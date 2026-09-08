American Wave Machines, Inc.: A New Force in the Surf Park Economy

AWM and China Tourism Group launch Eastern Swell Dynamics

SOLANA BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / American Wave Machines is pleased to announce the formation of Eastern Swell Dynamics, a new joint venture established with China Tourism Group to support the growth of PerfectSwell surf pools across China. The new company will serve as the official licensed platform for PerfectSwell projects in the region, bringing together AWM's proven surf technology with CTG's deep tourism infrastructure, development capabilities, market access and longstanding presence across Greater China.

Riyue Bay Surf Resort powered by PerfectSwell surf technology

China Tourism Group is one of the most significant tourism enterprises in China, with a history dating back more than a century and a business network spanning mainland China, and international markets. Its platform includes travel services, scenic destinations, hotels, duty free retail, tourism transportation, real estate, cultural tourism and related destination businesses. CTG's development of Riyue Bay Surf Resort, anchored by PerfectSwell surf technology, offers an early signal of what this partnership is designed to scale: destination experiences driven by surf.

?"The formation of Eastern Swell Dynamics reflects the next phase of PerfectSwell growth," said AWM Founder Bruce McFarland. "AWM brings the surf technology, enthusiasm for the sport and surf park experience. CTG brings extraordinary regional capability, destination development experience and institutional reach. Together, we believe the joint venture is positioned to support a new generation of surf park projects."

The launch comes as PerfectSwell Surf Parks continue to emerge as powerful destination anchors, hospitality drivers and next generation recreational assets. Through Eastern Swell Dynamics, AWM and CTG intend to create a focused regional platform for long term market development, localized project support and premium surf experiences. "Riyue Bay Surf Resort has already demonstrated the appeal of high-performance PerfectSwell surf within a destination experience developed by CTG," said Wei Li, CFO of CTG Investments. "Through Eastern Swell Dynamics, we look forward to building on that success and supporting the development of new PerfectSwell surf destinations across China."

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell Surf Technology, the patented surf platform powering world-class surf destinations across real estate, hospitality, private club, resort, and commercial surf markets. PerfectSwell helped pioneer the modern surf park category by delivering the wave surfers want: authentic, repeatable, high-performance surf with the variety, progression, and quality required to drive long-term demand.

As the inventor of sequence-based pneumatic surf technology, AWM has built a deeply protected platform backed by over 50 patents worldwide, extensive operating data, and proven destination performance. PerfectSwell innovations including Split Peaks, A-Frames, Peeling Waves, Air Sections, Barrels, Infinite Ocean, and other signature wave and design capabilities are supported by AWM's robust intellectual property portfolio.

Contact:

Jane McFarland

jane@americanwavemachines.com

SOURCE: American Wave Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/a-new-force-in-the-surf-park-economy-1217463