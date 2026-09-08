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WKN: 873567 | ISIN: US1273871087 | Ticker-Symbol: CDS
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 12:59
254,95 Euro
+1,11 % +2,80
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Software
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
USA Tech 100
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CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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253,05254,1513:02
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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 12:24 Uhr
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IC Optimize Announces Odin and Joins the Cadence Connections Program

Odin accelerates analog IC optimization inside established Cadence-based design flows while keeping customer design data on premises.

Key Highlights

  • Odin from IC Optimize introduces a new standard for analog circuit optimization, helping designers find optimal device sizing orders of magnitude faster than traditional approaches-often in minutes.
  • Odin is available through the Cadence Virtuoso ADE Product Suite for Cadence-based workflows
  • Customer IP remains protected because design data and analysis stay within the customer's own environment.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Optimize today announced Odin, its advanced analog circuit optimization solution, and its membership in the Cadence Connections Program, which supports third-party software suppliers developing complementary solutions and validated interfaces for Cadence design flows.

Odin helps analog and mixed-signal design teams optimize device sizing to meet and exceed design specifications, reduce power consumption, and improve yield and reliability. By applying advanced mathematical optimization directly within familiar design workflows, Odin enables engineers to explore complex design spaces quickly while maintaining control over their design data.

ODIN is available directly from the Cadence Virtuoso ADE Product Suite. ODIN supports the designer with fast analog optimization and several interfaces for visualizing progress, result analysis, stability, corner visualization, sensitivity etc., as shown above.

IC Optimize grew out of research at DTU and years of hands-on analog design experience. The company combines advanced optimization techniques with practical circuit-design knowledge so Odin can support real-world circuits, a wide range of PDKs and process corners, and demanding tape-out schedules. Odin leverages Cadence-based optimization capabilities so users can stay within their established design environment.

"IC Optimize's Odin combines the creativity of the designer with the power of advanced mathematics to find the optimal circuit implementation for demanding specifications," said Henrik Dam, CEO of IC Optimize. "Because Odin is both effective and efficient, any analog design organization can benefit from its use. And because Odin can run locally in a standard customer environment, teams can optimize designs without exposing valuable IP to cloud-based learning or external data transfer."

About IC Optimize

IC Optimize is a performance leader in analog circuit optimization. The company accelerates circuit design by combining advanced mathematical modelling with deep circuit-design knowledge, helping customers achieve stronger circuit performance in less time.

Editorial Contact:

IC Optimize
David Conochie
dc@ic-optimize.com

SOURCE IC Optimize

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ic-optimize/r/ic-optimize-announces-odin-and-joins-the-cadence-connections-program,c4393228

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/24341/4393228/4257155.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ic-optimize-announces-odin-and-joins-the-cadence-connections-program-302872160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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