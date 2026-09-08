Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Vesari Inc. ("Vesari" or the "Company") is developing geothermal-powered hyperscale computing infrastructure for artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Dr. Robert K. Podgorney to its Science Advisory Board, effective August 20th, 2026.

Dr. Podgorney is a geothermal scientist with more than twenty-five years of experience in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) research, reservoir modeling, and field laboratory operations.

Dr. Podgorney is EGS Lead at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), where he heads the laboratory's EGS research, development, and strategy. He is Modeling & Simulation Lead and Co-Principal Investigator for Utah FORGE, the Department of Energy's flagship EGS field laboratory, and chaired its technical review committee, administering more than $65 million in competitive EGS funding. He founded and led the 19-member Snake River Geothermal Consortium, a partnership spanning national laboratories, academia, industry, and federal and state agencies, and served as INL's Chief Computational Scientist. He is the lead developer of FALCON code, a coupled reservoir simulator used to model EGS stimulation and production.

"Dr. Podgorney is one of the most experienced enhanced geothermal systems scientists in the United States and we are honored to have him join our SAB," said Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of Vesari. "He has spent his career taking EGS from numerical models to working field laboratories, and that combination of reservoir modeling depth and operational experience speaks directly to the geothermal foundation of our platform. His stewardship of DOE's flagship EGS program gives him an unmatched view of what it takes to develop clean, firm power at scale. Next-gen geothermal is estimated to be able to meet between 55-64% of projected U.S. hyperscale data center demand growth by the early 2030s1."

Vesari is assembling a Science Advisory Board of distinguished scientists with deep expertise across the three technical pillars of its platform: geothermal energy; hyperscale power and heat management; and low-Earth-orbit satellite optical data transmission. Together, these disciplines underpin Vesari's vision of clean, firm, and highly efficient, behind the meter, computing infrastructure for the AI era.

"Enhanced geothermal systems have reached the point where clean, firm baseload power can be developed at scale, and AI computing is exactly the kind of demand that justifies building it," said Dr. Podgorney. "I look forward to serving on Vesari's advisory board and providing insight into reservoir engineering and subsurface energy behind Vesari's geothermal generation layer."

Dr. Podgorney holds a Ph.D. in Geology from the University of Idaho, an M.S. in Hydrogeology from Wright State University, and a B.S. in Geology from the University of Pittsburgh. He serves as International Chair for geothermal reservoir modeling at the International Partnership for Geothermal Technology and has served on the boards of the Geothermal Resources Council and the Idaho Clean Energy Alliance. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications on EGS reservoir simulation, induced seismicity, and heat extraction modeling, and has briefed congressional delegations and the U.S. Congress Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Caucus on enhanced geothermal systems.

About Vesari Inc.

Vesari Inc. is developing the technology for a fully integrated, behind-the-meter, geothermal-powered hyperscale AI compute campus for 24/7 carbon-free compute. Its patent-pending, protected architecture is designed to improve the efficiency and economics of AI infrastructure, independent of the public grid. For more information, please visit www.vesari.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" regarding Vesari Inc. and its plans, objectives, expectations, and beliefs as to future events, results, or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this press release, except as required by law.

1 https://rhg.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/The-Potential-for-Geothermal-Energy-to-Meet-Growing-Data-Center-Electricity-Demand.pdf

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