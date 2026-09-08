Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to celebrate a significant milestone for its Heal Wellness brand ("Heal") with the grand openings of its 50th and 51st locations this past Saturday, September 5th, 2026. Heal's milestone 50th location opened at 255 King St, Unit 6, Waterloo, Ontario directly across from Wilfred Laurier University & University of Waterloo, while its 51st location opened at 327 Chemin du Bord-du-Lac Lakeshore, Pointe-Claire, Québec.

The Waterloo location was opened by the franchise group led by Alex Rechichi and Bedford Park Capital, which entered into Heal's largest Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to date for 45 locations across Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, and smoothies, built around clean ingredients and a better-for-you lifestyle.

Happy Belly 1

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"Reaching our 50th Heal Wellness location is a proud milestone for our team, our franchise partners, and everyone who has helped build this brand," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group.

"It is especially meaningful to celebrate store number 50 with Alex Rechichi and Bedford Park Capital," added Sean Black. "Their commitment to Heal, and the progress we are making together, reflect exactly what our growth model is built on: experienced partners, strong brands, and disciplined execution. We are equally grateful to our Pointe-Claire multi-unit franchisee, whose continued expansion in Québec is helping strengthen Heal's growing presence in the province. This milestone reflects the collective effort across the entire brand, and we thank everyone who has played a role in helping us reach it."

Happy Belly 2

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"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.



"Heal Wellness continues to expand rapidly across Canada and into the United States, solidifying its position as a leading açaí and smoothie bowl brand," said Sean Black. "With 51 locations open and more than 157 in development, Heal remains a key driver of growth within Happy Belly's broader portfolio of emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. We continue to build a predictable and disciplined growth engine designed to create long-term shareholder value."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.



Happy Belly Food Group

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Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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