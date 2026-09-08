Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market worth $0.09 billion by 2036 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market is estimated at USD 0.06 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 0.09 billion by 2036, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Browse 174 market data Tables and 47 Figures spread through 238 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market - Global Forecast to 2036"

Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2036

2024-2036 2026 Market Size: USD 0.06 billion

USD 0.06 billion 2036 Projected Market Size: USD 0.09 billion

USD 0.09 billion CAGR (2026-2036): 4.8%

Carboxymethylcellulose Calcium Market Trends & Insights:

The global carboxymethylcellulose calcium market is witnessing increasing demand, driven by its expanding applications across pharmaceutical excipients, medical devices & wound care, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, and cosmetics & personal care. In pharmaceutical excipients, carboxymethylcellulose calcium is used for its binding, disintegration, and stabilization properties in various oral solid dosage formulations. Growing demand for advanced wound-care products and medical devices is also supporting its use as a functional excipient and formulation component. Furthermore, increasing consumption of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, along with the expansion of cosmetics and personal care products, is creating additional opportunities for carboxymethylcellulose calcium due to its thickening, stabilizing, and texture-enhancing properties.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The fine powder segment dominated the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market with a share of 58.0% in terms of value in 2025.

By grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical excipients segment held the largest share in the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market, in terms of value.

Gotoku Chemical Co., Ltd., Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Private Limited, BOLAK Co., Ltd., and Yichun Wonsen Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. are star players in the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

Shandong Yulong Cellulose Technology Co., Ltd., Muby Chemicals, and Padmashree Group have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The growth of the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market is driven by its increasing use as a functional excipient in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly as a stabilizing, thickening, and suspending agent. Demand is supported by the expansion of oral and topical drug formulations, where carboxymethylcellulose calcium helps improve formulation consistency, viscosity, and product stability. In addition, the growing pharmaceutical manufacturing base across emerging economies is creating opportunities for excipient suppliers as drug production and formulation development increase. Increasing emphasis on high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients, regulatory compliance, and consistent excipient performance is further supporting the adoption of carboxymethylcellulose calcium in drug manufacturing. Moreover, advancements in formulation technologies and the development of specialized excipient grades are enabling manufacturers to meet the requirements of diverse pharmaceutical applications and broaden the commercial use of carboxymethylcellulose calcium.

The fine powder form segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market during the forecast period.

The carboxymethylcellulose calcium industry is segmented by form into fine powder and standard powder. Among these, the fine powder segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to its excellent dispersibility, uniform particle size, high surface area, and ease of incorporation into formulations. Fine powder carboxymethylcellulose calcium is widely used as a pharmaceutical excipient, particularly as a tablet disintegrant and binding agent, where its rapid dispersion and swelling properties support efficient drug release. Its consistent particle characteristics also enable improved formulation uniformity and processing efficiency during tablet manufacturing. Increasing pharmaceutical production, growing demand for solid oral dosage forms, and the adoption of high-performance excipients are expected to further drive demand for fine powder carboxymethylcellulose calcium.

Pharmaceutical grade to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period in terms of value

In 2025, pharmaceutical grades are expected to register the highest CAGR in the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market due to its increasing use as a binder, diluent, and disintegrant in tablet and capsule formulations, where its swelling properties support rapid tablet breakup and drug release. The expansion of generic drug manufacturing and rising pharmaceutical production, particularly in emerging markets, is expected to increase demand for high-purity pharmaceutical excipients. In addition, pharmaceutical-grade CMC calcium must meet stringent pharmacopeial specifications, which supports its use in regulated drug formulations and creates higher-value demand compared with food and industrial grades. Growing adoption of solid oral dosage forms and continued development of pharmaceutical formulations are therefore expected to support the segment's strong growth during the forecast period.

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Pharmaceutical excipients to grow with the highest CAGR in the calcium market during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical excipients industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the calcium carboxymethylcellulose market due to the increasing use of calcium carboxymethylcellulose as a disintegrant, binder, stabilizer, and viscosity-modifying agent in pharmaceutical formulations. Its ability to swell in the presence of water supports rapid tablet disintegration and effective drug release, making it suitable for solid oral dosage formulations. Furthermore, the growing production of generic medicines and increasing demand for tablets and capsules are expected to drive the consumption of pharmaceutical-grade calcium carboxymethylcellulose. Increasing emphasis on high-quality excipients with consistent performance, purity, and compliance with stringent pharmaceutical standards is also expected to support market growth.

Asia Pacific to register the highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

The carboxymethylcellulose calcium market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is set to become the fastest-growing market for carboxymethylcellulose calcium, mainly due to the growth of pharmaceutical manufacturing and the rising demand for pharmaceutical excipients in countries like China and India. The increasing production of generic medications, higher healthcare spending, and growing contract manufacturing activities are driving the wider use of carboxymethylcellulose calcium as a binder, disintegrant, and stabilizer in pharmaceutical formulations. Additionally, the expanding fields of medical devices and wound care, along with nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and cosmetics, are significantly boosting the demand for specialty cellulose-based excipients. The presence of well-developed manufacturing and supply chains, especially in China and India, further enhances regional growth through cost-efficient production methods and rising domestic consumption.

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Key Players

Prominent carboxymethylcellulose calcium companies include Anmol Chemicals Private Limited (India), Spectrum Chemicals (US), BOLAK Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Maple Biotech Pvt Ltd (India), Patel Chem Specialties Limited (India), Amit Hydrocolloids (India), Hiranya Cellulose Products (India), Jiangxi Alpha Hi-tech Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Prachin Pharmachem (India), Maruti Chemicals (India), Amishi Drugs & Chemicals (India), Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd. (China), Gotoku Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), and among others.

Investment Funding

In the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market, manufacturers are investing in production capacity to address growing demand for pharmaceutical excipients and strengthen their cellulose-based product portfolios. In July 2025, Patel Chem Specialities Limited raised INR 58.80 crore (approximately 6.9 million) through an initial public offering to fund capital expenditure for a new manufacturing facility at Indrad, Mahesana, Gujarat. The planned facility will manufacture Croscarmellose Sodium, Sodium Starch Glycolate, and Calcium Carboxymethylcellulose, alongside supporting the company's broader expansion initiatives. The company plans to increase its overall installed capacity by approximately 6,012 metric tons per annum through the new facility, taking total capacity to approximately 9,732 metric tons per annum. The investment is expected to strengthen Patel Chem Specialities' manufacturing capabilities and support its expansion in pharmaceutical excipients, including calcium carboxymethylcellulose, as demand increases for high-quality functional excipients used in tablet formulations.

Revenue Shift

The carboxymethylcellulose calcium market is expanding as demand shifts toward functional, high-performance excipients across pharmaceutical, food & beverage, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, and other end-use industries. The market is projected to rise from USD 0.06 billion in 2026 to USD 0.09 billion by 2036, at a CAGR of 4.8%, supported by increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing demand for direct-compression and orally disintegrating formulations, and rising adoption of functional excipients that provide consistent tablet disintegration and formulation performance. Meanwhile, conventional excipient alternatives face increasing competition as carboxymethylcellulose calcium gains adoption due to its swelling capacity, water absorption, compatibility with tablet formulations, and ability to support rapid and consistent disintegration. Beyond pharmaceutical applications, demand is also supported by growing use of functional ingredients in food & beverage, nutraceuticals & dietary supplements, cosmetics & personal care, and other end-use industries.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the carboxymethylcellulose calcium market remained limited, with no major transaction specifically involving a carboxymethylcellulose calcium manufacturer or dedicated production business identified during the period. Market participants have primarily focused on strengthening their positions through product portfolio development. The limited M&A activity reflects the specialized nature of carboxymethylcellulose calcium, which is primarily used as a functional pharmaceutical excipient and represents a narrower product segment within the broader cellulose derivatives industry.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is approximately 31-36%, representing a moderately competitive market. This level of concentration indicates that leading vendors have established a strong competitive position, while significant opportunities remain for regional manufacturers and specialized pharmaceutical excipient suppliers. The top five key players are Gotoku Chemical Co., Ltd., Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., Anmol Chemicals Private Limited, BOLAK Co., Ltd., and Yichun Wonsen Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. The presence of established pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers such as Gotoku Chemical Co., Ltd. and Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co., Ltd., alongside specialized suppliers such as Anmol Chemicals Private Limited, BOLAK Co., Ltd., and Yichun Wonsen Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., reflects the competitive breadth of the global carboxymethylcellulose calcium market and indicates that future growth and consolidation could be driven by both established excipient manufacturers and specialized regional suppliers.

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