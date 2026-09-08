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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Accely Pte. Ltd.: Accely Appoints Michael Lim as Director, Strategy & Growth for Singapore and Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accely, a global SAP Gold Partner and autonomous enterprise transformation company, has appointed Michael Lim as Director, Strategy & Growth for Singapore and Southeast Asia. He owns the region's commercial strategy, from market entry through account growth.

Michael brings a career in SAP cloud ERP sales and partner leadership across Asia Pacific, with experience in retail, FMCG, and manufacturing. He will shape Accely's go-to-market approach, deepen customer and SAP relationships, and open accounts in priority industries.

Enterprises across Southeast Asia are moving core ERP to the cloud, often running AI and automation programmes alongside that migration. That compresses timelines and raises expectations of implementation partners.

"Michael's appointment further strengthens our leadership capabilities in Southeast Asia," said Nilesh Shah, CEO, Accely Group. "His focus will help us deepen customer and partner relationships, identify new growth opportunities and bring Accely's transformation capabilities closer to organizations across the region."

"Michael's deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and customer-first approach makes him the perfect fit to lead our growth engine," said Sameer Satpute, CEO, Singapore & Southeast Asia, Accely Pte. Ltd. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the leadership team as we enter our next chapter of expansion."

"Companies here have stopped debating whether to move to cloud ERP. The harder question is how to get there without stalling the business," said Michael Lim, Director, Strategy & Growth, Singapore and Southeast Asia, Accely Pte. Ltd. "I have spent my career building technology businesses in Asian markets, and the deciding factor is always execution. Accely can put delivery behind the strategy."

Michael will work with Accely's global and regional leadership on go-to-market planning, partnerships and account growth across Southeast Asia, spanning SAP S/4HANA, SAP Business Technology Platform, SuccessFactors, Customer Experience, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and application services.

The appointment reinforces Accely's commitment to Singapore as a strategic market and Southeast Asia as a growth region.

About Accely

Accely is a global SAP Gold Partner and CMMI Level 5 firm delivering autonomous enterprise transformation services. With 26+ years of expertise across 20+ offices in 17 countries, Accely delivers tailored SAP solutions spanning ERP, CRM, HXM, Analytics, BTP and AI. Named an 'SAP Game Changer', Accely supports sustainable growth through innovation and operational excellence.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/accely-appoints-michael-lim-as-director-strategy--growth-for-singapore-and-southeast-asia-302872156.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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