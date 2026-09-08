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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
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AION UT Earns Five-Star Rating in 2026 Euro NCAP Assessment

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Euro NCAP published the AION UT's 2026 safety rating on September 2, awarding the electric hatchback five stars. The score applies to all variants and left- and right-hand-drive configurations.

Revised protocol

Euro NCAP introduced revised protocols for 2026, organizing its assessment around four stages of vehicle safety: Safe Driving, Crash Avoidance, Crash Protection and Post-Crash Safety. The framework considers how a vehicle supports the driver before a collision, helps avoid an impact, protects occupants and other road users during an impact, and supports rescue after a collision.

The AION UT scored 66% for Safe Driving, 74% for Crash Avoidance, 91% for Crash Protection and 88% for Post-Crash Safety. Euro NCAP awarded the model five stars based on its overall performance across these four stages.

Detailed results

For Crash Protection, Euro NCAP reported good or adequate protection for all occupants in the frontal offset test. The two child dummies seated in the rear received good protection and maximum points. In the full-width frontal test, protection was good or adequate in most areas. The AION UT achieved full points in the side-pole tests, including the far-side assessment. A center airbag is fitted to help reduce contact between front-seat occupants in a side impact.

The Crash Avoidance assessment covered the vehicle's autonomous emergency braking and lane-support functions in a range of scenarios involving vehicles, motorcycles, pedestrians and cyclists. Euro NCAP noted that the autonomous emergency braking system performed well in many advanced test scenarios. AION UT comes standard with emergency lane keeping, blind-spot monitoring, reverse autonomous emergency braking and a system designed to help prevent incidents with doors involving cyclists.

Post-crash testing included rescue information, eCall availability and vehicle operation following water submergence. Euro NCAP reported that the side windows could remain electrically operable for more than two minutes after submergence.

For more information about GAC, visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en-eu/.

AION UT assessment verdict, visit https://www.euroncap.com/assessments/aion/ut/1236/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aion-ut-earns-five-star-rating-in-2026-euro-ncap-assessment-302872197.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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