HEALWELL's DARWEN AI platform is used to connect WELLTRUST patients with life sciences companies, including pharma and biotech trial sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs), by matching trial protocols against the consented patient population.

WELLTRUST, a WELL-managed database of consented WELL patients, has surpassed 100,000 patient consents since launching in February 2026. Every consent represents a patient who has expressly agreed to be contacted about clinical trials and research studies matched to their health circumstances.

Patient consents are captured and managed using OceanMD, WELLSTAR's patient engagement platform, which presents the WELLTRUST consent within the digital check-in workflow patients already use and records it directly in the patient's chart as a structured, revocable record. The 100,000 milestone was reached entirely organically through in-clinic enrollment.

WELL and HEALWELL intend to significantly scale the WELLTRUST consented patient population over the coming quarters through expanded EMR connectivity across WELL's clinic network and the rollout of new digital consent channels, with the ambition of building one of the largest consented, trial-ready patient networks in North America.

Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) (the "Company" or "HEALWELL"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, and WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, are pleased to announce that WELLTRUST has surpassed 100,000 patient consents since its launch in February 2026.

WELLTRUST is a database of WELL patients that is managed by WELL. Every record in it represents a patient who has expressly consented to be contacted about clinical trials and research studies that are relevant to their health circumstances. Notably, this milestone was reached through organic, in-clinic enrollment alone, before the activation of certain additional digital consent channels and patient engagement programs which are now being deployed. This underscores patients' strong appetite to participate in critical, often lifesaving research when provided a transparent, secure, and revocable consent experience. Those who prefer not to participate simply decline to opt in when provided the option.

Consent capture for WELLTRUST is powered by OceanMD, the patient engagement and eReferral platform of WELLSTAR Technologies Corp., WELL's healthcare technology subsidiary. OceanMD presents the WELLTRUST consent to patients as a step in the digital check-in workflow and records the response directly in the patient's chart as a structured, revocable record. Because OceanMD integrates across EMR platforms, consent can be captured consistently across the clinic network, which is what enabled the 100,000 milestone to be reached organically and is the same mechanism through which WELL expects to scale toward one million consented patients.

Derek Clark, Chief Operating Officer of WELL, said, "We are thrilled to reach this milestone so early in WELLTRUST's journey. At its core, WELLTRUST is about giving patients a direct, trusted way to participate in research that could change their own health outcomes, and giving researchers access to a patient population that has already opted in. Every one of the over 100,000 patient consents was given freely, and every referral that comes out of WELLTRUST is filtered through the patient's own clinic, so the trust patients already have with their care team carries through the entire experience. Patients remain in full control of their consent at every step."

Sacha Gera, Chief Operating Officer of HEALWELL AI, commented, "What we are solving for clinical trial sponsors and providers is speed and precision at the screening stage, where clinical trials can lose significant time and efficiency. DARWEN's AI is designed to match trial protocols against a standing, consented patient population using clinical data that is continuously refreshed through connected clinic infrastructure. By combining AI-powered patient matching to trial protocols with real-time clinical data and a consent-first governance framework, WELLTRUST has the potential to move trial recruitment upstream, identifying potential patients before a trial is even placed. This technology creates a fundamentally different model for clinical trial recruitment: a pre-consented, AI-driven protocol-patient matched population connected to a live clinical network, giving study sponsors and providers a faster and more precise path to trial-ready patients."

Participant recruitment remains the largest driver of clinical trial delays, which in turn creates inefficiencies and delays in distribution of life saving care. Conventional recruitment models search for participants only after a trial is placed, often working from stale records that fail at screening. WELLTRUST inverts the model: a standing, consented patient population, kept current through connected clinic data, that can be matched to protocols in advance using DARWEN's AI. If a patient matches with a clinical trial protocol, the patient's clinic reaches out to the patient and confirms whether the patient is interested in the particular trial and having their contact information shared with the sponsor. If the patient is interested, WELL forwards the information to the sponsor, generating a pre-screened list of suitable participants for the sponsor.

WELL and HEALWELL are advancing WELLTRUST through a three-phase technology roadmap designed to build the infrastructure required for AI-powered clinical trial recruitment at scale:

Phase 1 - Accelerating clinic activations across WELL's network and streamlining in-clinic and digital consent capture.

Accelerating clinic activations across WELL's network and streamlining in-clinic and digital consent capture. Phase 2 - Expanding EMR connectivity across WELL's 275-clinic network and extending consent capture into diagnostics, telehealth, and patient app experiences.

Expanding EMR connectivity across WELL's 275-clinic network and extending consent capture into diagnostics, telehealth, and patient app experiences. Phase 3 - Scaling toward the goal of approximately one million consented patients, launching a full "Trial Recruitment Solved" offering for trial sponsors and providers, and pursuing international expansion, including U.S. market entry and European regulatory readiness.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) is Canada's largest outpatient healthcare company and a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare solutions. WELL is building the infrastructure for a healthier Canada, where every patient gets better care, every provider is empowered by AI, and every piece of health data is protected. WELL owns and operates approximately 275 clinics in Canada, supporting more than 5 million annual patient visits. Through its subsidiary WELLSTAR, WELL provides electronic medical records, AI-powered clinical tools, patient engagement platforms and IT management services. WELL provides cybersecurity services through its CYBERWELL subsidiary. WELL is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more, please visit: www.well.company.

About WELLSTAR

WELLSTAR is a leading healthcare technology company dedicated to reshaping healthcare through digital enablement. We provide a comprehensive, holistic solution for healthcare providers across Canada, with over 40% of practitioners currently using our products and services. Our solutions serve primary care and specialist physicians, health systems, and public-sector organizations through a complete suite of AI-enabled offerings, including billing and practice management systems, electronic medical record (EMR) systems, digital health applications, and digital health network solutions. As a majority-owned subsidiary of WELL Health, WELLSTAR continues to drive innovation and transformation in the Canadian healthcare landscape, reducing administrative burden and empowering providers to deliver better patient outcomes through advanced technology solutions. Learn more at https://wellstar.health/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but is not limited to, statements related to: the ambition to reach approximately one million consented patients; the anticipated development, timing, commercialization and adoption of the "Patient Recruitment Solved" offering and other CRO-facing services; plans for U.S. and international expansion, including European regulatory readiness; the anticipated benefits, functionality and adoption of the WELLTRUST platform generally; the expected expansion of consent capture into diagnostics, telehealth, and patient app experiences; the anticipated capabilities of the DARWEN platform to match trial protocols against a consented patient population; and the positioning of WELLTRUST as one of the largest consented, research-ready patient networks in North America are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release and should not be read as guarantees of future results or performance. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "targeting", "ambition", "roadmap", "accelerate", "expand", "enable", "designed to", "positioning", "plan", "potential" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. The absence of such words does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by WELL and HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of WELL's and HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) HEALWELL's ability to maintain and leverage its relationships with its commercial partners, including WELL; (ii) the continued adoption of the software, tools and solutions created by WELL, HEALWELL and their subsidiaries, including by patients, clinics, CROs, and trial sponsors; (iii) the stability of general economic and market conditions; (iv) sufficiency of working capital and access to financing to support WELL and HEALWELL's existing operations and strategic plan; (v) WELL and HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those relating to privacy and patient data, in Canada and in any jurisdictions targeted for international expansion; (vi) HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; (vii) the effects of competition in the industry; (viii) the requirement for increasingly innovative product solutions and service offerings and HEALWELL's ability to continue to develop and commercialize them; (ix) technologies, including EMR connectivity and data refresh capabilities, working as intended or at all; (x) trends in customer growth and the adoption of new technologies in the industry; and (xi) that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on WELL's or HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of WELL and HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of WELL and HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to: (i) changes in customer demand or purchasing cycles within the healthcare software and clinical research markets; (ii) WELL and HEALWELL's ability to attract, retain and expand relationships with key customers, including CROs, SMOs and trial sponsors; (iii) the timing, success and adoption of product deployments and software integrations, including EMR connectivity across WELL's clinic network; (iv) competition and pricing pressures; (v) risks associated with international expansion, including regulatory and market-entry risk; (vi) the ability to recruit and retain key personnel; (vii) the risk that patients who have consented may withdraw their consent, or that consent rates may decline as the platform scales beyond early adopters; and (viii) other factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's and WELL's most recent annual information forms, dated March 18, 2026 for HEALWELL and dated March 19, 2026 for WELL, which are available under HEALWELL's and WELL's respective SEDAR+ profiles at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect WELL or HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. WELL and HEALWELL disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

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