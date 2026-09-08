Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Pierre et Vacances' (Paris:VAC) shareholders will be held on Tuesday 29 September, 2026 at 5:00 p.m., at Centre de Conférences Étoile Saint-Honoré, 21-25 rue Balzac, Paris 75008.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday 5 August, 2026.

The convening notice of the meeting will be published in the BALO on Monday 14 September, 2026 and will be published in the legal announcements journal "Le Figaro.fr" on Monday 14 September, 2026.

Details regarding participation and voting at this meeting are set out in these notices.

All the documents and information provided for in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on Pierre et Vacances' website at the following address: http://www.groupepvcp.com (heading Finance/General Meeting and By-Laws/General Meeting 2026).

They will also be made available to shareholders as from the convening of the General Meeting, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions.

Up to and including the 5th day before the General Meeting, any shareholder holding registered shares may ask the company to send him the documents referred to in Articles R. 25-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. For shareholders owning bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

Any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the company's registered office during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908744127/en/

Contacts:

Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs