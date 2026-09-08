Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its flagship Glover Island property marking the start of the Company's 2026 exploration drilling program.

The planned program comprises approximately 7,000 meters of NQ diamond drilling across 30 holes and follows a comprehensive integrated technical review of historical drilling, trenching, surface geochemistry, geological mapping and historical geophysical surveys.

The programs are designed to test the continuity and orientation of known mineralised structures with initial programs targeting smaller showings and continuing to the main resource.

The initial program is intended to expand the known mineralised showings and previously poorly understood drilled targets. The first target is the Kettle Pond South Zone, located near the Galloper Camp and with intercepts including 2.53 g/t over 21.3m drilled by Newfoundland Goldbar Resources Inc. in the 1990s. This zone has been tested at shallow depths and shows continuity over approximately 300m. This program is designed to test continuity of mineralization at depth.

This program is to be followed up with the drilling of the KPS-1 hole which intersected significant mineralization, but the core was lost and never assayed. Follow-up holes may be drilled depending on the quality and quantity of intersected mineralization.

A further program is planned to be drilled on the Lunch Pond C anomaly where 54.6 g/t over 1.22m was reported.

Following these small programs the primary focus of expanding the Lunch Pond South Extension will resume, growing the resource along strike and at depth.

This program will allow the Company to have several geological resources to follow up on with a pipeline of targets developed, which will lay the foundation for further development of targets across the Company's land holdings on the island. Drilling is now underway on the first hole of the exploration program.

Hratch Jabrayan, President and CEO of Galloper commented, "This is an extremely important step for Galloper Gold. Over the past several months, along with the rehabilitation of the Kettle Pond camp, our team has brought together the historical drilling, recent surface work, geochemistry, geology and new high-resolution geophysics into a much clearer understanding of the structural framework. This marks the first major drill program in Galloper history, and we look forward to updating the market as the program progresses."

The technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Acting Vice President of Exploration for Galloper.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/

X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20

You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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