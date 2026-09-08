Gamehaus Holdings Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2026

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. ("Gamehaus" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GMHS), a technology-driven mobile game publisher, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$24.3 million, representing a 20.8% decrease from US$30.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. In-app purchases contributed US$21.7 million, while advertising revenue reached US$2.6 million.

Total operating costs and expenses were US$25.1 million, representing a 14.4% reduction from US$29.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net income was US$0.9 million, representing a 38.2% decrease from US$1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Highlights

in thousands, except percentages

For the Three Months Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Average MAUs[1]



2,710





3,404

Average DAUs[2]



446





613

ARPDAU[3]



0.577





0.517

Average DPUs[4]



11





14

Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate[5]



2.5 %



2.3 % Average 7D Retention Rate[6]



8.4 %



9.7 %

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was US$104.7 million, representing an 11.4% decrease from US$118.0 million in fiscal year 2025. In-app purchases contributed US$94.5 million, while advertising revenue reached US$10.2 million.

Total operating costs and expenses were US$103.3 million, representing a 9.9% reduction from US$114.7 million in fiscal year 2025.

Net income was US$3.9 million, representing a 0.8% increase from US$3.8 million in fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Highlights

in thousands, except percentages

For the Fiscal Years Ended June 30,





2026



2025

Average MAUs[1]



3,008





3,771

Average DAUs[2]



509





693

ARPDAU[3]



0.547





0.463

Average DPUs[4]



12





15

Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate[5]



2.4 %



2.2 % Average 7D Retention Rate[6]



8.7 %



10.1 %

[1] Average Monthly Active Users, or Average MAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game during a particular month.

[2] Average Daily Active Users, or Average DAUs, is defined as the number of individual users who play a game on a particular day.

[3] Average Revenue Per Daily Active User, or ARPDAU, is calculated by dividing revenue generated during a specific period by the Average DAU for that period, then further dividing by the number of days in the period.

[4] Average Daily Paying Users, or Average DPUs, is defined as the number of individuals who made a purchase in a game during a particular day.

[5] Average Daily Payer Conversion Rate is calculated by dividing Average DPUs for a specific period by the Average DAUs for that period.

[6] Average Day Seven Retention Rate is calculated by dividing the number of new users who continue using the app on the seventh day after installation for a specific period by the total number of new users for that period.

Mr. Feng Xie, founder and chairman of Gamehaus, commented: "Fiscal 2026 was the last full year prior to the implementation of the strategic initiatives we announced earlier. Last month, we set out the strategic initiatives we are undertaking, and beginning with fiscal year 2027, we will progressively implement our new strategic initiatives, directing our resources toward the development and distribution of AI-generated content. The economics of user acquisition in the casual category have changed structurally, and we have chosen to respond by managing our legacy portfolio for cash flow and return rather than for scale, and by reallocating resources toward the directions opened up by generative technology. We enter this transition from a position of financial strength, and our Board has extended our share repurchase program for a further year. We believe our balance sheet provides a strong foundation to fund this transition on our own terms, and we intend to do so."

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was US$24.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, decreasing 20.8% from US$30.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by a strategic reduction in user acquisition spending and a deliberate adjustment of our marketing approach in response to evolving platform dynamics and competitive market conditions.

Advertising costs decreased by 13.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, contributing to lower traffic volumes and new player acquisition, which weighed on top-line performance. In-app purchase revenue decreased 22.2% to US$21.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 from US$27.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, while advertising revenue was US$2.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$2.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The impact of lower user volumes was partially mitigated by improvements in per-user monetization, supported by ongoing content optimization and targeted live-ops initiatives that deepened engagement and spending across the Company's active player base.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses were US$25.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing a 14.4% reduction from US$29.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of revenue decreased by 17.4% to US$12.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$14.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decline was primarily driven by lower platform commission costs, as well as adjustments to developer profit-sharing arrangements as certain titles progress through their lifecycle.

Research and development expenses remained stable, increasing 0.8% to US$1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The modest increase reflects the Company's continued investment in previously initiated game development and related research and development initiatives.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 13.6% to US$10.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, from US$11.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease was largely attributable to a US$1.5 million reduction in advertising spend on player acquisition and retention, as the Company maintained a structured approach to reduce marketing investment amid uneven ad performance across major platforms, including Apple App Store and Google Play, through which the Company distributes games to game players or users, while continuing to optimize spend efficiency on mature titles.

General and administrative expenses were US$1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, representing a decrease of 6.6% from US$1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower personnel costs resulting from a reduction in headcount, as well as enhanced operational efficiency driven by the increased adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled tools across the Company's administrative functions.

Operating Income

Operating loss was US$0.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$1.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Operating margin was negative 3.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to positive 4.6% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, which mainly included the Company's investment income, interest income and expenses, non-operating income and expenses, and other income and expenses, was US$1.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Income

Net income was US$0.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$1.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc.'s shareholders per ordinary share was US$0.02 for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.03 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was US$104.7 million for the fiscal year 2026, decreasing 11.4% from US$118.0 million in the prior fiscal year. The decrease was primarily driven by a strategic reduction in user acquisition spending and a deliberate adjustment of our marketing approach in response to evolving platform dynamics and competitive market conditions.

Advertising costs decreased 15.8% year-over-year, including a significant reduction in advertising costs, which led to lower traffic and user acquisition volumes and impacted both revenue streams. In-app purchase revenue decreased 11.2% to US$94.5 million in the fiscal year 2026 from US$106.3 million in the fiscal year 2025, while advertising revenue was US$10.2 million in the fiscal year 2026, compared to US$11.7 million in the fiscal year 2025. The impact of lower user volumes was partially mitigated by improvements in per-user monetization, supported by ongoing content optimization and targeted live-ops initiatives that deepened engagement and spending across the Company's active player base.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses were US$103.3 million for the fiscal year 2026, representing a 9.9% decrease from US$114.7 million in the prior fiscal year.

Cost of revenue decreased by 11.4% to US$49.5 million in the fiscal year 2026, from US$55.9 million in the prior fiscal year, reflecting lower platform commission costs, as well as adjustments to developer profit-sharing arrangements as certain titles progress through their lifecycle.

Research and development expenses increased 11.4% to US$6.3 million in the fiscal year 2026, from US$5.7 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily reflecting the Company's continued investment in game development and related research and development initiatives.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 15.2% to US$41.0 million in the fiscal year 2026, from US$48.4 million in the prior fiscal year. The decrease was largely attributable to a US$7.3 million reduction in advertising spend on player acquisition and retention, as the Company maintained a structured approach to reduce marketing investment amid uneven ad performance across major platforms, including Apple App Store and Google Play, through which the Company distributes games to game players or users, while continuing to optimize spend efficiency on mature titles.

General and administrative expenses were US$6.4 million in the fiscal year 2026, representing an increase of 36.5% from US$4.7 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel costs associated with the continued build-out of the Company's public company infrastructure, including corporate governance and investor relations functions, as well as selective hiring to strengthen management capacity and key operational roles in support of the Company's expanding business. This increase was partially offset in the fourth quarter of the year by headcount reductions and enhanced operating efficiency resulting from the increased adoption of AI-enabled tools across the Company's administrative functions.

Operating Income

Operating income was US$1.4 million in the fiscal year 2026, compared to US$3.4 million in the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was 1.3% in the fiscal year 2026, compared to 2.9% in the prior fiscal year.

Other Income, Net

Other income, net, which mainly included the Company's investment income, interest income and expenses, non-operating income and expenses, and other income and expenses, was US$2.5 million in the fiscal year 2026, compared to US$0.6 million in the prior fiscal year.

Net Income

Net income was US$3.9 million for the fiscal year 2026, compared to US$3.8 million in the prior fiscal year. Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc.'s shareholders was US$0.08 per ordinary share in both fiscal years 2026 and 2025.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents were US$17.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to US$15.2 million as of June 30, 2025, which the Company believes is sufficient to meet its current liquidity and working capital needs for the next 12 months.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 ending September 30, 2026, the Company expects its total revenue to be in the range of approximately US$20 million to US$23 million. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary view of its expected financial performance, business situation and market condition, which is subject to change. The Company's near-term outlook also reflects its ongoing strategic transition, including the optimization of its legacy game portfolio and the reallocation of resources toward AI-related initiatives.

Recent Development

Share Repurchase Plan Update

In August 2025, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a share repurchase plan, pursuant to which the aggregate value of Class A ordinary shares authorized for repurchase under the plan through August 28, 2026 shall not exceed US$5 million. The share repurchase program has now been extended for an additional one-year period through August 28, 2027, with all other terms and conditions remaining unchanged, which was approved by the Board on August 27, 2026. Repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, including through the use of trading plans, intended to qualify under Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions and subject to market conditions and in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The timing and actual amount of repurchases will be determined at the discretion of the Company's management, based on factors including share price, trading volume, market conditions, business outlook, and capital allocation priorities.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 518,000 of its Class A ordinary shares for approximately US$600,000.

Conference Call Information

The management team of Gamehaus will host a conference call at 08:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 (08:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including a conference passcode, a unique PIN number (personal access code), dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211296/104ac9496c0

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.gamehaus.com/.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven global mobile game publisher dedicated to bridging creative studios and players worldwide. With a portfolio spanning mid-core and casual games, Gamehaus delivers full-stack publishing support across market insights, user growth, live-ops, data analytics and monetization optimization. With a vision to be the go-to partner for creative teams, the Company specializes in combining global publishing reach with AI- and data-powered solutions to help partners build lasting success. As part of its strategic evolution, the Company intends to increasingly focus on AI-generated content to enable scalable content production across a broad ecosystem of creators and game developers. For more information, please visit https://ir.gamehaus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's business plan and outlook. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results due to various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those described under the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Gamehaus Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Team

Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Jack Wang

Email: [email protected]

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)





As of





June 30, 2026



June 30, 2025





(Unaudited)



(Audited)

ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 17,566,879



$ 15,234,745

Restricted cash



3,512





-

Short-term investments



5,102,400





1,345,154

Accounts receivable



8,042,595





10,423,418

Advanced to suppliers, current



7,426,261





9,442,382

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



4,287,243





3,128,788

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



42,428,890





39,574,487



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Plant and equipment, net



879,345





124,503

Intangible assets, net



3,518,876





5,001,523

Right-of-use assets, net



1,699,352





512,647

Long-term investments



2,266,420





1,995,021

Other non-current assets



4,347,772





-

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS



12,711,765





7,633,694

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 55,140,655



$ 47,208,181



















LIABILITIES















CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term loans

$ 764,281



$ -

Accounts payable



11,435,530





10,752,234

Contract liabilities



1,471,074





1,871,120

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



957,955





903,252

Lease liabilities



279,825





463,064

Taxes payable



44,920





51,599

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



14,953,585





14,041,269



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITY:















Lease liabilities



1,532,181





58,517

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY



1,532,181





58,517

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 16,485,766



$ 14,099,786



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:















Class A ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share;

900,000,000 shares authorized, 49,520,156 and 37,971,245 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)



4,952





3,797

Class B ordinary shares (par value of $0.0001 per share;

100,000,000 shares authorized, 7,799,057 and 15,598,113 shares

issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively)



780





1,560

Additional paid-in capital



11,287,138





10,954,201

Treasury stock



(599,999)





-

Retained earnings



27,825,836





23,543,001

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



683,791





(1,276,222)

TOTAL GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC'S SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY



39,202,498





33,226,337

Non-controlling interests



(547,609)





(117,942)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



38,654,889





33,108,395

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 55,140,655



$ 47,208,181



GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Amount in USD dollars, except for number of shares or otherwise noted)















For the Three Months Ended

June 30,



For the Fiscal Years Ended

June 30,















2026



2025



2026



2025















(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

REVENUE

$ 24,334,525





30,717,232



$ 104,651,590



$ 118,048,882

OPERATING COST AND EXPENSES































Cost of revenue



(12,003,338)





(14,530,125)





(49,480,191)





(55,860,712)

Research and development expenses



(1,457,706)





(1,446,021)





(6,343,012)





(5,694,010)

Selling and marketing expenses



(10,186,038)





(11,791,798)





(41,020,636)





(48,393,515)

General and administrative expenses



(1,442,905)





(1,544,058)





(6,431,723)





(4,710,537)

OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME

$ (755,462)



$ 1,405,230



$ 1,376,028



$ 3,390,108



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES):































Investment income, net



1,482,523





33,469





1,921,032





25,752

Interest income



97,165





102,109





543,365





529,773

Other (expenses) income, net



(7,881)





(9,042)





30,160





39,770

Total other income, net



1,571,807





126,536





2,494,557





595,295



































INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



816,345





1,531,766





3,870,585





3,985,403



































INCOME TAXES BENEFIT (EXPENSES)



131,691





3,330





(18,540)





(165,590)

NET INCOME



948,036





1,535,096





3,852,045





3,819,813

Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(244,155)





(79,226)





(430,790)





(141,718)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

GAMEHAUS HOLDINGS INC'S

SHAREHOLDERS



1,192,191





1,614,322





4,282,835





3,961,531



































OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

































Net income



948,036





1,535,096





3,852,045





3,819,813

Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax



1,169,711





280,529





1,961,136





492,187

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$ 2,117,747



$ 1,815,625



$ 5,813,181



$ 4,312,000

Less: total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests



(296,943)





(79,094)





(429,667)





(145,978)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO GAMEHAUS

HOLDINGS INC'S SHAREHOLDERS



2,414,690





1,894,719





6,242,848





4,457,978



































BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE:































Net income attributable to Gamehaus Holdings Inc's

shareholders per share































Basic and diluted

$ 0.02



$ 0.03



$ 0.08



$ 0.08



































Weighted average shares outstanding used in

calculating basic and diluted income per share































Basic and diluted













53,493,892





52,646,954





53,389,642





51,539,531



SOURCE Gamehaus Holdings Inc.