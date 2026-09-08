Sun Peak Metals Corp.: Sun Peak Drills 39.0 Metres of 1.38% Copper and 0.84% Zinc and 19.42 Metres of 1.17% Copper, 2.59% Zinc and 22.35 G/T Silver at Safra Vms Project, Saudi Arabia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / Sun Peak Metals Corp. (TSXV:PEAK)(OTCQB:SUNPF) ("Sun Peak" or the "Company") today announced assay results from its maiden diamond drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Safra volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA" or "Saudi Arabia"). The initial 10-hole program totalled 1,242 metres and tested the Safra Main and Safra South targets.

All seven holes drilled at Safra Main returned mineralized intervals of disseminated to massive sulphide, confirming that the mineralized system identified at surface continues below surface and remains open at depth and along strike for follow-up testing.

The results demonstrate that Sun Peak's integrated approach of combining geological mapping and interpretation with ground gravity and ground Time Domain Electromagnetics (TDEM) surveys can successfully develop geological models and generate drill targets, providing increased confidence as the Company advances numerous additional targets across its Saudi Arabian portfolio.

Highlights

39.0 metres averaging 1.38% copper and 0.84% zinc, including 17.75 metres averaging 1.60% copper and 1.58% zinc in Hole SAF26DD008;

19.42 metres averaging 1.17% copper, 2.59% zinc and 22.35 g/t silver , including 3.0 metres averaging 3.08% copper, 11.72% zinc and 57.25 g/t silver. A second interval in the same hole returned 13.0 metres averaging 0.49% copper, 1.77% zinc, 1.64% lead, 69.17 g/t silver, and 0.61 g/t gold, including 6.0 metres averaging 0.96% copper, 3.35% zinc, 3.15% lead, 127.43 g/t silver, and 1.02 g/t gold in Hole SAF26DD005;

Additional high-grade intersections include 8.85 metres averaging 1.32% copper and 6.51% zinc in SAF26DD001; 6.80 metres averaging 0.48% copper, 3.19% zinc, 34.81 g/t silver and 1.33 g/t gold in SAF26DD003; and 6.0 metres averaging 2.86% copper and 5.70% zinc in SAF26DD010.

"Our team is thrilled with the results of our first drill project in the Kingdom. We drilled exceptional intercepts of copper, zinc, gold and silver that remain open for further expansion," said Greg Davis, President and CEO of Sun Peak. "The results are very encouraging, and we see clear opportunities to extend the mineralized zones through follow-up drilling. The results validate the exploration process our team applied at Safra and confirms the geological model."

"We are applying this same disciplined methodology to numerous other targets across our Saudi Arabian portfolio," continued Mr. Davis. "In addition, we have numerous high-priority VMS and gold targets across our Saudi licenses, including Al Miyah, Washaq and targets generated across the Round 9 licenses. Our objective is to systematically drill-test this pipeline and pursue the potential for multiple discoveries across the portfolio."

"The initial drilling intersected broad zones of copper and zinc-rich VMS mineralization with associated gold and silver, confirming the significance of the Safra Main system. These encouraging results, combined with previous geophysics and surface work, provide a strong foundation for the next program," said Arron Albano, Exploration Manager of Sun Peak. "Importantly, the presence of significant mineralization has strengthened our interpretation of the untested gravity anomalies at Safra North and Safra East. Including Safra Main, these will be the next high-priority targets for follow-up exploration programs. The geological and geophysical signatures and style of mineralization observed at Safra share important characteristics with other significant VMS deposits of the Arabian-Nubian Shield."

Safra Drill Results

The maiden drill program comprised 10 diamond drill holes totaling 1,242 metres (Figures 1 and 2). At Safra Main seven holes tested coincident geological, geochemical and geophysical targets developed through surface mapping and sampling, trenching, gravity and TDEM surveys. Three holes tested conductive TDEM targets at Safra South, located approximately 1.5 kilometres south of Safra Main (Figure 1). Substantial portions of the mineralized trends, geophysical targets and their depth extent remain untested.

The Safra Main Zone remains open for expansion both to the north toward the Safra North target and south along strike, as well as at depth (Figures 3, 4, and 5). Importantly, additional strong and currently untested gravity anomalies, including Safra North, occur along the projected strike of the mineralized system providing compelling targets for follow-up exploration and drilling (Figure 1). These anomalies highlight the potential for the Safra Main mineralized system to extend beyond the limits tested by drilling to date and/or for additional zones of sulphide mineralization to occur along the broader prospective trend.

The Safra East Zone, a parallel VMS trend located approximately 1.5 km east of Safra Main, remains untested by diamond drilling. VMS-related, gossanous exhalite grab samples collected from the zone have returned up to 1.38% Cu, with additional samples returning 1.08% Cu and 0.22% Cu. Importantly, the surface mineralization is spatially associated with a strong gravity anomaly, providing a compelling coincident geochemical and geophysical target. The combination of copper-rich VMS-style mineralization at surface and the underlying gravity response highlights Safra East as a high-priority target for future drill testing and provides additional exploration upside beyond the currently drilled Safra Main Zone.

Figure 1. Plan map showing Safra targets with gravity and 2026 drilling.

Figure 2. Plan map showing drilling and geology at Safra Main target area.

Figure 3. Safra Drill Cross-Section A-A' Looking North

Figure 4. Safra Drill Cross-Section B-B' Looking North

Figure 5. Safra Drill Cross-Section C-C' Looking North

The principal mineralized intervals with assays are summarized in Table 1 and shown on Figures 3 to 5. Reported intervals are core lengths unless otherwise indicated.

Table 1. Summary of results

Hole Interval From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) SAF26DD001 Safra Main 40.00 48.85 8.85 1.32 6.51 0.26 0.08 13.78 SAF26DD001 Including 42.00 47.13 5.13 2.22 10.76 0.17 0.11 18.63 SAF26DD001 Precious Metals 26.69 30.50 3.81 0.15 0.21 0.32 0.24 40.38 SAF26DD001 Precious Metals 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.06 0.02 0.03 0.36 41.80 SAF26DD002 Safra Main 117.50 123.00 5.50 0.37 2.07 0.45 0.63 50.92 SAF26DD002 Including 119.00 123.00 4.00 0.50 2.84 0.62 0.83 69.35 SAF26DD002 Secondary 130.00 132.60 2.60 0.22 0.02 0.15 0.55 50.94 SAF26DD002 Precious Metals 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.09 0.15 0.36 0.12 36.40 SAF26DD003 Safra Main 47.20 54.00 6.80 0.48 3.19 0.15 1.33 34.81 SAF26DD003 Including 47.20 51.00 3.80 0.81 5.66 0.18 2.10 51.81 SAF26DD003 Secondary 57.20 62.00 4.80 0.49 0.53 0.23 0.11 23.31 SAF26DD004 Safra South 86.60 88.90 2.30 0.20 0.02 0.00 0.01 0.28 SAF26DD005 Safra Main 1 23.58 43.00 19.42 1.17 2.59 0.33 0.08 22.35 SAF26DD005 Including 40.00 43.00 3.00 3.08 11.72 0.15 0.18 57.25 SAF26DD005 Safra Main 2 46.00 59.00 13.00 0.49 1.77 1.64 0.61 69.17 SAF26DD005 Including 53.00 59.00 6.00 0.96 3.35 3.15 1.02 127.43 SAF26DD005 Precious Metals 59.00 63.00 4.00 0.13 0.04 0.29 1.67 64.88 SAF26DD005 Secondary 66.00 71.00 5.00 0.14 1.94 1.29 0.18 35.44 SAF26DD006 Safra Main 126.50 143.97 17.47 0.21 2.99 1.61 0.02 6.19 SAF26DD006 Including 1 131.00 141.20 10.20 0.23 4.85 2.60 0.03 8.72 SAF26DD006 Including 2 131.00 134.00 3.00 0.51 12.96 5.73 0.04 12.00 SAF26DD006 Secondary 147.00 153.20 6.20 0.63 0.71 0.31 0.04 9.65 SAF26DD007 Safra South - No Significant Interval SAF26DD008 Safra Main 49.00 88.00 39.00 1.38 0.84 0.08 0.02 6.60 SAF26DD008 Including 64.75 82.50 17.75 1.60 1.58 0.13 0.03 9.68 SAF26DD008 Secondary 93.00 106.50 13.50 0.37 1.28 0.12 0.12 17.63 SAF26DD008 Including 96.54 103.50 6.96 0.54 2.22 0.06 0.07 10.15 SAF26DD009 Safra South - No Significant Interval SAF26DD010 Safra Main 43.00 49.00 6.00 2.86 5.70 0.02 0.02 9.53 SAF26DD010 Including 44.23 47.25 3.02 4.98 10.60 0.02 0.03 14.10 SAF26DD010 Secondary 54.00 60.00 6.00 0.59 0.38 0.01 0.02 2.94

Safra Project

The Safra Project is 185 kilometres northeast of Medina and covers approximately 93 km² within the prospective Nuqrah VMS Belt of the Arabian-Nubian Shield (Figure 6). Mapping, sampling and trenching at Safra Main identified multiple subparallel VMS-related mineralized zones, including two gossan and alteration trends measuring approximately 600 metres by 40 metres and 200 metres by 20 metres.

Previously reported surface sampling returned values of up to 6.72% copper, 19.05% zinc, 9.89% lead, 3.34 g/t gold and 864 g/t silver. Trenching returned 22.5 metres averaging 0.20% copper, 1.21% zinc, 1.83% lead, 0.90 g/t gold and 35.6 g/t silver and including 1.5 metres averaging 0.32% copper, 1.62% zinc, 11.7% lead, 8.23 g/t gold and 118 g/t silver (see Sun Peak news release dated January 13, 2026).

The maiden drilling program has provided a strong geological framework for follow-up work while opening up substantial portions of the mineralized trends, geophysical targets and the depth extent of mineralized zones for additional testing.

Drilling intersected a complex package of felsic and mafic volcanic rocks and intrusions, including diorite dykes and repeated dolomite intervals. Alteration is characterized by variable silicification and carbonate alteration, with chlorite, epidote and hematite developed locally. The association of dolomite, altered diorite and volcanic rocks with sulphide mineralization, connects features recognized in surface trenching with the mineralized system encountered in drilling.

Sulphide mineralization ranges from disseminated and fracture-controlled sulphides, to more strongly developed zones and locally semi-massive sulphide. Mineralization consists primarily of chalcopyrite, sphalerite and pyrite with common magnetite and local pyrrhotite. Several holes also encountered broader zones of disseminated and fracture-controlled chalcopyrite-pyrite-magnetite mineralization.

Next Steps

Sun Peak is integrating the assay results with geological logging, structural interpretation, surface geochemistry, gravity and TDEM data to further refine the Safra geological model and prioritize follow-up drilling. Planned work will evaluate extensions of the mineralized zones along strike and at depth at Safra Main, together with North, South, and East Targets.

After the maiden drill program at Safra, Sun Peak completed an initial drill program at Halahila VMS Project comprised of 13 diamond drill holes totaling 2,521 metres. A total of 402 drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in Jeddah for laboratory analysis, with initial assay results expected shortly.

Figure 6. Sun Peak Projects Location Map.

QA/QC and Sampling Protocol

Sampling at Safra followed Sun Peak's internal sampling and QA/QC protocols. Diamond drill core was halved, with half-core samples submitted to SGS Inspection Services Saudi Arabia Ltd. in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and subsequently shipped to SGS Ankara Maden ve Jeokimya Laboratuvari in Ankara, Türkiye, for sample preparation and analysis. Samples were prepared using SGS method PRP89, whereby samples were dried and crushed to a minimum of 75% passing 2 mm, after which a 250 g split was pulverized to a minimum of 85% passing 75 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30 g fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish (FAA313). Silver, copper, zinc and a suite of other major and trace elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES and ICP-MS analysis (ICM40B). Samples exceeding the upper analytical limits of the multi-element method were re-analyzed using applicable single-element over-range four-acid digestion with AAS methods (AAS42S and AAS43B).

Sun Peak's internal QA/QC program included the regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples into the drill core sample stream. Approximately 10% to 15% of the samples submitted were Company-inserted QA/QC samples, comprising certified reference materials selected to monitor analytical accuracy across a range of metal concentrations, blank material to monitor potential contamination, and field duplicates to assess sampling and analytical precision. In addition to Sun Peak's internal QA/QC program, SGS maintained its own laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of certified reference materials, blanks, replicates and duplicate samples.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Arron Albano, P.Geo., Exploration Manager for Sun Peak Metals Corp., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Sun Peak Metals Corp's portfolio is located within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, a highly prospective Precambrian mineral belt that hosts numerous VMS, intrusion-related and orogenic gold systems, including Jabal Sayid and Mansourah in Saudi Arabia and the Bisha Mine and Asmara Projects in Eritrea. The Company's exploration strategy is focused on systematically advancing a pipeline of projects from regional target identification through drill testing.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Company holds 13 exploration licenses totaling 1,072 km² along established VMS and gold trends, with applications pending for two additional exploration licenses covering approximately 200 km² (Figure 6).

In Ethiopia, the Company's Shire Project comprises six exploration licenses covering approximately 1,450 km².

Sun Peak's team has an unparalleled track record of multiple mine discoveries within the Arabian-Nubian Shield, supported by significant capital-markets strength and experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUN PEAK METALS CORP.

Greg Davis,

President, CEO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Greg Davis

(T): +1 (604) 999 1099

(E): info@sunpeakmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release may be considered forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for purposes of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflect the expectations of management regarding its disclosure and amendments thereto. Forward-looking statements consist of information or statements that are not purely historical, including any information or statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information or statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the potential for exploration potential in Saudia Arabia; the untapped mineral wealth of Saudi Arabia; Sun Peak being successful in acquiring additional licenses; the goal of making a significant discovery and the development of a large-scale project in Saudi Arabia or Ethiopia and identifying other potential properties and opportunities both in Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and globally. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits Sun Peak will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the political stability of Ethiopia and the Middle Eastern region, equity financing markets and results of future exploration activities by Sun Peak.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Sun Peak assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional information about these and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties are set out in the "Risks Factors" section in the Company's Prospectus dated August 10, 2020 and the "Risks Associated with the SDC Acquisition" section in the Company's Information Circular dated November 3, 2025, both filed on SEDAR+.

SOURCE: Sun Peak Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/sun-peak-drills-39.0-metres-of-1.38-copper-and-0.84-zinc-and-19.42-metres-of-1.17-1217941