Vertically integrated propulsion systems provider announces first full MEMU trainset system order

Hirect (NSE: HIRECT), a premier manufacturer of heavy-duty electrical and power electronic systems for rail network rolling stock, will debut its new 6,000 HP locomotive propulsion system at InnoTrans 2026, Berlin, 22 25 September. The company will also announce the first development order for the complete trainset propulsion system, which will deliver the power and traction package for Indian Railways' next-generation Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) fleet.

Hirect's 6,000 HP electric locomotive propulsion system designed, engineered and manufactured entirely in-house, including its liquid-cooled IGBT traction inverters/converters and proprietary control software completed its acceptance regime this year after successfully hauling loaded freight in a WAG-9 locomotive under India's severe duty cycles and demanding thermal operating environment. The qualification opens one of the world's largest locomotive markets to Hirect's complete propulsion package, and establishes a modular subsystem platform for new-build, retrofit and hybrid locomotive programmes internationally.

For nearly seven decades Hirect has grown alongside Indian Railways first as the market leader in traction transformers for a network that is today almost fully electrified, and progressively as a power electronics company shipping high-power IGBT converters, auxiliary power supplies, SiC battery chargers, traction motors and HVAC systems. Building on that systems capability, Hirect has secured a development order from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Indian Railways, for complete propulsion systems for four MEMU trainsets. The 24-month programme covers traction transformers, traction motors and the fully integrated propulsion system including the Train Control and Management System (TCMS).

"These achievements validate the technology roadmap we have been building for years," said Suramya Nevatia, Chairman Managing Director of Hirect. "Powering Indian Railways locomotives with a propulsion system designed and produced entirely in-house, and delivering the complete power and control systems for modern trainsets, demonstrates the strength of our R&D and our ability to take responsibility for the whole system from the dielectric coating on our copper wire to the control software. The products and technologies we have created under the guidance of one of the world's most demanding railways are ready to serve the burgeoning worldwide demand for high-power electronics and propulsion systems, and InnoTrans is where we intend to meet the customers who need them."

Decarbonisation is central to Hirect's role in the industry: propulsion and power conversion equipment that enables the transition from diesel to hybrid, electric and alternative-energy traction, including hydrogen. At InnoTrans 2026 Hirect is displaying its high-power converters, power module range, traction motor and associated electronic products.

Rolling stock builders, operators, retrofitters and powertrain engineers are invited to meet Hirect's technical specialists at hall 9, stand 621, Messe Berlin, 22-25 September 2026, to explore how its components, subsystems and complete propulsion technology can accelerate electrified, hybrid and decarbonised rail programmes worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260908443278/en/

Contacts:

dheck@hirect.com