Marimaca Copper Corp.: Pampa Medina Continues to Deliver Extraordinary Cu-Ag Grade-Widths - Drilling Intersects 216m of 1.0% Cu and 7.2g/t Ag Including 62m of 2.2% Cu and 21.5g/t Ag from SPRD-15

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Marimaca Copper Corp. ("Marimaca Copper" or the "Company") (TSX:MARI)(ASX:MC2) is pleased to report further assay results from its ongoing drilling program at the Pampa Medina deposit, located approximately 28km east of the Company's Marimaca Oxide Deposit ("MOD") in Chile's Antofagasta Region (Figure 1). Drilling within the central high-grade sulphide zone continues to deliver consistent, high-grade results within the defined 3km x 1.5km area of interest ("AOI"). The mineralization across the target lithological horizons continues to show continuity both horizontally and vertically. Drilling on 150m centers returned 216m of 0.96% Cu and 7.2g/t Ag from 466m, including 62m of 2.20% Cu and 21.5g/t Ag from 602m downhole from SPRD-15. Step-out drill holes outside of the central corridor extended the mineralized sediment horizon 300m to the south and west, with strong results from SPRD-12, SPD-13 and SPRD-17. Additional scouting RC holes were completed to the north and northwest of the defined AOI to determine the depth of the start of the target sediments (see Figure 3).
Drilling on 150m spacing continues to validate the continuity of the thick, ultra high-grade, stacked-mantos across the core of Pampa Medina
SPRD-15 intersected thick, continuous, high-grade mineralization at the target manto horizon:
216m of 0.96% Cu and 7.2g/t Ag from 466m (sulphide), including
82m of 1.72% Cu and 16.3g/t Ag from 600m, including
62m of 2.20% Cu and 21.5g/t Ag from 602m, including
14m of 3.05% Cu and 26.7g/t Ag from 606m, and
12m of 3.25% Cu and 36.7g/t Ag from 632m
6m of 2.00% Cu and 12.0g/t Ag from 506m
The manto demonstrates remarkable continuity of high-grade mineralization vertically across the horizon (see Figure 4) - a defining feature of the Pampa Medina deposit
SPD-13 - drilled near the current south-east limit of the historical oxide and new sulphide zones - provided meaningful extensions to both zones (see Figure 3 and 8)
Intersected multiple stacked high-grade mantos at depth across a broad interval of 222m of 0.50% Cu from 194m, including
18m of 1.01% Cu from 246m (oxide)
28m of 1.07% Cu from 322m (mixed), including
12m of 1.90% Cu from 338m
48m of 1.05% Cu from 368m (sulphide), including
12m of 1.99% Cu from 404m
SPRD-12 significantly extended the stacked, high grade, sulphide manto (Figure 3 and 7)
Intersection 300m to the west of previous drilling, with broad zones of high-grade mineralization, including:
56m of 0.95% Cu and 4.2g/t Ag from 748m (sulphide), including
22m of 1.80% Cu and 9.7g/t Ag from 750m, including
8m of 2.42% Cu and 9.0g/t Ag from 750m
8m of 1.20% Cu and 2.8g/t Ag from 796m
SPRD-17 - drilled 150m east of previously released SMRD-16 (Figure 6) - intersected multiple stacked mantos across 104m of 0.65% Cu from 522m, including
30m of 0.96% Cu from 522m (sulphide), including
20m of 1.28% Cu and 2.3g/t Ag from 524m
40m of 0.89% Cu from 586m (sulphide), including
14m of 1.36% Cu and 4.0g/t Ag from 586m
SPRD-10 drilled on the southern fence, west of SPD-13, intersected
28m of 0.88% Cu and 5.4g/t Ag from 594m (sulphide), including
16m of 1.37% Cu and 8.5g/t Ag (sulphide) from 594m
14m of 0.96% Cu and 7.3g/t Ag from 704m (sulphide)
SPRD-11 - drilled 200m west of SPRD-10 - intersected 10m of 1.02% Cu and 5.0g/t Ag from 552m and was impacted by late dykes
SPRD-14 and SPRD-16A were drilled within the high-grade central zone on 150m centers and intersected post-mineral faulting at depth
SPRD-14 intersected near-surface oxide mineralization: 30m of 0.61% Cu and 4.2g/t Ag from 238m
SPRD-16A also intersected near surface-oxide mineralization: 36m of 0.77% Cu from 184m, including 12m of 1.58% Cu and 3.2g/t Ag from 204m
SMRD-35 intersected near-surface oxide and mixed mineralization southwest of the historical oxide footprint
26m of 0.45% Cu and 2.9g/t Ag from 88m (oxide)
32m of 0.74% Cu and 4.6g/t Ag from 302m (oxide)
Deeper drilling impacted by a zone of post-mineralization WNW faults and dykes
SMRD-04 and SMRD-05, the diamond-tailed extensions of the historical SMR-04 and SMR-05 RC holes, intersected moderate mineralization at depth into the basement units
Scout RC holes were collared to the north and northwest of the currently defined AOI to test the depth and extent of the sedimentary horizons
SWR-10, SWR-11, SWR-13 and SMR-36 did not intersect the target sedimentary horizon at downhole depths ranging from 540m to 700m and will be extended through diamond drilling
SWR-13 ended in mineralization at the limits of RC capability - intersected 8m at 1.47% Cu and 7.5 g/t Ag from 580m in volcanics, interpreted to be above the contact of the upper sedimentary sequence which was not intersected
SWR-12A intersected the sedimentary horizon at greater depth, including 8m grading 1.17% Cu and 11.8 g/t Ag from 578m, before drilling was halted due to the technical limitations of RC drilling at depth
Diamond drilling to extend these holes is now underway
Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca Copper, commented:
"The results from SPRD-15 are an excellent example of one of the defining features of Pampa Medina: extremely thick, continuously mineralized, high-grade manto horizons within the sedimentary sequence. The consistency of the high-grade mineralization across the target horizon is remarkable and drilling continues to demonstrate the strong lateral and vertical continuity of the stacked-manto system within the central zone.
Equally encouraging are the results from SPRD-12, SPD-13 and SPRD-17, which extend the mineralized sedimentary horizons beyond the central corridor and confirm the presence of stacked mantos across a broader footprint. Our drilling to the north and northwest is also providing important information on the geometry of the sedimentary basin, where the target sedimentary horizons appear to deepen beyond the practical limits of RC drilling. Diamond tails are now underway to test these areas. Pampa Medina remains open in several directions and is materially under-tested, and these results continue to strengthen our view that we are defining a large, high-grade copper-silver system."
Overview of Pampa Medina
Pampa Medina is a manto-style copper deposit dominantly hosted in Jurassic-Triassic sedimentary units (sandstones, conglomerates, tuffs and black shales) overlain by andesitic volcanics and underlain by an Upper Paleozoic complex of metamorphosed sediments, volcanics and intrusions. Key lithological units are intruded by a dyke swarm and affected by post-mineral normal faulting. Copper was originally identified in near-surface oxide mineralization dominated by atacamite, chrysocolla and chalcocite, and has now been identified in high-grade zones of bornite, chalcopyrite, covellite and chalcocite which extend at depth beyond the oxide-primary transition. Elevated silver grades are present in both oxide and sulphide copper-mineralized zones and are generally correlated with copper grade.
Following Marimaca's consolidation of the project area and surrounding land packages in 2024, the Company reinterpreted all available geological information and developed an updated geological model for Pampa Medina, which identified the lower sedimentary units of interbedded sandstones, shales, tuffs and conglomerates as the priority target horizons for future drilling. Marimaca's 2026 drilling campaign is focused on three priority goals: definition of the high-grade central AOI, delineating the identified oxide extensions, and further step-out drilling to test potential extensions of the broader system identified in geophysical work completed to date.
Hole
Total Depth (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Intersection (m)
% CuT
g/t Ag
SPRD-15
918
348
352
4
0.57
Below Detection
466
682
216
0.96
7.2
Including
466
568
102
0.63
2.1
Including
466
490
24
0.76
3.8
And
504
544
40
0.96
2.9
Including
504
524
20
1.25
5.3
Including
506
512
6
2.00
12.0
And
534
544
10
1.09
0.8
And
600
682
82
1.72
16.3
Including
602
664
62
2.20
21.5
Including
606
656
50
2.42
24.0
Including
606
620
14
3.05
26.7
And
632
644
12
3.25
36.7
SPRD-17
868
386
394
8
0.67
Below Detection
504
628
124
0.57
1.2
Including
522
626
104
0.65
1.4
Including
522
552
30
0.96
1.8
Including
524
544
20
1.28
2.3
And
586
626
40
0.89
2.0
Including
586
600
14
1.36
4.0
734
852
118
0.32
Below Detection
Including
798
852
54
0.45
Below Detection
Including
816
844
28
0.67
Below Detection
Including
828
836
8
0.97
Below Detection
SPRD-12
960
674
698
24
0.45
2.1
Including
674
680
6
0.64
3.3
And
692
698
6
0.98
5.0
748
804
56
0.95
4.2
Including
750
772
22
1.80
9.7
Including
750
758
8
2.42
9.0
And
796
804
8
1.20
2.8
874
892
18
0.41
0.7
SPRD-14
764
204
272
68
0.36
2.3
Including
238
268
30
0.61
4.2
Including
238
246
8
1.10
7.0
And
258
268
10
0.74
7.0
698
714
16
0.66
3.9
Including
704
712
8
1.16
7.8
SPRD-16A
868
184
220
36
0.77
1.1
Including
190
216
26
0.94
1.5
Including
204
216
12
1.58
3.2
SPD-13
590
194
416
222
0.50
Below Detection
Including
246
264
18
1.01
Below Detection
And
322
350
28
1.07
Below Detection
Including
338
350
12
1.90
Below Detection
And
368
416
48
1.05
Below Detection
Including
404
416
12
1.99
Below Detection
SPRD-10
850
538
792
254
0.37
1.6
Including
538
564
26
0.34
0.7
Including
538
546
8
0.60
2.3
And
594
642
48
0.71
3.8
Including
594
622
28
0.88
5.4
Including
594
610
16
1.37
8.5
And
704
792
88
0.46
2.3
Including
704
742
38
0.63
3.4
Including
704
718
14
0.96
7.3
SPRD-11
836
482
562
80
0.35
1.2
Including
526
562
36
0.58
2.7
Including
526
534
8
0.78
2.0
And
552
562
10
1.02
5.0
SMRD-35
640
88
114
26
0.45
2.9
Including
92
110
18
0.59
4.2
Including
102
108
6
1.20
11.3
302
334
32
0.74
4.6
Including
302
320
18
0.96
5.3
SMRD-04
1,028
628
634
6
0.84
3.7
670
872
202
0.27
Below Detection
Including
708
714
6
0.70
Below Detection
And
746
768
22
0.51
2.0
Including
760
768
8
0.79
5.5
And
786
846
60
0.44
1.6
Including
812
842
30
0.61
2.7
Including
814
824
10
0.90
3.6
SMRD-05
1,000
906
934
28
0.32
1.5
974
982
8
0.33
Below Detection
SWR-10
702
632
640
8
0.31
2.8
SWR-11
582
No significant intercepts
SWR-12A
654
578
610
32
0.39
3.3
Including
578
586
8
1.17
11.8
SWR-13
588
422
446
24
0.33
Below Detection
Including
428
436
8
0.64
Below Detection
580
588
8
1.47
7.5
SMR-36
542
No significant intercepts
Table 1: Table of Intersections. All intervals are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of reported intervals.
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Inclination
Depth
SMRD-04
406763.42
7441275.72
1276.67
270
-60
1028
SMRD-05
407361.55
7441273.84
1268.8
270
-60
1000.2
SMRD-35
406699.8
7440201.14
1274.35
270
-60
640
SMR-36
407705.79
7441695.73
1270.61
270
-55
542
SPD-13
407002.02
7440348.7
1269.67
270
-60
590
SPRD-10
406399.78
7440354.96
1281.35
270
-60
850
SPRD-11
406196.52
7440352.91
1285.8
270
-60
836
SPRD-12
406201.16
7440651.24
1288
270
-60
960
SPRD-14
406647.32
7441100.01
1279.04
270
-60
764.1
SPRD-15
406647.82
7440949.96
1278.28
270
-60
918
SPRD-16A
406950.14
7440949.94
1271.77
270
-60
868
SPRD-17
406646.99
7440799.97
1277.86
270
-60
868
SWR-10
406198.13
7441400.02
1294.86
270
-55
702
SWR-11
405902.29
7441399.97
1304.66
270
-55
582
SWR-12A
405606.5
7441399.9
1313.96
270
-55
654
SWR-13
405608.15
7441100.02
1307.07
270
-55
588
Table 2: Drill Collars
Sampling and Assay Protocols
True widths are estimated as 80% of reported intervals, based on down-hole bedding and structural measurements. Diamond drill holes were sampled on a 2m continuous basis, halved by a conventional core splitter on site with one half sent to the Andes Analytical Assay preparation laboratory in Copiapó and the pulps then sent to the same company laboratory in Santiago for assaying. Samples were prepared using the following standard protocol: drying; crushing all samples to -1/4" and passing through a secondary crusher to better than 80% passing -10#; homogenizing; splitting; pulverizing a 400-600g subsample to 95% passing -150#; and a 125g split of this sent for assaying. All samples were assayed for sequential copper %CuT (total copper); %CuS (acid soluble copper), %CuCN (cyanide soluble copper) and CuRes (residual copper). In addition to copper analyses, multi-element analysis including silver (Ag) was undertaken using ICP (multi-element Optical Inductively Coupled Plasma). A full QA/QC program, involving insertion of appropriate blanks, standards and duplicates was employed with acceptable results. Pulps and sample rejects are stored by Marimaca Copper for future reference.
Qualified Person / Competent Person
The technical information in this news release, including the information that relates to geology, drilling and mineralization was prepared under the supervision of, or has been reviewed by Sergio Rivera, Vice President of Exploration, Marimaca Copper Corp, a geologist with more than 40 years of experience and a member of the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile, and who is the Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 responsible for the design and execution of the drilling program.
The information in this announcement which relates to exploration results for the Pampa Medina Project is based on, and fairly reflects, information and supporting documentation prepared by Sergio Rivera, VP Exploration of Marimaca, a Competent Person who is a member of the Comision Minera (Chilean Mining Commission), Colegio de Geólogos de Chile and of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Chile. Mr. Rivera has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr. Rivera consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Contact Information
For further information please visit www.marimaca.com or contact:
Tavistock
+44 (0) 207 920 3150
Emily Moss
marimaca@tavistock.co.uk
Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under (without limitation) applicable Canadian securities legislation, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of activities at Pampa Medina, the potential growth of Pampa Medina, and the discovery's potential to complement the MOD. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Marimaca Copper, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: risks that the development activities at Pampa Medina will not progress as anticipated, or at all, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, the possibility of project delays or cost overruns or unanticipated excessive operating costs and expenses, uncertainties related to the necessity of financing, uncertainties relating to regulatory procedure and timing for permitting submissions and reviews, the availability of and costs of financing needed in the future as well as those factors disclosed in the annual information form of the Company dated March 27, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedar.com). Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Marimaca Copper undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
None of the TSX, ASX or the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Appendix 1 - JORC Code 2012 Table 1 (ASX Listing Rule 5.7.1)
Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Sampling techniques
All current drilling conducted at Sierra Medina, which includes the Pampa Medina deposit, was completed under the supervision of a registered professional geologist as a Competent Person/Qualified Person (QP) who is responsible and accountable for the planning, execution, and supervision of all exploration activity as well as the implementation of quality assurance programs and reporting.
Drilling techniques
Drill sample recovery
Logging
Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
Verification of sampling and assaying
Location of data points
Data spacing and distribution
Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
Sample security
Audits or reviews
Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results
Criteria
JORC Code explanation
Commentary
Mineral tenement and land tenure status
Exploration done by other parties
Pampa Medina Concessions
Madrugador Concessions
Geology
Drill hole Information
Data aggregation methods
Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
Diagrams
Balanced reporting
Other substantive exploration data
Further work
SOURCE: Marimaca Copper Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/pampa-medina-continues-to-deliver-extraordinary-cu-ag-grade-widths-drilling-inter-1217718