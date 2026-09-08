Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip's 1.2V Clock Buffers Link Latest SoCs and FPGAs with Higher Voltage Components

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for low-voltage clock drivers continues to grow with the rapid adoption of advanced FinFET process nodes used in high-performance FPGAs, SoCs, AI accelerators and next-generation CPUs. Printed circuit board designers face increasing challenges due to the limited availability of standard 1.2V LVCMOS clock buffers and level-translating buffers capable of converting higher-voltage clock signals to the lower-voltage levels required by these advanced devices. Conventional approaches that rely on discrete components and voltage-divider techniques can compromise signal integrity and clock duty-cycle accuracy while increasing board complexity and component count.

Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has introduced the SY757xx family, a comprehensive portfolio of 1.2V-output LVCMOS clock buffers, designed to address these challenges. The new devices simplify system design by eliminating the need for traditional discrete-component implementations while delivering ultra-low additive jitter performance. To provide flexibility for supporting legacy board power supplies and different clock-source voltage levels, the devices support a broad range of supply voltage (VDD) and a wide operating frequency range. The SY757xx family enables ultra-low additive jitter clock distribution while maintaining the high clock resolution and signal integrity required for today's high-speed FPGA, SoC and CPU platforms.



"Our SY757xx family of clock buffers helps customers overcome the growing clock distribution challenges associated with next-generation high-performance FPGA, SoC and CPU platforms," said Maamoun Abou Seido, appointed vice president of Microchip's timing and communications business unit. "By combining ultra-low additive jitter performance with broad VDD and wide frequency support in a single-chip solution, the SY757xx devices simplify board design, reduce component count and help customers maintain the signal integrity and timing accuracy required in today's high-performance computing applications."

Microchip's SY757xx family strengthens the clock buffer's role as a critically important SoC and FPGA interface for clock distribution and clock fanout functionality in application platforms where signal integrity is paramount. These platforms demand high-speed parallel processing, hardware reconfigurability, low latency and efficient real-time computing. These capabilities are required for applications ranging from embedded vision and video processing to AI/ML acceleration, industrial control and IoT, networking and communications, and signal processing and embedded systems.

Launching three products in production and eight that are sampling in limited volumes, the family spans a wide array of configurations in three space-saving packaging options. The devices protect against clock distortion across a 0 Hz to 250 MHz frequency spectrum while also offering a broad range of power supply input and output options across the 1.2V to 3.3V voltage-translation input range. This includes a single-chip option that reliably interconnects 3.3V components to FPGAs and SoCs with a 1.2V clock signal requirement. Additive jitter is as low as 26 femtoseconds (fs).

Compared to traditional discrete component solutions for these FPGA and SoC applications, the Microchip buffers simplify design and reduce bill-of-materials costs while helping to optimize AC coupling and biasing and maintain signal integrity. Voltage dividers using discrete components may not provide adequate design margin and can degrade signal integrity by causing duty-cycle distortion.

Microchip clock buffers complement the company's comprehensive range of flash-based FPGAs and SoC FPGAs spanning ultra-low density to mid-range density devices. These and other Microchip products that range from microcontrollers and analog components to power management, timing, connectivity and memory devices are pre-engineered and validated to enable a simplified, lower-risk and more holistic approach to system design.

Pricing and Availability

The low-power LVCMOS clock buffer family's SY75707TWL-TR, SY75712TWL-TR and SY75714TWL-TR devices are in volume production. The SY75707TWL-TR supports differential input to two LVCMOS output and is housed in an 8-pin Very-thin Dual Flat No-lead (VDFN) package. The SY75712TWL-TR and SY75714TWL-TR devices enable either 2 or 4 LVCMOS outputs operating at 1.2V to 1.8V rail, respectively, and are housed in 8-pin Thin Dual Flat No-lead (TDFN) packages. They are priced from $0.50 to $0.83 per unit depending on configuration, in volumes of 10,000.

The other eight SY757xx family members bridge to 1.2V-to-1.8V LVCMOS outputs from a choice of single-ended 1.2V to 3.3V LVCMOS inputs, single-ended 1.2V to 1.8V LVCMOS inputs, or differential 1.8V to 3.3V inputs. There are also options for an output-enabled (OE) fanout buffer. All the sampling devices are housed in 8-pin VDFN packages.

For additional information and to purchase, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip's Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com. For information about SY757xx products that are available in sample volumes, email tcghelp@microchip.com

Resources

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio support customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com

Note: The Microchip name and logo and the Microchip logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Brian Thorsen

480-792-7182

brian.thorsen@microchip.com