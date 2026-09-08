Mayfair Gold Corp.: Mayfair Gold Advances Exploration Targets And Project Geology At Fenn-gib

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to report on its summer exploration program progress and mine geology advancement to further its operational readiness program.

2026 Summer Geology Program Highlights:

Advanced South Block targets toward drill-ready status

Mapped more than 95% of known outcrops and collected 127 grab samples

Completed 23 condemnation holes totalling 6,184 metres, confirming the site General Arrangement

Advanced the integrated 3D geological and multi-element geochemical model

Adree DeLazzer, P.Geo, Vice President, Exploration, commented, "this season's work has strengthened our geological understanding of the North and South blocks and advanced priority targets on the South Block toward planned drilling in early 2027. Integrating our mapping, sampling and structural interpretation will help us refine these targets and focus the next phase of exploration. In parallel, we are developing an integrated geological and geochemical model at Fenn-Gib to better understand the deposit and guide exploration across the broader property. We are encouraged by the South Block's potential and look forward to testing the targets developed through this work.

2026 Exploration Program

The 2026 exploration program focused on advancing the geological understanding of the North and South blocks (see figures 1 and 2 below) through systematic geological mapping, prospecting, sampling, and compilation of historical data. Over 95% of known outcrops across both blocks were reviewed, mapped and selectively sampled, providing extensive coverage of the property and adding significantly to the geological dataset available for ongoing interpretation and targeting.

A total of 127 grab samples were collected across the North and South blocks, including selected samples for gold assay and multi-element geochemical analysis. Geological and structural observations recorded during fieldwork focused on documenting structural features, lithology, alteration, and mineralization. The results of this work are being integrated with existing historical datasets to build a more complete understanding of the property.

A structural targeting program is also underway and has identified a number of areas for further evaluation. These targets are being integrated with the results of the summer mapping and sampling program to help refine areas for potential follow-up geological, geochemical, and geophysical work.

The Company is currently finalizing plans for its fall and winter exploration programs.

Infrastructure Condemnation Drilling Program

Mayfair has completed its 2026 condemnation drilling program, comprising 23 drill holes totalling 6,184 metres, including two redrills. The program was designed to test the proposed locations of key project infrastructure identified in the 2026 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report. The drilling results confirm that the tested locations remain suitable for the planned infrastructure, and no changes to the current site layout are required.

Condemnation Program Assay Highlights Hole-ID From

(Meters) To

(Meters) Length*

(Meters) Au g/t Lithology FGN26-031 51.00 67.75 16.75 0.52 AMV and 260.00 261.25 1.25 1.28 MV FGN26-033 178.30 181.00 2.70 2.84 AMV including 179.70 181.00 1.30 5.41 MV FGN26-035 87.00 90.00 3.00 0.66 SED and 296.50 298.00 1.50 0.51 SED FGN26-036 49.00 50.50 1.50 3.27 SED FGN26-037 180.90 184.00 3.10 0.64 ASED including 183.00 184.00 1.00 1.05 ASED and 271.00 275.00 4.00 0.62 ASED FGN26-038 198.30 202.50 4.20 1.58 SED including 201.00 202.50 1.50 3.50 SED FGN26-039 91.50 92.60 1.10 0.73 SED FGN26-040 82.50 84.00 1.50 4.45 SED FGN26-041a 238.50 240.00 1.50 3.64 SED and 263.00 264.50 1.50 1.11 SED FGN26-043 224.00 225.50 1.50 0.60 SED FGN26-048 163.00 164.50 1.50 0.50 SED and 167.50 169.00 1.50 0.67 SED FGN26-050 278.00 279.50 1.50 1.14 SED and 296.00 297.50 1.50 0.52 SED

* True Thickness for condemnation drilling is unknown. Lithology codes: "MV" mafic volcanics; "SED" sediments; denominator "A" denotes altered nature

Condemnation Drilling - Collar Information Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Length

(Meter) Azimuth Dip FGN26-030 557334 5375791 326 300 5 -50 FGN26-031 557865 5376070 316 300 340 -50 FGN26-032 558548 5376155 314 300 25 -50 FGN26-033 559084 5375595 312 300 25 -50 FGN26-034 559125 5374660 314 53 0 -50 FGN26-034a 559122 5374662 312 300 0 -50 FGN26-035 558729 5374163 312 300 0 -50 FGN26-036 558739 5374641 313 300 25 -50 FGN26-037 558291 5374722 314 300 0 -50 FGN26-038 557811 5374182 312 301 0 -50 FGN26-039 557799 5374738 315 300 0 -50 FGN26-040 558273 5374186 312 300 0 -50 FGN26-041 557393 5375141 317 72 335 -50 FGN26-041a 557393 5375141 317 300 335 -50 FGN26-042 557397 5374623 316 300 335 -50 FGN26-043 557170 5373775 310 300 335 -50 FGN26-044 559121 5374225 312 187 0 -50 FGN26-045 556964 5374878 317 300 335 -50 FGN26-046 556820 5374402 316 300 335 -50 FGN26-047 556717 5373786 310 300 335 -50 FGN26-048 556284 5374488 316 171 335 -50 FGN26-049 556744 5375186 323 300 335 -50 FGN26-050 556283 5375246 317 300 335 -50

*Coordinates reported in NAD83 Zn 17N

Mine Geology and Geochemical Modelling

Efforts are underway to build a comprehensive 3D model integrating geology and a multi-element database. To date, over 900 inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry assays (ICP-MS) have been taken in and around the main Fenn-Gib deposit. Mayfair is continuing to expand the database and model key elements to strengthen the geo-metallurgy model. The final product will also serve in vectoring pathfinder elements to support exploration efforts on the property scale.

Acid-based accounting assays (ABA) are also being included to further support and strengthen the various environmental baseline studies.

Finally, the previously reported grade control program yielded favorable results (see news release dated June 18, 2026). Mayfair is currently considering options to capitalise on those results and potentially do targeted infill drilling to pursue that program.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Mayfair Gold maintains a Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) program aligned with NI 43-101 requirements and industry best practices. NQ size surface drilling was carried out by Black Diamond Drilling of Matheson, Ontario, and by Wiijiiwaagan Drilling Limited Partnerships of Haileybury, Ontario, under the supervision of Mayfair Gold's exploration team. The drill program includes detailed geological logging and systematic sampling of drill core at Mayfair's secure facility in Matheson, Ontario.

Drill core selected for analysis was cut longitudinally using a diamond-blade saw. One half of the core was retained in the core box for reference, and the other half was bagged, sealed, and prepared for shipment. Analytical work was completed by Swastika Laboratories Ltd. in Swastika, Ontario. Swastika Laboratories is independent of Mayfair Gold and accredited by the Canadian Association for Laboratory Accreditation Inc. (CALA) and meets the ISO/IEC 17025 standards for gold analysis by fire assay with gravimetric finish and fire assay with flame atomic absorption spectroscopy (FAAS) finish.

Samples were delivered directly to Swastika Laboratories by Mayfair personnel. Samples are crushed to minimum 80% passing 1,700 µm. Samples are then split to obtain a 300-500 g sample using a rotary divider. 300-500 g samples are pulverized to minimum 85% passing 74 µm. Gold assays were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with FAAS finish. Samples returning gold grades greater than 10 g/t were re-assayed using a 30-gram fire assay with gravimetric finish. As part of Mayfair's QA/QC protocol, one certified reference material (CRM), one coarse blank, and one coarse duplicate sample were inserted into the sequence of every 25 samples. Routine third-party check assays are also performed.

True thickness for condemnation drilling is unknown.

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian development-stage gold company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. Fenn-Gib hosts a 4.3 million ounce indicated mineral resource of gold (181.3Mt at an average grade of 0.74 g/t) and the expected strategy outlined in the 2026 Pre-Feasibility Study (the "PFS")1 is to develop the project under the provincial permitting process, targeting the higher-grade 1 million ounce probable mineral reserve (25.1Mt at an average grade of 1.29g/t) sitting near-surface, highlighting the optionality and scalability provided by the deposit. The PFS also outlines the potential to develop Fenn-Gib into a new Canadian gold producer, with initial development capital of C$450 million, a base-case payback period of 2.7 years, and cumulative free cash flow2 of US$896 million over the first six years of production based on a US$3,100/oz gold price. The Company is advancing permitting activities, detailed engineering, and stakeholder engagement with the goal of starting construction in 2028 with initial production in 2030. The company also remains focused on exploration around the broader land package with the goal of enhancing mineral resource scale and growth opportunities.

The geological information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Adree DeLazzer, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Mayfair, and the remaining technical information has been reviewed and approved by Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer of Mayfair. Ms. DeLazzer and Mr. Anwyll are Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

_________________________ 1 Please refer to the technical report entitled "Fenn-Gib Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and pre-Feasibility Study" dated effective December 19, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for further details. 2 Free cash flow does not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers, referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. As the Corporation is not in production, the Corporation does not have historical non-GAAP financial measures nor historical comparable measures under IFRS, and therefore the foregoing prospective non-GAAP financial measures may not be reconciled to the nearest comparable measures under IFRS.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). The use of the words "will" and "expected" and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected strategy to develop the project under the provincial permitting process, de-risking of early years' high-grade feed and cash flow profile, the potential to bring forward higher-grade production, targeting the higher-grade mineral reserve, building and operating the Fenn-Gib Project and all disclosure related to the PFS, including commencement of construction and production. Although Mayfair Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information is reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. The Company has based the forward-looking information on the Company's current expectations and assumptions about future events. This information also involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties, and other factors identified in the annual information form and Form 40-F of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov, respectively. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is as at the date of this news release, and Mayfair does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of this forward-looking information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.