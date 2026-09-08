Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Continues Strategic Network Expansion in Texas with Rockwall Hyundai Acquisition and Provides Share Repurchase Update

MEDFORD, Ore., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced the acquisition of Rockwall Hyundai in Rockwall, Texas, as part of the company's continued strategic network expansion and brings an estimated $75 million in annualized revenue.

"Adding Rockwall Hyundai to the Lithia & Driveway network strengthens our presence in the growing Dallas-Fort Worth market and creates greater network density for our customers," said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia & Driveway President and CEO. "This acquisition reflects our disciplined and strategic approach to expansion, and we remain focused on growing strong teams, high-quality franchises, and providing seamless ownership experiences throughout the car buying process."

Lithia's Texas dealership network serves drivers across Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, West Texas and other communities throughout the state.

This addition brings LAD's total year-to-date expected annualized revenue acquired to $915 million. This acquisition was financed using existing on-balance sheet capacity.

Share Repurchase Update

In the quarter, LAD has invested $40 million to repurchase approximately 108,000 shares at a weighted average price of $375, representing 0.46% of outstanding shares.

To date this year, LAD has invested $541 million to repurchase approximately 1.9 million shares at a weighted average price of $284. This represents 8.1% of outstanding shares. $580 million remains available for repurchase under the existing share repurchase authorization.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)

Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) is the largest global automotive retailer making Auto Done Easy by providing simple, transparent, and convenient experiences throughout the ownership lifecycle. LAD helps customers take care of any vehicle need through a comprehensive network of physical locations, e-commerce platforms, captive finance solutions, fleet management offerings, and other synergistic adjacencies. Celebrating 80 years in business in 2026, LAD consistently delivers profitable growth in a massive and unconsolidated industry. Its highly diversified and competitively differentiated design provides LAD with the flexibility and scale to pursue its vision to modernize personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever and however consumers desire.

The 80th Celebration

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