Yemen's Minister of Electricity and Energy has announced that the country's largest PV power plant, located in the interim capital of Aden, will be expanded with funding from the United Arab Emirates. The agreement will add 120 MW of generation capacity to the existing 120 MW plant. It was signed by Yemen's Minister of Electricity and Energy, Adnan Al-Kaf, and Ali Al Shammari, head of strategic and special projects at UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar. "Work on the expansion project has already begun on the ground, facilitated by the infrastructure and facilities put in place during ...

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