Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund to Provide Semi-Annual Update on Strategic Roadmap to Maximize Shareholder Value; Host Webinar on October 6th Open to All Shareholders and Financial Advisors

Webinar to be Hosted on October 6 at 4:00 p.m. ET; Register Here

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE, the "Fund") today announced that its next semi-annual BPRE Strategic Roadmap progress report webinar is scheduled for October 6, 2026, at 4pm ET.

The webinar, "BPRE Strategic Roadmap: A Progress Report", will feature Ryan MacDonald, Chief Investment Officer, and Steven Baffico, Head of Listed Products, who will review BPRE's progress in executing on the Fund's previously announced strategic roadmap to maximize shareholder value. The plan focuses on two primary pillars: rotating capital out of BPRE's legacy core+ institutional fund holdings into the specialty direct real estate investments it believes offer stronger total return potential, and consistently raising distributions.

"We are moving decisively to execute on the roadmap we have laid out for shareholders with the goal of maximizing value in BPRE," said Mr. MacDonald. "Capital rotation into our target high-growth sectors is well underway, and we look forward to walking investors through the real estate deals we have committed capital to, as well as the pipeline taking shape in the months to come."

BPRE has announced four distribution increases since listing, raising the Fund's distribution on NAV from 5.25% at listing in December 2025 to 7.0% in June 2026,1 reflecting management's commitment to consistently raising distributions as it executes on its strategic plan.

Institutional and retail shareholders, along with financial professionals, may register for the webinar at go.bluerock.com/bh0BI2 or at www.bprefund.com. BPRE's May 2026 progress report presentation and highlights video may also be found at the Fund's website.

Some or all of the Fund's distributions may be deemed to be a return of capital. The Fund provides a notice of its best estimate of the sources of a distribution at the time of such distribution. Such notice and other detailed Fund information is available at bprefund.com.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (ticker: BPRE) is the only New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund offering investors dedicated access to private real estate. The Fund is the largest real estate-focused closed-end fund on the market and is designed to deliver strong, consistent tax-advantaged income while also pursuing attractive long-term capital appreciation. Following its December 2025 listing, BPRE has been executing on its strategic roadmap plan to maximize shareholder value by rotating capital into high-growth, specialty real estate sectors and consistently raising distributions, having announced four distribution increases since listing. Learn more about BPRE at bprefund.com.

1 Rates calculated by annualizing monthly distributions divided by the ex-date NAV of each month.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ON RISK

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of BPRE, as detailed in BPRE's shelf registration statement on Form N-2 filed with the SEC.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements with regard to future events or the future performance or operations of the Fund, including but not limited to, liquidity events. Words such as "intends," "will," "believes," "expects," and "may" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include changes in the economy, geo-political risks, risks associated with possible disruption to the Fund's operations or the economy generally due to hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters or pandemics such as COVID-19, future changes in laws or regulations and conditions in the Fund's operating area, unexpected costs, the ability of the Fund to complete the listing of the common shares on a national securities exchange, the price at which the common shares may trade on a national securities exchange, and failure to list the common shares on a national securities exchange, and such other factors that are disclosed in the Fund's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by federal securities laws, the Fund undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

The information contained in this communication is for informational purposes only. The foregoing is not intended to be an offering of securities, nor does it constitute an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for, or buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Anyone interested in investing in the Company is directed exclusively to the materials and periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund