The Best Facelift in Florida is Done by Dr. Sessa at Sarasota Surgical Arts

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Facelift surgery has evolved beyond a single surgical approach, with different techniques used to address changes in facial skin and underlying tissues. For patients researching who does the best facelift in Florida , Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts performs several facelift procedures based on the extent and location of facial aging.

With more than 18 years of cosmetic surgery experience and over 25,000 completed surgeries, Dr. Sessa is recognized for his work in facial rejuvenation and his focus on balanced results rather than an overly tightened appearance.

Dr. Sessa's Surgical Background

Dr. Sessa is dual board-certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery . He also completed a cosmetic surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, building on his training in facial surgery and cosmetic procedures.

His oral and maxillofacial surgery training provided extensive knowledge of facial structures, while his cosmetic surgery fellowship focused on aesthetic procedures. He has also won multiple industry awards, including the SQR Top Doctors Award and Best Doctor designation from Florida Magazine on multiple occasions.

Different Facelift Techniques Address Different Signs of Aging

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, Dr. Alberico J. Sessa performs traditional facelifts, mini facelifts, deep plane facelifts, and the SmartLift technique. The procedures vary in their surgical approach and the areas of the face they are intended to address.

A mini facelift is generally associated with more extensive changes in the lower face, including sagging around the jowls, jawline, and neck.

A mid facelift involves a more limited surgical approach and is typically considered in cases where facial aging is less pronounced.

Deep plane facelift surgery involves repositioning deeper facial tissues rather than relying primarily on skin tightening.

SmartLift , another technique offered by Dr. Sessa, takes a less extensive surgical approach for appropriately selected patients.

How Facelift Surgery Addresses Facial Aging

As the face ages, the skin can lose elasticity while underlying tissues shift and lose some of their support. These changes can contribute to jowls, deeper folds, sagging cheeks, and less defined contours along the jawline and neck.

Dr. Sessa assesses these changes before selecting a facelift procedure . His approach may involve repositioning and tightening deeper facial tissues, along with removing excess skin when appropriate.

Patient Experience at Sarasota Surgical Arts

At Sarasota Surgical Arts, facelift consultations include a discussion of facial concerns, surgical options, recovery, and expected results before a treatment plan is established.

The practice has received more than 500 Google reviews , with patients sharing feedback about their consultations, communication with the team, and experiences throughout the surgical process.

For facelift patients, that experience extends beyond the procedure itself. Preoperative planning and postoperative follow-up are important parts of the process, particularly as bruising and swelling gradually subside during recovery.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Sessa for Facelift Surgery in Florida

For patients researching who does the best facelift surgery in Florida , the choice of surgeon involves more than the name of the technique. Dr. Sessa's background includes dual board certification, cosmetic surgery fellowship training, facial surgery experience, and continued involvement in surgeon education.

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers consultations to determine which facelift approach is appropriate based on each patient's facial anatomy and the changes they want to address.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Email: drsessa@gmail.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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