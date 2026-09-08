U.S.-Based Communications Service Provider Adds New Agentic AI Use Cases, Including Automated Customer Interactions, for Improved Flexibility and Reduced Operational Expenses

Netcracker Technology announced today that its long-term customer C Spire, an advanced technology company delivering customer-inspired solutions across fiber, wireless and managed services, has expanded its partnership to include additional functionality from Netcracker Revenue Management and new Agentic AI use cases that will transform the customer experience and improve automation throughout its operations.

Building on earlier success leveraging Netcracker's Agentic AI capabilities for telecom to automate queries related to billing, C Spire is expanding its scope to further automate interactions for customer care while protecting sensitive customer data.

By expanding its use of Netcracker Revenue Management, C Spire is enhancing its digital bill presentment capabilities, which reduces cost and complexity in managing digital bill formats across channels.

C Spire is realizing additional benefits, such as improved call center deflection rate, flexibility and accuracy for digital bill formatting and reduced operational expenses. In addition, end customers are seeing greater personalization of bill formats, resulting in an improved overall experience.

"We are continuing to invest in technology like Netcracker that makes the experience simpler and more intuitive for our customers," said Rabun Jones, Chief Information Officer at C Spire. "By expanding how we use AI, we are removing friction and giving customers more control at every interaction."

"We are excited to continue offering the latest features and functionality to our customers, including delivering an advanced revenue management solution with Agentic AI to C Spire that will bring real results and benefits across the business," said Rohit Aggarwal, General Manager at Netcracker. "We look forward to our ongoing partnership and further success in the future."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, helps service providers around the world transform and grow in the digital economy. For more than three decades, our innovative AI-native digital platforms, value-focused services and unmatched delivery track record have enabled customers to modernize operations, improve customer experience and accelerate growth. With leadership in key areas including AI-driven operations, monetization, customer engagement, automation, 5G and industry-specific solutions, Netcracker helps service providers accelerate their telco to techco evolution and achieve sustainable business value. To learn more, visit www.netcracker.com.

About C Spire

C Spire is a privately held advanced technology company that delivers customer-inspired solutions, transforming how people and businesses connect, live and work. Based in Ridgeland, the company is the largest privately held wireless carrier in the United States, a leading fiber internet provider across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, and a technology solutions partner serving businesses across 49 states. Additional company news and announcements are available at C Spire Newsroom.

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Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@Netcracker.com