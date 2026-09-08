Orvana Minerals Corp.: ORVANA ANNOUNCES FIRST GOLD-SILVER DORÉ BAR FROM ITS OXIDES STOCKPILE PROJECT IN BOLIVIA

OTCQX: ORVMF



TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV; OTCQX: ORVMF) ("Orvana" or the "Company") announces that its Bolivian subsidiary, Empresa Minera Paitití S.A. ("EMIPA"), has successfully produced its first doré bar from the processing of oxides stockpiled at its Don Mario site.

"The first doré bar from EMIPA's oxides confirms that the metallurgical performance of the expanded Don Mario Plant is in line with design and engineering assumptions. We remain focused on safely increasing throughput, and optimizing plant performance as operations ramp up" said Juan Gavidia, Chief Executive Officer of Orvana.

Oxides Stockpile Project ("OSP")

The Don Mario operation, located in the Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia, is owned and operated by EMIPA, Orvana's Bolivian subsidiary. Mining and milling operations at Orvana's Don Mario operations were temporarily suspended in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 following depletion of mineral reserves at that time.

The Company is now completing the OSP to process oxide material that was stockpiled during previous years of mining at Don Mario. The project includes a large expansion for copper cathodes production enablement, and an upgrade of the ADR section of the legacy gold-silver circuit of the Don Mario Processing Plant.

The high-level flowsheet below illustrates the expanded Don Mario Plant and the recovery routes for copper, gold and silver.

Next Operational Milestones

EMIPA's focus remains on the safe and disciplined ramp-up of operations at the expanded Don Mario Processing Plant. Key priorities include increasing processing throughput, optimizing metallurgical performance, and progressing toward full commercial production of gold-silver dore, and copper cathodes, while maintaining rigorous cost control.

Production levels during fiscal 2026 will depend on the progress of ramp-up activities, plant performance and the successful stabilization of all operating circuits. The Company will provide updates on ramp-up progress and key operational developments in due course.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luis Isla, Chief of Geology of EMIPA, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and an employee of Empresa Minera Paitití, S.A., a subsidiary of Orvana, and is not independent of the Company.

ABOUT ORVANA - Orvana is a multi-mine gold-copper-silver company. Orvana's assets consist of the producing Orovalle operation in northern Spain; the Don Mario operation in Bolivia; and the Taguas property located in Argentina. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

Cautionary Statements - Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the increasing processing throughput, optimizing metallurgical performance, and progressing toward commercial copper cathode production; and anticipated production levels at Don Mario during fiscal 2026.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and are generally identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "expects", "plans", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will", or similar expressions, and include statements regarding future events and performance.

Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on assumptions including, without limitation that the expanded Don Mario Plant will continue to operate in a manner consistent with current operating and metallurgical expectations; that oxide stockpile characteristics and metallurgical performance will remain substantially consistent with project assumptions; that EMIPA will be able to secure and maintain the supplies, reagents, consumables, power and other inputs required to support ongoing operations; that qualified personnel and contractors will remain available to support ramp-up activities; that the Company will maintain sufficient liquidity, working capital and access to financing required to fund operations during the ramp-up period; and that operational, regulatory, commercial and market conditions will continue to support the advancement of the Oxides Stockpile Project. There can be no assurance that any of these assumptions will prove correct or that the forward-looking statements will be achieved.

Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many beyond the Company's control, including, without limitation: variability in ore grades, metallurgical recoveries, throughput or plan performance during ramp-up of the expanded Don Mario Plant; delays In achieving commercial copper cathode production; the unavailability of qualified personnel of contractors, the inability of EMIPA to secure or maintain the supplies, reagents, consumables, power or other inputs required for operations, insufficient liquidity or working capital to fund ramp-up activities; deterioration in Bolivia's economic conditions, including foreign exchange constraints in law, regulation or governmental policy affecting mining operations in Bolivia. Additional risk factors applicable to the Company are described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Orvana does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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