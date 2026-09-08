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WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ASIEN
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HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HYUNDAI MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 11:36 Uhr
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Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Continues Strategic Network Expansion in Texas with Rockwall Hyundai Acquisition and Provides Share Repurchase Update

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the acquisition of Rockwall Hyundai in Rockwall, Texas, as part of the company's continued strategic network expansion and brings an estimated $75 million in annualized revenue.

"Adding Rockwall Hyundai to the Lithia & Driveway network strengthens our presence in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market and creates greater network density for our customers," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO. "This acquisition reflects our disciplined and strategic approach to expansion, and we remain focused on growing strong teams, high-quality franchises, and providing seamless ownership experiences throughout the car buying process."

Lithia's Texas dealership network serves drivers across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, West Texas and other communities throughout the state.

This addition brings LAD's total year-to-date expected annualized revenue acquired to $915 million. This acquisition was financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

Share Repurchase Update

In the quarter, LAD has invested $40 million to repurchase approximately 108,000 shares at a weighted average price of $375, representing 0.46% of outstanding shares.

To date this year, LAD has invested $541 million to repurchase approximately 1.9 million shares at a weighted average price of $284. This represents 8.1% of outstanding shares. $580 million remains available for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration
https://www.lithiadriveway.com/80-years

Connect with Us!
All Cars: https://www.lithia.com
Driveway.com (Buy, sell, trade, or finance entirely online): https://www.driveway.com
GreenCars (All things sustainable vehicles): https://www.greencars.com
DFC (Auto Financing): https://www.drivewayfinancecorp.com
Investor Relations: https://investors.lithiadriveway.com/
Careers: https://www.lithiacareers.com
Lithia & Driveway on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/lithiamotors/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/driveway_hq/
Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/lithiaanddriveway/
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ
Lithia & Driveway on X
https://x.com/lithiadriveway
https://x.com/DrivewayHQ
https://x.com/GreenCarsHQ
Lithia & Driveway on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/lithia-motors/
Lithia & Driveway on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/@LithiaDriveway

Media Contact
Skyya for Lithia & Driveway
lithia@skyya.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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