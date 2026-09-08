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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
94 Leser
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Natural Field Expands NF TriSolve Platform Into Sleep Wellness With Science-Driven Nutraceutical Solutions

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Field, a technology-driven nutraceutical ingredient solutions provider, announced the expansion of its NF TriSolve branded nutraceutical solution platform into the sleep wellness category with the introduction of NF TriSolve SleepRestore Complex.

NF TriSolve represents Natural Field's branded nutraceutical solution platform, designed to transform functional ingredient expertise, scientific research and formulation capabilities into targeted wellness solutions for global nutrition brands.

The platform integrates multiple stages of innovation, including ingredient strategy, formulation development, scientific evaluation and application support, helping partners develop differentiated products across emerging health categories. Rather than focusing solely on individual ingredients, NF TriSolve is built around the connection between specific wellness needs, functional ingredients, formulation strategies and product applications.

The introduction of NF TriSolve SleepRestore Complex represents Natural Field's expansion into the growing sleep wellness market. Developed through a solution-oriented innovation approach, the formulation combines multiple functional components into a coordinated concept designed for sleep-focused nutraceutical applications.

Natural Field applies a science-driven development approach to NF TriSolve solutions by combining research insights, formulation expertise and application considerations to support the development of next-generation nutritional products.

Building on this foundation, Natural Field commissioned Hunter Biotech to conduct further preclinical evaluation studies. Related research encompasses evaluations at the cellular level, analyses of active ingredients, and assessments using in vitro models. These studies aim to explore formulation characteristics, ingredient performance, and potential application value, thereby providing scientific support for subsequent formulation optimization and product development.

Through the NF TriSolve platform, Natural Field continues to develop category-focused solutions across key wellness areas, including healthy aging, joint wellness and sleep health, while supporting the growing demand for targeted wellness concepts aligned with evolving consumer needs.

About Natural Field

Natural Field is a technology-driven nutraceutical ingredient solutions provider with more than two decades of experience in the global nutrition and wellness industry.

The company focuses on developing differentiated nutritional solutions through scientific research, advanced formulation technologies and branded solution platforms, including NF co-loading and NF TriSolve.

Through its technology platforms and solution-oriented innovation approach, Natural Field supports global partners in developing products across healthy aging, sleep wellness, sports nutrition and other functional nutrition categories.

Natural Field
Website:
www.natural-field.com
www.naturalfieldinc.com
www.naturalfieldtech.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-field-expands-nf-trisolve-platform-into-sleep-wellness-with-science-driven-nutraceutical-solutions-302872192.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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