Satellogic, Inc.: Frank D. "Trey" Whitworth, Former Director of the NGA, Appointed as President of Satellogic

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence, today announced that Vice Admiral (Ret.) Frank D. "Trey" Whitworth has been named President of the company, effective immediately. In this role, Whitworth will lead Satellogic's internal operations, integrating mission with sales and marketing efforts, while also shaping strategy for the Company's defense and intelligence product suite. Whitworth will report directly to Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic.

The appointment comes as Satellogic scales increasingly complex, mission-critical sovereign satellite programs for governments and defense partners around the world.

"We've had the benefit of Trey's insights as an advisor for the past several months, and he will bring exactly the leadership and operational execution we need at this stage," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. "His vision for where this industry is going, combined with his deep understanding of defense and intelligence requirements and the problems our customers are trying to solve, makes him uniquely suited to help us scale."

Whitworth steps into the President role directly from his strategic advisory position, which began in March 2026, and his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer of r4 Federal, where he led artificial intelligence-driven decision advantage initiatives for defense and intelligence partners.

Whitworth brings more than 36 years of leadership in the U.S. Navy and the American intelligence community. From June 2022 to November 2025, he served as the eighth Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), where he led a 16,000-person Combat Support Agency and expanded the Pentagon's Project Maven artificial intelligence program across every military service and combatant command. Earlier in his career, he served as Intelligence Director for The Joint Staff, advising the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; as Intelligence Director for U.S. Africa Command; as Deputy Director for Computer Network Operations at the National Security Agency; and as Intelligence Director for Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC). Whitworth is a graduate of Duke University and holds a master's degree in national security studies from Georgetown University. He is a Life Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

"Persistent Global Intelligence is no longer a future concept, it's an operational necessity for the missions and organizations I've spent my career serving," said Whitworth. "Over the past several months as an advisor, I've seen firsthand the speed and discipline this team brings to problems that used to take years to solve. I'm looking forward to helping Satellogic scale that execution as we deliver increasingly complex, mission-critical solutions to the challenges impacting partners around the world."

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) builds the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence (PGI): continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-trusted architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning, among other things, our plans, strategies, prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that we either will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Satellogic Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com