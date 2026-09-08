Banff Sunshine Village: Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers to Bring Culture, Tradition and Storytelling to Banff Sunshine Meadows

Live performances will take place at 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM on September 12th and 13th.

BANFF, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Banff Sunshine Village is honoured to welcome the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers on September 12th and 13th for a weekend of live cultural performances at Sunshine Meadows.

The Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers will share their culture, traditions, and connection to the land through song, dance, and storytelling. The performances will take place in the alpine setting of Sunshine Meadows, offering visitors an opportunity to experience Stoney Nakoda culture against the backdrop of the Canadian Rockies.

Catch two live performances each day at 2:00 PM and 3:00 PM outside Mad Trappers and the Centennial Day Lodge. Guests will also have opportunities throughout the day to connect with the dancers and singers and learn more about the history and stories of the land.



"We at Banff Sunshine have been working with the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers for the past few years to share the beauty and tradition of the Stoney culture. This year, we are pleased to welcome the Stoney Nakoda Watäga Dancers and Singers back on September 12 and 13," said Kendra Scurfield, VP of Marketing, Brand & Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "The cultural performances are a great opportunity to learn more about the Stoney culture and the land we're lucky enough to call home. We hope our guests enjoy the experience as much as we do."

The performances are included with a valid gondola sightseeing pass at no additional cost.

For more information about the event and gondola passes, visit www.skibanff.com and www.banffsunshinemeadows.com.







About Banff Sunshine Village:

Perched at 7,000 feet (2,133 meters) above sea level, Banff Sunshine Village is nestled in the heart of the Canadian Rockies in Banff National Park. Renowned for its all-natural snow, this world-class resort attracts skiers and snowboarders from around the globe during its impressive seven-month winter season, running from mid-November to late May. Come late June, the landscape transforms as summer arrives at Banff Sunshine Meadows, where Alberta's native wildflowers blanket hundreds of pristine, protected alpine acres in a vibrant display of color. From carving turns on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking through breathtaking mountain meadows in the summer, Banff Sunshine offers an unparalleled year-round escape for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Kendra Scurfield

Banff Sunshine Village

kscurfield@skibanff.com

SOURCE: Banff Sunshine Village

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/stoney-nakoda-wat%c3%a4ga-dancers-and-singers-to-bring-culture-tra-1216969