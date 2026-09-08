Teletrac Navman Appoints Ricardo Buranello as CEO

Alain Samaha to Continue Serving on Board of Directors

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teletrac Navman, a leading global provider of intelligent fleet and asset management solutions, today announced that it has named current Chief Financial and Operating Officer Ricardo Buranello as Teletrac Navman's next Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026. Mr. Buranello succeeds Alain Samaha, who will continue in the CEO role through September 30, 2026, to ensure a seamless transition. Mr. Samaha will remain a member of Teletrac Navman's Board of Directors and continue supporting the Company's long-term vision and strategic planning.

Mr. Buranello is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of international experience across telematics, IoT, and high-growth technology businesses. Having served as Chief Financial and Operating Officer since joining Teletrac Navman, he brings deep financial and operational expertise, a strong strategic orientation, and an intimate knowledge of the business that make him ideally suited to lead the Company into its next chapter. Mr. Buranello previously held leadership roles at Telit Cinterion, Siemens and Totvs.

"This represents an ideal time for Teletrac's next phase of leadership, and we're confident that Ricardo is the right person for the job," said Jonathan Olefson, Chairman of the Board at Teletrac Navman. "Ricardo is a proven, mission-oriented leader who understands our business from the inside out. We look forward to what he and the entire team will accomplish."

"Alain helped transform Teletrac into a global leader in telematics and fleet management solutions. We are grateful for his vision, passion, and many contributions, and look forward to working with him on the Board," continued Olefson.

Mr. Samaha stated, "Leading Teletrac has been one of the great privileges of my professional life. I am proud of what we have done together, and I am equally excited about what lies ahead for Teletrac. Ricardo is the right leader for this moment. His strategic clarity and deep understanding of our business will serve Teletrac, our customers, and our employees well into the future."

Mr. Buranello added, "I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me and energized by the opportunities ahead. Our customers, employees, and partners can count on the same dedication to innovation, excellence, and delivering meaningful results that has been at the core of Teletrac since the beginning."

Under Mr. Buranello's leadership, Teletrac Navman will continue advancing its cloud-based, AI-powered connected mobility platform while building on the growth, stability, and customer focus that have long defined the Company.

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman empowers the industries that transform and sustain our futures with simple and intelligent solutions that enhance the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operation. As a connected mobility platform for industries that manage vehicle and equipment assets, Teletrac Navman simplifies the complex so that its customers can transform the way they work through cloud-based solutions that leverage AI to unlock the power of operational insight. The company operates globally, with offices worldwide and headquarters in Northbrook, IL. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com .

About Respida

Respida is a software-focused private equity firm with decades of combined investing and operating experience. The firm partners with management teams at growth-oriented software and software-enabled companies, bringing hands-on operational rigor and financial discipline to drive growth and build durable market leaders. For more information, visit respida.com.

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