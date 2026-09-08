Module manufacturers can make money in Europe, according to JA's new VP for the European market, despite ongoing manufacturing oversupply applying downward pressure on prices. "The reality is that there are more modules on sale than the world needs," Alastair Mounsey told pv magazine. "A lot of customers would like TOPCon 3.0 or back-contact modules, but there will not be enough of those because the machinery required to produce them represents a serious investment." Mounsey has worked for JA for 15 years and has been in his new post as VP for Europe since January 2026. The VP takes on the role ...

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