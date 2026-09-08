HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Savings Bank, N.A. ("ASB") announced today that it has launched the roadshow for its initial public offering of 7,496,436 shares of its common stock to be sold by certain of its existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders"). The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. The Selling Stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,126,632 shares of ASB's common stock to cover over-allotments. ASB has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASBH."Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, is acting as lead manager, while D.A. Davidson & Co. and Stephens Inc. are acting as co-managers.The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the Registration Statement and the preliminary prospectus included therein relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (the "OCC") reading room at https://occ.secureocp.com/App/ReadingRoom.aspx. Alternatively, copies of the Registration Statement and the accompanying exhibits and schedules may be inspected without charge at the public reference facilities maintained by the OCC at 400 7th Street, SW, Washington, D.C., 20219. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Prospectus Department, phone: (800) 747-3924, email: prospectus@psc.com.The Registration Statement relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the OCC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and incorporated within the OCC's regulations at 12 C.F.R. Part 16.About American Savings BankAmerican Savings Bank is a Hawaii-based, full-service community bank serving Hawaii's consumers, businesses and communities since 1925. ASB has been making dreams possible for Hawaii's residents by offering products and services that encourage financial wellness, empower families to become homeowners, and help businesses thrive. ASB operates a network of 35 branches and over 120 ATMs in the State of Hawaii. With one of the state's highest rated mobile apps for banking, ASB is available anytime, anywhere, making banking easier for our customers. ASB pairs its customer experience with an award-winning employee experience that has received local and national recognition, including being named a Best Place to Work in Hawaii for 16 years.ContactsInvestor ContactJordan Hinojhino@asbhawaii.com

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