRD-17

868

386

394

8

0.67

Below Detection

504

628

124

0.57

1.2

Including

522

626

104

0.65

1.4

Including

522

552

30

0.96

1.8

Including

524

544

20

1.28

2.3

And

586

626

40

0.89

2.0

Including

586

600

14

1.36

4.0

734

852

118

0.32

Below Detection

Including

798

852

54

0.45

Below Detection

Including

816

844

28

0.67

Below Detection

Including

828

836

8

0.97

Below Detection

SPRD-12

960

674

698

24

0.45

2.1

Including

674

680

6

0.64

3.3

And

692

698

6

0.98

5.0

748

804

56

0.95

4.2

Including

750

772

22

1.80

9.7

Including

750

758

8

2.42

9.0

And

796

804

8

1.20

2.8

874

892

18

0.41

0.7

SPRD-14

764

204

272

68

0.36

2.3

Including

238

268

30

0.61

4.2

Including

238

246

8

1.10

7.0

And

258

268

10

0.74

7.0

698

714

16

0.66

3.9

Including

704

712

8

1.16

7.8

SPRD-16A

868

184

220

36

0.77

1.1

Including

190

216

26

0.94

1.5

Including

204

216

12

1.58

3.2

SPD-13

590

194

416

222

0.50

Below Detection

Including

246

264

18

1.01

Below Detection

And

322

350

28

1.07

Below Detection

Including

338

350

12

1.90

Below Detection

And

368

416

48

1.05

Below Detection

Including

404

416

12

1.99

Below Detection

SPRD-10

850

538

792

254

0.37

1.6

Including

538

564

26

0.34

0.7

Including

538

546

8

0.60

2.3

And

594

642

48

0.71

3.8

Including

594

622

28

0.88

5.4

Including

594

610

16

1.37

8.5

And

704

792

88

0.46

2.3

Including

704

742

38

0.63

3.4

Including

704

718

14

0.96

7.3

SPRD-11

836

482

562

80

0.35

1.2

Including

526

562

36

0.58

2.7

Including

526

534

8

0.78

2.0

And

552

562

10

1.02

5.0

SMRD-35

640

88

114

26

0.45

2.9

Including

92

110

18

0.59

4.2

Including

102

108

6

1.20

11.3

302

334

32

0.74

4.6

Including

302

320

18

0.96

5.3

SMRD-04

1,028

628

634

6

0.84

3.7

670

872

202

0.27

Below Detection

Including

708

714

6

0.70

Below Detection

And

746

768

22

0.51

2.0

Including

760

768

8

0.79

5.5

And

786

846

60

0.44

1.6

Including

812

842

30

0.61

2.7

Including

814

824

10

0.90

3.6

SMRD-05

1,000

906

934

28

0.32

1.5

974

982

8

0.33

Below Detection

SWR-10

702

632

640

8

0.31

2.8

SWR-11

582

No significant intercepts

SWR-12A

654

578

610

32

0.39

3.3

Including

578

586

8

1.17

11.8

SWR-13

588

422

446

24

0.33

Below Detection

Including

428

436

8

0.64

Below Detection

580

588

8

1.47

7.5

SMR-36

542

No significant intercepts

Table 1: Table of Intersections. All intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of reported intervals.

Hole

Easting

Northing

Elevation

Azimuth

Inclination

Depth

SMRD-04

406763.42

7441275.72

1276.67

270

-60

1028

SMRD-05

407361.55

7441273.84

1268.8

270

-60

1000.2

SMRD-35

406699.8

7440201.14

1274.35

270

-60

640

SMR-36

407705.79

7441695.73

1270.61

270

-55

542

SPD-13

407002.02

7440348.7

1269.67

270

-60

590

SPRD-10

406399.78

7440354.96

1281.35

270

-60

850

SPRD-11

406196.52

7440352.91

1285.8

270

-60

836

SPRD-12

406201.16

7440651.24

1288

270

-60

960

SPRD-14

406647.32

7441100.01

1279.04

270

-60

764.1

SPRD-15

406647.82

7440949.96

1278.28

270

-60

918

SPRD-16A

406950.14

7440949.94

1271.77

270

-60

868

SPRD-17

406646.99

7440799.97

1277.86

270

-60

868

SWR-10

406198.13

7441400.02

1294.86

270

-55

702

SWR-11

405902.29

7441399.97

1304.66

270

-55

582

SWR-12A

405606.5

7441399.9

1313.96

270

-55

654

SWR-13

405608.15

7441100.02

1307.07

270

-55

588

Table 2: Drill Collars

Sampling and Assay Protocols

True widths are estimated as 80% of reported intervals, based on down-hole bedding and structural measurements. Diamond drill holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all samples to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper). In addition to copper analyses, multi-element analysis including silver (Ag) was undertaken using ICP (multi-element Optical Inductively Coupled Plasma). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.

Qualified Person / Competent Person

The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.

The information in this announcement which relates to exploration results for the Pampa Medina Project is based on, and fairly reflects, information and supporting documentation prepared by Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca, a Competent Person who is a member of the Comision Minera (Chilean Mining Commission), Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile. Mr. Rivera has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Rivera consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:

Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of activities at Pampa Medina, the potential growth of Pampa Medina, and the discovery's potential to complement the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at Pampa Medina will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appendix 1 - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

  • Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

  • Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

  • Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

  • In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

All current drilling conducted at Sierra Medina, which includes the Pampa Medina deposit, was completed under the supervision of a registered professional geologist as a Competent Person/Qualified Person (QP) who is responsible and accountable for the planning, execution, and supervision of all exploration activity as well as the implementation of quality assurance programs and reporting.

  • Drilling reported is Reverse Circulation "RC" collared and Diamond ("DDH") tailed drilling

  • Assay samples were prepared at a laboratory site in Copiapó and assayed by Andes Analytical Assay Ltd. (AAA) in Santiago.

  • Sierra Medina's diamond drill holes are drilled and sampled on a continuous 2-meter basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site, with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying.

  • Sierra Medina RC holes are drilled and sampled on a continuous 2-meter basis and riffle split on site up to one-eighth (12.5%) of its volume, after which samples are sent for preparation and assaying.

  • Marimaca staff supervised all the drilling and sampling.

  • DD recoveries were controlled by accurate core recovery measurement control was extended toward the division process realized in the drill location.

  • DD recoveries were measured by core length measurement and compared with the effective core run. Marimaca technical staff checked all data.

  • Measured recoveries are over 95% for DDH drilling, without significant variations and unrelated to copper grades.

  • RC recoveries were controlled by weighing samples and accurate control was extended toward the division process realized in the drill location.

  • RC recoveries were measured in weight percent as compared with a theoretical sample weight. Marimaca technical staff checked all data.

  • Measured recoveries are over 95% for RC drilling, without significant variations and unrelated to copper grades.

Drilling techniques

  • Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

  • Drilling reported RC collared and DDH-tailed drilling, DDH drilling commenced when the contact between the upper volcanics and upper sediments is encountered, which is variable in depth

  • DDH drilling is drilled in HQ and NQ standard core diameters

Drill sample recovery

  • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

  • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

  • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

  • Sierra Medina's DDH holes are drilled and sampled on a continuous 2-meter basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site, with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying.

  • Sierra Medina RC holes are drilled and sampled on a continuous 2-meter basis and riffle split on site up to one-eighth (12.5%) of its volume, after which samples are sent for preparation and assaying.

  • Marimaca staff supervised all the drilling and sampling.

  • DD recoveries were controlled by accurate core recovery measurement control was extended toward the division process realized in the drill location.

  • DD recoveries were measured by core length measurement and compared with the effective core run. Marimaca technical staff checked all data.

  • RC recoveries were controlled by weighing samples and accurate control was extended toward the division process realized in the drill location.

  • RC recoveries were measured in weight percent as compared with a theoretical sample weight. Marimaca technical staff checked all data.

  • Measured recoveries are over 95% for RC drilling, without significant variations and unrelated to copper grades.

Logging

  • Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

  • Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

  • The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

  • All holes were geologically logged on digital data capture.

  • The data collected are rock, structure, alteration and mineralization based on drilling intervals, recoveries and analytical results.

  • After validation, the mineral and alteration zones were defined.

  • The results were entered in the database as a table with all mapped data and a consolidated log of the drill was prepared.

  • Most of this work was done by experienced senior consultant geologist supported by consultant junior geologist.

  • In addition to measuring deviations, most of the holes were surveyed using an optical tele viewer (OPTV or BHTV), with structures and orientation measurements, which continuously and thoroughly recorded the holes' walls and measured structures.

  • The structures were measured in ranks according to their width and the results were reported and plotted on stereographic networks and rosette diagrams.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation

  • If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

  • For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

  • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

  • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

  • Sierra Medina's DDH holes are drilled and sampled on a continuous 2-meter basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site, with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying

  • The last split yields "sample A", which is sent for preparation and assaying, and "sample B", which is used to obtain drill cuttings (1 kg) and coarse/preparation duplicates and then stored in special facilities on site.

  • DDH samples are obtained every 2 meters from a half-core, with the other half stored on site.

  • RC holes are drilled and sampled on a continuous 2-meter basis and its samples riffle split on site three times, up to one eighth (12.5%) of its volume.

  • The last split yields "sample A", which is sent for preparation and assaying, and "sample B", which is used to obtain drill cuttings (1 kg) and coarse/preparation duplicates, and then stored in special facilities on site.

  • Samples are transferred by laboratory personnel from the project to Copiapó, and then the preparation pulps are returned to generate the analysis batches. Upon receipt, sample details are logged and insertion points for quality control samples in the sample flow are determined.

  • Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all samples to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper), and multi-element Optical Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.

  • Laboratory results are loaded directly from digital assay certificates into the database, in order to minimize error sources.

Quality of assay data and laboratory tests

  • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

  • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

  • Samples are prepared at a laboratory site in Copiapó and assayed by Andes Analytical Assay Ltd. (AAA) in Santiago.

  • Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all samples to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future. In addition to copper analyses, multi-element analysis including silver (Ag) was undertaken using ICP.

  • All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper). Silver and an additional 33 elements were analysed using a 0.5g pulp sample and measured by optical ICP.

  • Laboratory results are loaded directly from digital assay certificates into the database, in order to minimize error sources.

  • The analytical quality control programs implemented at Marimaca involve the use of coarse/preparation and pulp duplicates for precision analyses and standard reference materials (SRM). QA/QC procedures apply equally to silver and the multi-element suite.

  • Marimaca has protocols in place for handling analytical results that exceed acceptable limits, which can ultimately trigger re-assays of entire or portions of sample batches.

Verification of sampling and assaying

  • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

  • The use of twinned holes.

  • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

  • There are no twinned holes in the dataset

  • All logging data was completed, and logging data was entered directly into the deposit database.

  • Laboratory results are loaded directly from digital assay certificates into the database to minimize error sources.

Location of data points

  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

  • Specification of the grid system used.

  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

  • Local contractors carried out the supervision of the drilling operation.

  • An experienced topographer surveyed the collars.

  • WGS84 UTM coordinates are used.

  • Data Well Services carried out the downhole surveys for drill holes.

  • Data collected is considered adequate for eventual use in mineral resource estimation.

Data spacing and distribution

  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.

  • Due to the nature of mineralisation and the type of exploration discovery drilling program the hole spacing is highly variable.

  • Data spacing is not considered sufficient to establish geological and grade continuities for Mineral Resource Estimation at the Inferred and Indicated category.

  • No sample compositing was applied.

Orientation of data in relation to geological structure

  • Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

  • If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.

  • Drill hole orientation was generally oriented to be sub perpendicular to the mineralisation but variable in places given the nature of the exploration program being conducted

  • Assays are reported on a downhole basis

  • True widths are estimated as 80% of reported downhole intersection widths

Sample security

  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.

  • All drilling assay samples are collected by company personnel or under the direct supervision of company personnel.

  • Samples from Marimaca were initially processed at the project site and shipped directly from the property to a laboratory facility for final preparation, and later, upon their return, to the laboratory for analysis.

  • Appropriately qualified staff at the laboratories collect assay samples.

  • Security protocols implemented maintain the chain of custody of samples to prevent unnoticed contamination or mixing of samples and to make active tampering as difficult as possible.

Audits or reviews

  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

  • It is the Competent Person's opinion that these processes met acceptable industry standards, and that the information can be reported under both JORC and NI43-101 standards and, in the future, be used for geological and resource modelling.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral tenement and land tenure status

  • Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

  • The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

  • Marimaca Copper Corp. owns a tenement package consisting of approximately 14,500 hectares at the broader Sierra de Medina project area. The concessions are a mix of mining concessions and exploration concessions.

  • The Sierra de Medina land package comprises 55 concessions owned by ICAL, a subsidiary of Marimaca Copper Corp.

  • The Pampa Medina Project comprises 12 concessions owned by SCM Elenita over which the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire.

  • The Madrugador Project comprises 10 concessions owned by SLM Juanita and SLM Madrugador over which the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire.

  • There are no known impediments to operating exploration drilling campaigns on the project areas.

Exploration done by other parties

  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Pampa Medina Concessions

  • Between 1993 and 1996, Compañía Minera Doña Isabel and Rayrock Ltda carried out an extensive exploration program. The program included a geochemistry program with short Track Drill wells spaced every 50 m along several E-W lines between 2 km and 5 km in length, which extend throughout the district, covering the southeastern part of the Pampa concessions in an area of approximately 460 ha. The aim was to evaluate the rock below the caliche layer. In this area, approximately 600 samples were obtained, representing 40% of the total samples extracted throughout the district, of which 2% of the total have copper anomalies.

  • For 2003 and 2004, the right to exploit the Pampa 81 (1/20 and 21/40) and Pampa 47 (1/20 and 21/40) concessions by Minera Rayrock Ltda was established.

  • In 2008, Rayrock Ltda carried out two RC drilling campaigns. The first involved 15,729 m distributed in 38 holes with an approximate mesh of 500 m × 500 m and the second campaign involved 14,913 m in 35 holes with a mesh of 125 m ×125 m in an area of 1,000 × 350 m, recognising mainly copper oxides, with some mixed intervals and small amounts of primary mineralisation.

  • An exploration campaign was subsequently carried out in 2013, consisting of 45 diamond holes for a total of 18,707 m drilled.

  • During 2014, Rayrock Ltda continued with the latest exploration campaign, with the completion of 17 diamond drill holes for a total of 5,264 m drilled.

Madrugador Concessions

  • The Madrugador concessions were previously the subject of limited exploration efforts since the 1980s. Most of the exploration on the Madrugador concessions was conducted by Rayrock from 1993 to 1996 and consisted of diamond and reverse circulation drilling. A total of 23,502 m of diamond and RC drilling in 223 holes had been completed on the property prior to 2005. Proyecta, a Chilean engineering company, conducted a short track RC drilling program on the Madrugador claim in 2005.

  • During the period 1994 to 1999, Rayrock conducted geological mapping of the property, a stream sediment and soil/road-cut sampling survey, as well as limited diamond drilling.

  • In 2007 and 2008, Apoquindo Minerals Inc. (Apoquindo) completed 21,177 m of RC drilling in 132 holes and 1,206 m of diamond drilling in eight holes.

  • In April 2009, Apoquindo entered into a JV agreement with Minera S.A.

Geology

  • Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

  • The Pampa Medina district is characterized by Jurassic-Triassic volcanic- and sediment-hosted manto-style copper mineralization. Volcanic-hosted mineralization, such as the shallow Madrugador mineralization, resembles typical Coastal Belt copper-style mineralization. Sediment-hosted mineralization is exposed in old mine workings along the Sierra de Valenzuela District and has also been intersected in deeper drilling beneath areas where the host sediments are covered by volcanics.

  • The main structural controls are block faulting and a complex of dyke swarms. Copper mineralization observed in drill holes comprises both oxides and sulphides. The predominant oxides are atacamite, azurite and chrysocolla. The oxide zone varies from less than 10m to more than 200m in thickness and is associated with an irregular mixed zone characterized by green copper oxides, mainly atacamite, and copper sulphides, mainly chalcocite, with lesser chalcopyrite and pyrite. At depths of more than 300m, primary mineralization is dominant and consists of chalcopyrite, bornite, variable covellite and pyrite.

  • Rock alteration is mostly albitization of sediments and little clay is observed in the upper oxidized zones.

Drill hole Information

  • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:

    • easting and northing of the drill hole collar

    • elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar

    • dip and azimuth of the hole

    • down hole length and interception depth

    • hole length.

  • If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case.

  • Drill hole attribute information is included in a table herein.

Data aggregation methods

  • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

  • Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

  • The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.

  • Length weighted averages were used to calculate grade over width.

  • No specific grade cap or cut-off was used during grade width calculations. The total copper (CuT) weighted average grade of the entire interval is calculated for all intervals over 2m samples lengths. Manto-type deposits can be variable in nature resulting in some intervals having a small number of poorly mineralized samples (<0.1% CuT) included in the calculation.

  • Silver assays reporting less than 3 gpt Ag detection limit in the ICP analysis were assigned a value of zero.

  • No metal equivalents have been reported.

Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths

  • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

  • If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

  • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').

  • True widths are estimated at 80% of the reported downhole intersection, however drilling generally targets sub-perpendicular intersections of the mineralized manto units as understood/interpreted at the time of drilling

  • All intersections are reported on a downhole basis.

Diagrams

  • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views.

  • Please refer to the figures contained herein

Balanced reporting

  • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

  • All significant results have been reported

  • Please refer to the tables herein

Other substantive exploration data

  • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances.

  • There is no meaningful and material exploration data to report other than the information disclosed in this release

Further work

  • The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

  • Over the course of 2026, the Company intends to complete further exploration work at the project area including:

    • Geophysical surveys

    • Reverse circulation and diamond core drilling

  • Of particular focus will be the potential for extensions from the Pampa Medina Deposit north and west

SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pampa-medina-continues-to-deliver-extraordinary-cu-ag-grade-widths-drilling-inter-1217718

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.