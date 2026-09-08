LiveU Ltd.: LiveU, AP bring new connectivity, workflow tech to global newsgathering, deploying largest LU900Q fleet worldwide

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveU, the leader in live IP-video solutions, is enabling The Associated Press to take global newsgathering to the next stage with intelligent connectivity and story-centric workflows. The rollout connects the tools AP teams use in the field worldwide, helping them ensure the fastest turnaround for AP's clients.

AP will deploy LiveU Ingest, LiveU Transceivers and LiveU IQ connectivity across its global operations - including the industry's largest deployment of LU900Q intelligent production units - bringing AP's global LiveU hardware fleet to over 100 encoders.

Built for the most challenging environments, the LU900Q units will support AP's live newsgathering around the world, including coverage from conflict zones, major political events and locations where connectivity can be limited or unpredictable. The LU900Q uses new AI-driven connection management and eSIM technology to draw on mobile data networks around the globe. This unique deployment is designed to support AP's teams in producing live sessions wherever the story breaks. The technology will support a range of AP operations, from live feeds to editorial and multicamera workflows used by the global news organization's production arm, AP 360.

Matthew Durbin, Director of Video Technology and Operations, at AP, said, "We're excited about expanding our work with LiveU to equip our journalists with the technology to transmit live wherever the story takes them. Additionally, using LiveU Ingest with our MAM system gives us greater flexibility and speed, allowing us to move even faster and more efficiently from capturing content to distributing it to our customers around the world."

Alongside the LU900Q deployment, AP has integrated LiveU Ingest with its cloud-based MAM system. Supporting up to 10 simultaneous live channels, the integration streamlines how content moves from the field into AP's workflows, helping teams get to near-live and on-demand output more quickly.

AP is also transitioning its infrastructure to a SMPTE ST 2110 IP environment, deploying five LiveU servers alongside a dedicated SDI server. LiveU Transceivers enable AP to send and receive feeds with content providers as needed, giving teams flexible access to live sources across the network.

LiveU IQ's intelligent network switching continuously optimizes across available network operators in real time, helping maintain consistent transmission quality as connectivity conditions change.

Zion Eilam, SVP, Sales International, LiveU, commented, "AP operates in some of the most demanding newsgathering environments in the world, so reliability, quality and flexibility are critical. It was important for us to bring advances that give their teams an edge. The LU900Q mission is turning unpredictable and challenging environments into rock-solid connections. As the AP teams use our technology at scale, and in challenging conditions, the feedback we receive from AP plays an important role in how we continue to develop our products and services around these specific challenges."

Longstanding LiveU customer, AP uses LiveU technology to support services for its clients and content partners. As demand for digital-first and multi-platform live coverage grows, LiveU-sourced feeds can support distribution across both traditional broadcast and digital platforms.

About LiveU

LiveU is the global leader in live IP-video solutions, transforming live video into real value. From breaking news and major sports events to enterprise communications and public safety, LiveU enables reliable and efficient live production and visual intelligence at scale. LiveU offers a comprehensive, modular IP-video EcoSystem spanning the entire live production workflow. Our solutions are powered by the resilient, low-latency LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and further strengthened by LiveU IQ (LIQ), which leverages AI-driven connectivity for optimal performance. With a strong focus on automation, LiveU reduces manual processes to help organizations deliver innovative, story-centric live productions - streamlining scheduling, content creation, ingest and orchestration. Supporting digital-first, hybrid and cloud-based workflows, LiveU provides flexible, scalable and future-proof solutions that support remote productions, on-premises/cloud integration, and multi-platform distribution. Actus Digital, a LiveU company, and the value leader in its space, combines quality assurance monitoring and compliance logging in a unified, affordable Actus X platform. Trusted by over 5,000 customers in more than 150 countries, LiveU is an American company, headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, and a multi-award winner. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Press contacts:

Kate Ford (Int'l)

+44-7740 948065

kate@jumppr.tv

Joyce Essig (Americas)

201-906-9367

joyce@liveu.tv

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d47ce4a-f0e2-44e6-bc54-168edb931166