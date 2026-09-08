Appliance Powder Coatings Market worth $6.93 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Appliance Powder Coatings Market size was valued at USD 4.63 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.42% between 2026 and 2031.

Browse 256 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 237 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Appliance Powder Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Appliance Powder Coatings Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.63 billion

USD 4.63 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.93 billion

USD 6.93 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.42%

Appliance Powder Coatings Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the appliance powder coatings market remains strong, supported by increasing demand for advanced surface finishing solutions, technological advancements in powder coating formulations, and the shift toward efficient, durable, and sustainable coating processes. A key trend shaping the market is the development of high-performance coating technologies, including low-temperature curing, low-VOC, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible formulations, to meet evolving environmental standards and manufacturer requirements. Powder coatings are increasingly preferred due to their durability, consistent finish, efficient application, and ability to reduce material waste while improving production efficiency, lowering environmental impact, and delivering long-lasting, cost-effective surface protection.

Asia Pacific dominated the global appliance powder coatings market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 63.9%, in terms of value.

The thermoset segment is projected to be the fastest-growing resin type of appliance powder coatings with a CAGR of 8.55%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), and Axalta Coating Systems, Ltd. (US) are identified as key players in the global appliance powder coatings market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Pulver Inc. (Turkey), KCC Corporation (South Korea), and IFS Coatings (US), among other emerging players, have carved out strong positions in specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to become future market leaders.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=212649158

Growth in the appliance powder coatings market is driven by rising demand for durable, aesthetically appealing finishes across the expanding household appliance manufacturing sector. Rising production of refrigerators, washing machines, ovens, air conditioners, and other appliances, particularly in emerging economies, is significantly increasing the adoption of powder coatings for enhanced surface protection and finish quality. Additionally, the growing preference for powder coatings over conventional liquid coating systems, due to their high transfer efficiency, reduced material wastage, and lower environmental impact, is accelerating market growth. The increasing focus on coatings with improved scratch resistance, corrosion protection, color retention, and thermal stability is further driving product innovation. Moreover, the rising demand for sustainable, low-VOC, solvent-free, and energy-efficient coating solutions, supported by advancements in resin technologies, curing systems, and application equipment, is contributing to market expansion. Furthermore, increasing investments in appliance manufacturing facilities, production automation, and coating process optimization across emerging economies are creating significant opportunities for appliance powder coatings manufacturers worldwide.

By resin type, thermoplastic was the second-largest segment in the appliance powder coatings market in 2025.

The thermoplastic segment held the second-largest share of the appliance powder coatings industry, in terms of value, in 2025. This is mainly due to the growing demand for powder coatings that offer strong impact resistance, flexibility, moisture resistance, and consistent surface protection for appliance components. Thermoplastic coatings also provide good resistance to chemicals, abrasion, and everyday wear, helping maintain the appearance and functional performance of coated appliance surfaces. In addition, their ability to provide smooth finishes and durable protection, combined with ongoing improvements in formulation and application technologies, is supporting their adoption in the appliance powder coatings market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=212649158

Europe was the second-largest market for appliance powder coatings in 2025, in terms of value.

Europe held the second-largest share of the appliance powder coatings market in 2025, in terms of value, due to the region's well-established appliance manufacturing base and strong emphasis on energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable production. The presence of major appliance manufacturers, stringent regulations governing VOC emissions and industrial coatings, and growing preference for solvent-free coating technologies are supporting the adoption of powder coatings. In addition, investments in advanced manufacturing and automated coating processes, coupled with demand for high-quality, durable finishes, are contributing to market growth across European countries.

Key Players

Leading players in the appliance powder coatings companies are including Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (US), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jotun A/S (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (US), RPM International, Inc. (US), and Protech Group (Canada).

Investment Funding

The appliance powder coatings market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by production capacity expansions, formulation advancements, sustainability initiatives, and strategic collaborations across coating manufacturers. Companies are focusing on developing advanced powder coating systems with enhanced surface finish, scratch resistance, chemical stability, and curing performance to address evolving appliance manufacturing requirements. Investments are also directed toward low-temperature curing technologies, energy-efficient coating processes, and regional production facilities to improve operational efficiency, strengthen supply networks, and meet growing demand for environmentally responsible, high-quality appliance coating solutions.

Revenue Shift

The appliance powder coatings market is experiencing a revenue shift from conventional standard-grade coatings toward higher-value formulations offering enhanced performance, appearance, and sustainability characteristics. The global appliance powder coatings market is projected to grow from USD 4.63 billion in 2026 to USD 6.93 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.42%. This growth is supported by rising demand for advanced coating formulations with improved durability, finish quality, and environmental performance. Growth is increasingly driven by innovations in low-temperature curing, high-gloss and textured finishes, enhanced corrosion and scratch resistance, and low-VOC technologies, while conventional powder coating formulations are expected to witness comparatively slower value growth.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the appliance powder coatings market are increasing as manufacturers seek to expand their coating portfolios, enhance formulation capabilities, and strengthen their presence across key regional markets. Acquisition activity during 2021-2026 has focused on advanced powder coating technologies, including durable, low-emission, energy-efficient, and high-performance coating solutions. Companies are prioritizing strategic acquisitions to gain access to innovative formulation technologies, broaden product offerings, and capitalize on the growing demand for durable, aesthetically appealing, and environmentally sustainable powder coating solutions

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=212649158

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

See More Latest Coatings/Adhesives/Sealants & Elastomers Industry Reports:

Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer), Technology (Waterborne Coatings, Solventborne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End-use Industry (Architectural, Industrial), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Intumescent Coatings Market by Type (Thin-film and Thick-film), Substrate (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood), Application Technique (Spray, Brush & Roller), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial, Aerospace), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Coil Coatings Market by Type (Polyester, Fluropolymer, and Others), Application (Steel & Aluminum), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, and Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based), Adhesive Application (Building & Construction, Paper & Packaging), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Acrylic), Sealant Application (Building & Construction, Consumer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Silicone Adhesives Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), Technology (Non-PSA, PSA), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Medical, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/appliance-powder-coatings-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/appliance-powder-coatings.asp

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/appliance-powder-coatings-market-worth-6-93-billion-in-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302872080.html