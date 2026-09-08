Zacatecas Silver Corp.: Zacatecas Silver Announces Multiple Silver Assays from El Cristo Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zacatecas Silver Corp. (TSXV: ZAC | OTCQB: ZCTSF | FRA: 7TV) ("Zacatecas Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report multiple silver and base metal assays from its recently completed phase two diamond drilling at the El Cristo vein system. The Company encountered silver-base metal mineralization in 11 out of the 20 holes drilled.

Highlights:

Drilling has intercepted silver-base metal mineralization over 1.5 strike kilometres across a 250-meter-wide corridor, that sits within a broader mineralized dilational zone that is at least 3 km long and 650 m wide. Mineralization remains open to depth.



Recent El Cristo results include:

0.32 m @ 858 g/t Ag Eq (826 g/t Ag, 0.38 g/t Au, 0.129% Zn and 0.223% Pb) from 19.68 meters downhole (CRI-2026-048) 0.43 m @ 582 g/t Ag Eq (554 g/t Ag, 0.26 g/t Au, 0.38% Zn and 0.416% Pb) from 59.87 meters downhole (CRI-2026-047) 2.42 m @ 280 g/t Ag Eq (278 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.035% Zn and 0.040% Pb) from 11.35 meters downhole (CRI-2026-045) 2.78 m @ 250 g/t Ag Eq (240 g/t Ag, 0.11 g/t Au, 0.079% Zn and 0.041% Pb) from 27.32 meters downhole (CRI-2026-044) 0.51 m @ 2337 g/t Ag Eq (2300 g/t Ag, 0.47 g/t Au, 0.03% Zn and 0.01% Pb) from 40.79 meters downhole (CRI-2026-043) 0.5 m @ 242 g/t Ag Eq (31 g/t Ag, 0.28 g/t Au, 8.92% Zn and 1.83% Pb) from 101.77 meters downhole (CRI-2026-030)





The Company completed 20 diamond drill holes at El Cristo for a total of 2,144 meters.





Mineralization at El Cristo is of an intermediate sulphidation epithermal type, which crops out with a dilational zone that is at least 3 km along strike and up to 600 m wide. Within this zone multiple, steeply dipping, northwest-southeast trending veins, which have been mined historically from at least 20 near surface shafts and multiple areas of near surface workings.

El Cristo represents the northwest strike extension of the Veta Grande vein, which has reported, but unverified, historical production of 200 Moz AgEq. The veins at El Cristo show similar characteristics to those at Veta Grande, have a similar orientation, and are part of the same sigmoidal zone of dilation.

Phase 1 drilling by the Company comprised 28 scout holes designed to test select veins over at least 2 km of strike extension. Significant silver-base metal mineralization was intersected within 22 out of the 28 holes drilled (see News Release July 7, 2022).

Phase 2 drill holes targeted the near surface depth extension of veins between Phase 1 drill holes. Holes were drilled as angled PQ and HQ diameter diamond holes. Phase 2 holes were all shallow and most intercepts were less than 75 m downhole or less than 50 m vertically below surface. For examples 2.42 m @ 280 g/t Ag Eq. (278 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 0.035 % zinc and 0.036% lead) was intercepted from 11.35 m in hole CRI-2026-045 and 0.51 m @ 2337 g/t Ag Eq. (2300 g/t Ag, 0.48 g/t Au, 0.03% Zinc and 0.01% lead) was intercepted at 40.79 m downhole in CRI-2026-043. The deepest intercept was 0.28 m @ 114 g/t Ag Eq. (13.95 g/t Ag, 0.27 g/t Au, 3.78% Zinc and 0.677 % lead) at a downhole depth of 129.63 m in hole CRI-2026-046.

Almost all mineralized intercepts in the phase 2 drill holes were extensively oxidized as confirmed by common iron oxides and generally low zinc and lead base metal tenor. Phase 2 drilling successfully confirmed continuity of mineralized structures between Phase 1 drill holes - but did not test the depth extension of any of the veins.

Intermediate sulphidation epithermal systems throughout Mexico, as with their peers globally, typically have vertically mineralized depth extension of between 500 to 800 metres. The El Cristo system is largely untested below 75 vertical metres where sulphidic, base metal rich veins, may be expected.

Table 1. Drill Results and Intercepts at El Cristo

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Downhole

Interval (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Pb (%) Zn (%) Ag Eq. CRI-2026-029 89.69 90.22 0.53 48 0.35 2.26 1.33 108.5 CRI-2026-030 101.77 102.27 0.50 31.1 0.28 1.83 8.92 241.6 and 102.85 103.2 0.35 45.5 0.59 2.81 3.05 161.1 CRI-2026-034 69.51 70.37 0.86 116 0.05 0.04 0.08 121.6 CRI-2026-035 44.4 44.7 0.3 48 0.25 1.23 6.11 196.5 CRI-2026-042 94.84 95.3 0.46 112 0.06 0.06 0.15 119.8 CRI-2026-043 10.25 15.01 4.76 153.3 0.01 0.01 0.02 155.0 Includes 10.60 11.02 0.42 390 0.02 0.02 0.02 392.7 Includes 12.68 15.01 2.33 218.1 0.02 0.01 0.02 220.1 and 22.34 22.91 0.57 240 0.02 0.11 0.06 243.1 and 34.58 35.0 0.42 182 0.05 0.01 0.05 186.8 and 40.79 41.3 0.51 2,300 0.48 0.01 0.03 2,337.0 and 46.12 46.89 0.77 218.1 0.16 0.0 0.01 230.9 CRI-2026-044 17.03 17.51 0.48 321 0.02 0.02 0.02 323.0 and 26.87 27.32 0.45 219 0.07 0.07 0.06 225.7 and 27.32 30.10 2.78 240 0.10 0.04 0.08 249.9 Including 27.32 28.50 1.18 399 0.17 0.07 0.11 414.2 CRI-2026-045 11.35 13.77 2.42 277.7 0.03 0.04 0.04 280.5 CRI-2026-046 125.68 126.19 0.51 15.1 0.24 0.82 3.52 108.2 and 127.93 128.24 0.31 92.9 0.55 2.36 4.69 238.0 and 129.63 129.91 0.28 14.0 0.27 0.68 3.78 114.3 CRI-2026-047 38.78 39.1 0.32 474 0.06 0.01 0.01 478.8 and 39.79 40.30 0.33 277 0.04 0.00 0.01 280.4 and 59.87 60.30 0.43 554 0.26 0.4 0.38 582.7 CRI-2026-048 19.68 20 0.32 826 0.38 0.22 0.13 858.1

Additional drilling is required to determine true widths as all holes intercepted veins at an oblique angle. The assays are not capped. Assumptions used in USD for the silver equivalent calculation were metal prices of $45/oz silver, $3,500/oz gold, $0.95/lb lead and $1.35/lb zinc. Recovery is: 96.2% for silver, 93.6% for gold, 92.1% for lead and 96.5% for zinc (see news release June 15, 2021). Drill holes CRI 2026-031 to 033, 036 to 041 contained narrow zones of low grade silver-gold mineralization.

Table 2. Drill Hole Coordinates and Other Information

Hole ID East North Elevation Azimuth (deg.) Dip (deg.) Length

(m) CRI-2026-029 748886.73 2528892.54 2418 205 50 117 CRI-2026-030 748955.51 2528882.78 2427 220 50 119 CRI-2026-031 749440.45 2528854.34 2462 205 50 135.4 CRI-2026-032 749504.61 2528863.63 2464 205 50 127.85 CRI-2026-033 749411.77 2528904.3 2466 205 50 134 CRI-2026-034 749216.35 2529100.79 2451 210 50 86 CRI-2026-035 749216.35 2529100.79 2451 210 65 101.3 CRI-2026-036 749216.35 2529100.79 2451 210 77 59.5 CRI-2026-037 749216.35 2529100.79 2451 210 40 85.7 CRI-2026-038 749170.36 2529135.76 2447 200 50 104 CRI-2026-039 748972.06 2529175 2442 160 50 107.3 CRI-2026-040 748838.444 2529206.09 2435 195 50 80 CRI-2026-041 748794.788 2529235.2 2430 200 60 116.1 CRI-2026-042 748761.05 2529256.36 2425 215 50 122 CRI-2026-043 748550.05 2529602.32 2428 207 50 83 CRI-2026-044 748550.05 2529602.32 2428 207 65 101.3 CRI-2026-045 748550.05 2529602.32 2428 207 43 70.1 CRI-2026-046 748592.45 2529674.58 2418 197 50 171.9 CRI-2026-047 748619.95 2529526.23 2433 210 50 128 CRI-2026-048 748702.98 2529470.56 2430 211 50 95



Note: Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 13N (WGS84).

Eric Vanderleeuw, CEO and Director commented: "We are very encouraged by what this near-surface program has shown us at El Cristo. Phase 2 intersected the veins where we expected them, with silver mineralization from surface and base metals strengthening in our deepest holes. The system remains open at depth, and we are looking to expand on it. This is a tremendous time for the Company. We are advancing our Sonora properties toward drilling at Oso Negro and Cumaro, Esperanza is progressing toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment, and we have just completed a financing to help pursue all of it."

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Zacatecas follows industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Samples are submitted to ALS in batches of 20 - comprising 17 half cut core samples, one field blank, one certified reference material and one staged duplicate. Samples are sealed in plastic bags using single use tie-locks and delivered to ALS Zacatecas - thereby ensuring chain of custody. Since the ALS facility in Zacatecas is only a preparation facility, sample pulps were sent to ALS Ireland for fire assay. To date all batches have passed QAQC and blanks and CRM's were within acceptable tolerance limits. All diamond holes were drilled PQ and HQ diameter. Core recovery across all veins was better than 98%.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Dr. Chris Wilson, B.Sc (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG. Chief Geologist and Director of Zacatecas Silver, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Zacatecas Silver Corp.

Zacatecas Silver is a multi-asset precious metals exploration company with a portfolio of six projects across Mexico, spanning Zacatecas, Sonora, Morelos, and Oaxaca.

The Zacatecas Silver Project is located in Zacatecas State, within the highly prospective Fresnillo silver belt, which has produced over 6.2 billion ounces of silver. The Company holds 7,826 hectares of ground prospective for low-sulphidation and intermediate-sulphidation silver-base metal mineralization. A Mineral Resource Estimate at the Panuco deposit comprises 3.41 million tonnes at 187 g/t AgEq for 20.5 million ounces AgEq (see news release dated May 31, 2023). The property is 25 km southeast of MAG Silver's Juanicipio Mine and Fresnillo PLC's Fresnillo Mine, and shares boundaries with Defiance Silver and Endeavour Silver.

Esperanza is an advanced stage, attractive low-cost, low-capital-intensity and low-technical-risk growth project located in Morelos state, Mexico. The Company announced a Mineral Resource Estimate at Esperanza consisting of a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 45.4 million tonnes at 0.79 g/t AuEq (0.76 g/t gold and 8.5 g/t silver) for 1.15 million ounces AuEq (1.11 million ounces gold and 12.37 million ounces silver) and an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 11.2 million tonnes at 0.57 g/t AuEq (0.53 g/t gold and 11.2 g/t silver) for 208 thousand ounces AuEq 190 thousand ounces gold and 4.02 million ounces silver (see news release dated June 22, 2026.

The Company also holds four exploration properties in Sonora and Oaxaca. Oso Negro (Sonora) is an undrilled, high-grade low sulphidation epithermal system with multiple veins across a 2 km strike length. Cumaro (Sonora) is situated along trend from Coeur Mining's El Picacho development and hosts extensions of proven low sulphidation vein systems with high-grade channel sampling results. La Lola (Sonora) is a large, underexplored 1,183-hectare property anchored by the La Barra vein, a 5 km structure reaching up to 40 m in width. Ejutla (Oaxaca) comprises 10,603 hectares in the Taviche-Miahuatlán region near the former Fortuna Silver San José Mine, hosting multiple vein systems and alteration zones anomalous in gold, silver, and Carlin-style pathfinder elements.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Chris Wilson, B.Sc. (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, Chief Geologist of Zacatecas Silver. Dr. Wilson is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is not independent due being Chief Geologist and a Director.

On behalf of the Company

Eric Vanderleeuw

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(519) 729 2440

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Zacatecas Silver cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Zacatecas Silver's limited operating history, its proposed exploration and development activities on Zacatecas Properties and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Zacatecas Silver does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.