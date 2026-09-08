MEXC Launches Opportunity Compass as 53.7% of Crypto Users Move Into Stocks but Knowledge Gaps Remain

Five-season program brings together industry partners to help crypto-native users better understand global markets, asset classes and emerging financial opportunities

MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today officially launched Opportunity Compass, a global markets education initiative aimed at advancing the market understanding as crypto and traditional finance become increasingly connected. Guided by the core message, "Know the Market, Know Your Opportunities," the initiative is designed to help crypto-native users build a more systematic understanding of traditional and crypto markets while bringing together perspectives from across the broader financial and digital asset ecosystem.

The initiative comes as crypto users increasingly look beyond digital assets. Recent research from MEXC and CoinGecko found that trading volumes for traditional financial assets on crypto exchanges reached $1.45 trillion in the first half of 2026, nearly 10 times the total recorded for all of 2025.

Key findings from MEXC's user survey include:

53.7% of respondents have already invested in stocks , showing that stock investing is becoming increasingly relevant to crypto-native users.

, showing that stock investing is becoming increasingly relevant to crypto-native users. Among users who have not used stock investment products, 43.1% cited insufficient investment knowledge as a key barrier .

. Among users who previously used stock products but stopped, 48.3% said limited investment knowledge was one of the reasons they discontinued participation .

. Among current stock investors, 44% said individual stock price movements influenced their participation, while 34% pointed to the AI boom as a key driver.

The findings suggest that access is expanding faster than understanding. As crypto-native users move across stocks, ETFs, commodities and digital assets, many are still developing the knowledge needed to understand market cycles, industry trends, asset behavior and investment risk. Greater access to financial opportunities therefore creates a growing need for more structured market education.

"Finding opportunities is important. What matters even more is having a systematic way to understand, evaluate and act on them," said Vugar Usi Zade, CEO of MEXC. "As financial markets become more connected and users gain exposure to a wider range of assets, they need more than access alone. Opportunity Compass is designed to help users understand what drives different markets, evaluate opportunities and risks, and ultimately build their own framework for navigating a more complex financial landscape."

Building Market Education with Industry Participants

Opportunity Compass is designed not only as an MEXC education program, but as a broader industry education initiative that brings together perspectives from across the evolving financial ecosystem. The group of participating partners includes xStocks by PAYWARD, Plume, Tether, Pyth, Optimism, CMT Digital and RootData, representing different parts of the digital asset and financial ecosystem.

With participation from industry partners alongside MEXC's educational content, Opportunity Compass aims to connect foundational market knowledge with broader industry perspectives, helping users better understand both established markets and the emerging models shaping the evolution of global finance.

Featuring five seasons and 30 episodes, Opportunity Compass takes users from understanding global markets and major asset classes to interpreting macroeconomic and industry trends, exploring emerging financial models and evaluating market opportunities. Rather than focusing on individual products or investment recommendations, the program aims to help users understand how markets work and what drives opportunities and risks.

From Seeing Opportunities to Understanding Markets

Season 1: See the Global Opportunities. Understand the broader global financial market landscape and how different markets connect.

Understand the broader global financial market landscape and how different markets connect. Season 2: Understand Asset Value. Explore what gives stocks, gold, commodities, ETFs, Bitcoin and other assets value.

Explore what gives stocks, gold, commodities, ETFs, Bitcoin and other assets value. Season 3: Decode Market Trends. Understand how interest rates, inflation, market cycles, earnings and industry trends such as AI and semiconductors shape markets.

Understand how interest rates, inflation, market cycles, earnings and industry trends such as AI and semiconductors shape markets. Season 4: Explore Emerging Opportunities. Explore tokenized assets, real-world assets, prediction markets and other emerging financial models at the intersection of crypto and traditional finance.

Explore tokenized assets, real-world assets, prediction markets and other emerging financial models at the intersection of crypto and traditional finance. Season 5: Become an Opportunity Explorer. Build an independent framework for understanding markets, evaluating opportunities and assessing risk.

Opportunity Compass will roll out progressively from September through December 2026, with new episodes released regularly across all five seasons through a dedicated Opportunity Compass education hub.

Extending MEXC's Infinite Opportunities philosophy into education, Opportunity Compass aims to help users not only discover more financial opportunities, but also develop the knowledge needed to understand and evaluate them more independently.

All Opportunity Compass content is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is a leading global multi-asset trading platform built as your 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities. Serving users across 170+ markets, MEXC provides simple and efficient access to crypto, stocks, tokenized assets, derivatives, and a growing range of TradFi-linked opportunities through one account and one gateway.

With 0 trading fees, deep liquidity, broad asset coverage, and a high-performance trading experience, MEXC is designed for retail users who want to discover earlier, act faster, and trade with fewer barriers. As crypto and traditional finance continue to converge, MEXC is committed to making global opportunities more accessible, helping users trade freely and MEXCmize every opportunity.

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