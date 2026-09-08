Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Glocoms Inc., under the leadership of Dr. Maurence Anguh, Ph.D., is marking two years of providing Driver Rehabilitation Services to Veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Southern Nevada Healthcare System (VASNHS). The company began delivering services under its existing VA Purchase Order on August 12, 2024, and continues to provide driver rehabilitation support to Veterans in the Southern Nevada region.

The two-year service milestone reflects the continued operation of Glocoms Inc. under the VA program and the company's ongoing role in providing specialized driver rehabilitation services to eligible Veterans. The program is designed to assist Veterans with disabilities and other functional limitations in addressing challenges associated with safe and independent driving.

Since beginning performance under the contract, Glocoms Inc. has provided services that can include comprehensive driver evaluations, individualized rehabilitation training, and assessments of vehicle and adaptive equipment needs.

Dr. Maurence Anguh, Ph.D., provides leadership for Glocoms Inc.'s work under the program. His responsibilities include overseeing the delivery of driver rehabilitation services and coordinating the company's activities in accordance with the requirements of the VA program.

The services provided by Glocoms Inc. may include pre-driving assessments that consider an individual's driving history, relevant medical and functional information, and other factors associated with safe vehicle operation. When appropriate, the assessment process may also include behind-the-wheel evaluations conducted in suitable roadway and traffic environments.

Behind-the-wheel assessments may evaluate areas such as vehicle control, maneuverability, parking, roadway navigation, freeway entry and exit, and other driving skills relevant to an individual's circumstances.

Another component of the program is vehicle needs assessment. Through this process, Glocoms Inc. can evaluate an individual's functional requirements and identify potential vehicle adaptations or specialized equipment that may be appropriate to support safe vehicle operation.

"Reaching two years of continued service is an important milestone for our organization," said Dr. Maurence Anguh, Ph.D. "We remain focused on maintaining a thorough and individualized approach to driver evaluation and rehabilitation while supporting the mobility goals of Veterans participating in the program."

Glocoms Inc. continues to provide services in the Southern Nevada region under the existing VA Purchase Order and in accordance with the applicable contract requirements and service periods.

About Glocoms Inc.

Glocoms Inc. provides specialized rehabilitation and support services focused on helping individuals with disabilities achieve greater independence. The company provides driver rehabilitation services that may include clinical driving evaluations, rehabilitation training, vehicle needs assessments, and recommendations concerning adaptive equipment and vehicle modifications.

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