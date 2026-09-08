Demand AI Appoints John P O'Malley as Non-Executive Chairman

Global technology, data, and B2B executive joins Demand AI Board as company enters its next phase of growth

DENVER, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand AI, the AI-native technology company transforming B2B marketing and demand generation, today announced the appointment of John P O'Malley as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

O'Malley brings more than three decades of experience across the technology, data, media and B2B marketing industries. During an extensive career with IDG, he held senior leadership positions across international markets, including CEO of IDG's demand-generation business and international sales and operations divisions, before becoming Chief Operating Officer of IDG Communications, with responsibilities spanning data, technology, engineering, finance and global operations.

He also brings extensive corporate development experience across both organic and inorganic growth, including acquisition strategy, buy- and sell-side M&A, due diligence and post-merger integration. He was closely involved in the development of IDG's data and demand-generation capabilities, including Pipeline Activator, an early technology platform designed to help marketers identify and act on companies showing active buying signals.

O'Malley joins the Demand AI Board at an important point in the company's development, as the business expands its global footprint, continues to grow its customer base and develops a new generation of AI-native technology designed to transform how B2B organisations identify, reach, engage and understand potential customers.

As Non-Executive Chairman, O'Malley will chair the Board and work closely with CEO Michael Whife and the senior leadership team, as Demand AI enters its next phase of growth. His focus will include Board governance, corporate strategy, international expansion and corporate development, including the evaluation of inorganic growth and M&A opportunities.

Why Demand AI?

For O'Malley, the decision to take on the role reflects his conviction that B2B marketing is entering a fundamental period of change.

The traditional demand-generation model has largely been built around scale: identify large numbers of contacts, deliver campaigns and pass leads to sales. At the same time, marketers have accumulated increasingly sophisticated technology and enormous volumes of data without necessarily gaining a corresponding understanding of buyer behaviour.

Demand AI has taken a different approach.

The company is centred on an AI-native technology platform designed around the fundamental problem B2B marketers are trying to solve: how to identify the right potential customers, engage them meaningfully, understand what they need and turn those interactions into measurable commercial outcomes.

Its Amplifye.ai engine combines Demand AI's first-party data, proprietary email-delivery technology and AI-powered content engagement capabilities. Through Insyte pages, buyers can interact conversationally with content, allowing Demand AI's customers to understand not simply that someone engaged with an asset, but what they were interested in and what information they were seeking.

Demand AI is continuing to invest heavily in the infrastructure required to support its technology, including global data centres, proprietary delivery infrastructure and a continually refreshed global first-party database.

Michael Whife, Co-Founder and CEO of Demand AI, said:

"John brings an unusual combination of deep B2B market knowledge, global operating experience and a strong track record of building and transforming businesses."

"He understands both the technology and commercial dynamics of our market, but equally importantly, he has extensive experience working with leadership teams and Boards through periods of growth and strategic change. Having John chair our Board will be extremely valuable as we scale Demand AI and consider the opportunities ahead of us."

John P O'Malley, Non-Executive Chairman of Demand AI, said:

"I have spent much of my career working at the intersection of technology, data, media and B2B marketing. What attracted me to Demand AI is the combination of proprietary data, infrastructure and AI-native technology, and the opportunity to apply those capabilities to some of the fundamental challenges B2B marketers are trying to solve. I believe there is a significant opportunity ahead for the company."

He added:

"Demand AI has built a strong foundation across data, technology, infrastructure and B2B expertise. I look forward to working with Michael, Charlie and the wider leadership team as the company builds on that foundation, scales internationally and evaluates both organic and inorganic opportunities for growth."

Charlie Whife, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Demand AI, said:

"John has built and led businesses in this market at significant scale and understands both the opportunities and challenges involved in building internationally. His strategic, operational and Board experience will bring an important additional perspective as Demand AI enters its next phase of growth, and we are delighted to have him join us as Chairman."

Building the engine for B2B marketers

Demand AI's proposition is deliberately different from both traditional demand-generation providers and conventional marketing SaaS.

Rather than selling lead volumes or providing software that primarily stores data and automates existing processes, Demand AI is building technology that connects data, engagement, intelligence and action.

The company's ambition is to become the AI-native operating system for B2B revenue growth.

The appointment of O'Malley strengthens the company's Board at a time when the B2B marketing industry is undergoing one of its most significant transformations in decades.

For Demand AI, the priority is not simply to participate in that transformation, but to help define what comes next.

About Demand AI

Demand AI is an AI-native B2B marketing technology company focused on helping organisations identify, reach, engage and understand their future customers. Its technology platform combines proprietary first-party data, global infrastructure, proprietary email-delivery technology, AI-powered content engagement and buyer-intent intelligence to help B2B marketers generate measurable commercial outcomes.

Demand AI operates globally across North America, Europe, APAC and MEA, with technology and infrastructure designed to support compliant, scalable B2B marketing programmes across international markets.



For more on this news or Demand AI in general please contact marketing@demandai.co.

Media Contact: Matt Egan, matt.egan@demandai.co, +447850 381 991

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