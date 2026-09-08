MLA College enters new phase of growth with MSc Project Management

New MSc launches through MLA College's validated partnership with The Open University as the College expands its academic portfolio into the social sciences

The programme will be delivered by MLA College through distance learning. Students will apply to and register with MLA College. Successful students will receive an Open University validated award.

Further information, including entry requirements, course content, study duration, teaching and assessment arrangements, fees, additional costs and how to apply, is available at https://www.mla.ac.uk/programmes/degrees/msc-project-management/.

PLYMOUTH, England, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MLA College is taking the next step in the development of its academic portfolio with the launch of an MSc Project Management, validated by The Open University.

Established in 2012 with a specialist focus on marine and maritime education, MLA College has since expanded into sustainability and engineering, supporting hundreds of working professionals across more than 75 countries through distance learning.

Project Management takes the College into a broader discipline, but one closely connected to its roots. Maritime, engineering and sustainability professionals routinely deliver complex projects, from infrastructure and operational change to decarbonisation and sustainability initiatives. The MSc is therefore both an expansion into a new academic area and a natural extension of the sectors MLA College has served for more than a decade.

The launch also comes at a time when project management plays a significant role in the UK economy. According to The Golden Thread 2024, research commissioned by the Association for Project Management (APM) and conducted by PwC Research, the project profession employs an estimated 2.32 million full-time equivalent workers and contributes £186.8 billion in GVA annually to the UK economy.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, Principal and CEO of MLA College, said:

"MLA College has come a long way since its beginnings in marine and maritime education. We have expanded into sustainability and engineering while remaining focused on providing higher education that works around the realities of professional life.

"Project Management is a natural next step. It takes us into the social sciences and allows us to reach professionals across many more industries, while retaining a clear connection to our existing community. Many of our students and graduates are already managing complex projects, teams and organisational change within maritime, engineering and sustainability.

"This programme builds on where we have come from while opening up where MLA College can go next."

The 180-credit MSc is designed for professionals seeking to develop advanced project management knowledge and leadership capabilities that can be applied across industries and organisational settings.

Delivered through distance learning, the programme builds on an approach MLA College has developed over more than a decade, giving professionals the flexibility to continue their education alongside their careers, including maritime professionals who may need to study while at sea.

Glenn Harris, Chief Operating Officer at MLA College, said:

"Project management feels like a very natural area for MLA College to move into. We have spent more than a decade developing a model of education that is designed around people who are already working, often in demanding roles and sometimes in very challenging environments.

What excites me about this programme is that it gives us the opportunity to take that experience to a much wider group of professionals. The flexible distance learning model is intended to support students who wish to combine postgraduate study with work and other commitments, and that principle has always been at the heart of how MLA operates.

Our partnership with The Open University gives us the opportunity to broaden what MLA College offers whilst retaining the flexibility and personal approach that have got us to where we are today. Project Management is the first step in that expansion, and I'm looking forward to seeing where we can take it."

Professor Mark Durkin, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Partnerships and Enterprise at The Open University, said:

"The Open University is pleased to recognise MLA College as an approved partner, enabling it to offer higher education programmes leading to Open University validated awards.

Our validation partnerships work has helped more than 220,000 students gain higher education awards over the past 30 years. Our experienced team allows us to expand our mission and expertise across the UK and internationally. By quality assuring higher education offered locally, these partnerships address regional and national skills gaps and assist the growth plans of local employers."

The first MSc Project Management intake begins in September 2026, with applications now open.

Notes to editors

About MLA College

Established in 2012, MLA College is a UK-registered Higher Education Institution specialising in flexible distance learning.

Originally established as the Marine Learning Alliance with a focus on marine and maritime education, MLA College has since expanded its academic portfolio into sustainability, engineering and project management.

Its approach is designed around working professionals, enabling students to pursue higher education alongside their careers and other commitments, including maritime professionals studying while at sea.

MLA College delivers undergraduate and postgraduate higher education to students around the world and is part of GEDU Global Education.

MLA College is approved by The Open University as an appropriate organisation to offer higher education programmes leading to Open University validated awards.

About The Open University

The Open University was created over 50 years ago and is one of the largest universities in Europe with almost 200,000 students of all ages and backgrounds. The University has pioneered distance learning, achieving an overall Gold rating in the 2023 Teaching Excellence Framework, and helped over 2 million people worldwide make their ambition a reality. The OU offers over 200 qualifications across a wide range of subjects, including postgraduate degrees, undergraduate honours degrees, certificates and diplomas, many accredited by leading professional bodies.

About the MSc Project Management

The MSc Project Management is a 180-credit postgraduate degree validated by The Open University.

Delivered through distance learning and available on a full-time or part-time basis, the programme is designed for graduates and professionals seeking to develop advanced project management knowledge and skills applicable across industries and sectors.

The first intake begins in September 2026.

Source

Association for Project Management, The Golden Thread 2024: A Study of the Contribution of the Project Profession to the UK's Economy, research conducted by PwC Research.

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