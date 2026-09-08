Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment: Ripley's Believe It or Not! Releases Brand-New Book, "Wired Into Weird"

The newest Ripley's annual is available now, plugging readers into hundreds of all-new, all-true stories from around the world!

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is rebooting curiosity with its brand-new annual book, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Wired Into Weird, on sale today wherever books are sold. The release lands on International Literacy Day, timed to spark curiosity in even the most reluctant readers.

In a world where AI-generated content has everyone second-guessing what's real, Ripley's Believe It or Not! Wired Into Weird proves that truth is still stranger than fiction. Made for curious minds of all ages, this latest edition features hundreds of all-new, all-true stories and jaw-dropping photos spotlighting incredible people, astonishing feats, quirky animals, remarkable places, and strange-but-true facts - all designed to keep even the most reluctant readers turning the page.

"Every year, Ripley's searches the globe for stories that shock, captivate, and remind readers just how unbelievable the real world can be," said Suzanne Smagala-Potts, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications at Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment. "With Wired Into Weird, we're inviting readers to plug into the peculiar and discover a brand-new collection of incredible stories that are 100% true."

Ripley's celebrated the release by hosting a two-day launch. Fans gathered at Orlando's largest tourism district on September 7 for a consumer celebration of the book, followed by a media event at Ripley's Orlando headquarters on September 8 where talent from Wired Into Weird jumped off the page to perform live.

Inside Wired Into Weird

Incredible People. Meet Benji Williams of Arizona, who has spent years building a massive ball out of rubber bands. His creation weighs 3,780 pounds, more than his car, and he's still adding to it in hopes of one day building the world's largest rubber band ball.

Astonishing Feats. Watch the Dauntless Duo defy gravity as Anngela Burt performs acrobatics atop a 30-foot pole balanced on her circus partner Jon Dutch's face. As Anngela balances high above the crowd, Jon will often add even more wow-factor below by juggling at the same time.

Curious Critters. Get up close with tiny Honduran white bats that turn giant leaves into leafy hideaways. By chewing along the outer edge of a leaf, these clever critters fold it into a tent where they can huddle together, stay shaded, and hide from predators.

Remarkable Places. Explore Myanmar's Kyaiktiyo Pagoda, where a massive golden boulder appears to balance on the edge of a cliff. For generations, pilgrims have covered the sacred rock in gold leaf, creating a shining landmark tied to the legend of Buddha's hair.

Amazing Art. Marvel at artist Jane Labowitch, better known as Princess Etch, who gave the Etch A Sketch a bone-chilling twist by creating a life-size skeleton across 11 different screens. Each tiny twist-and-turn drawing reveals a different part of the body, coming together in one amazing work of art.

All New, All True, All Weird

From mind-bending human achievements and unbelievable creatures to unusual landmarks and one-of-a-kind creations, Wired Into Weird delivers family-friendly fun on every page. Whether reading solo, sharing stories with friends, or flipping through with the whole family, this brand-new edition is a must-read journey into the bizarre.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Wired Into Weird is available now! To secure your copy, click here.

For photos, videos and other assets, click here to download our media kit.

Media Contact:

Shelby Eiger

407-430-2705

Shelby.eiger@andbarr.co

About Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

Built on the foundation of a daily newspaper cartoon in 1918 - still in print today - Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment has grown to be a global leader in family entertainment with more than 100 attractions across nine countries. Along with Ripley's Believe It or Not!, Ripley's Aquariums, Great Wolf Lodge (Niagara Falls), Guinness World Records attractions, wax museums, traveling shows, miniature golf courses, mirror mazes, and more, the world of Ripley's continues to grow through exciting new experiences, and online content.

Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment is a proud member of The Jim Pattison Group, Canada's largest private company.

Learn more about Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment by visiting Ripleys.com and following on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE: Ripley's Believe It or Not! World Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/ripleys-believe-it-or-not-releases-brand-new-book-%22wired-into-we-1217229